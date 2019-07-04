Congress MLA Nitesh Rane throws mud on civic engineer in Maharashtra's Kankavali over 'poor' situation of Mumbai-Goa highway

Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters on Thursday threw mud on civic engineer Pradkash Shedekar on a bridge near the Mumbai-Goa highway in the Kankavali area of the state. Rane, who is the son of former chief minister Narayan Rane, was reportedly angry about the "deteriorating" situation of the major highway.

The MLA also called him names and tied him to the bridge over the river, ANI reported. Reportedly, Rane poured two buckets of mud on Shedekar "to teach him a lesson" for the pothole-ridden condition of the 600 kilometre-long road.

The road is often riddled with potholes which has resulted in accidents on the busy highway in the past. Rane has given the engineer "an ultimatum" of 15 days to take action, Zee News reported. In a video of the incident which has gone viral on the internet, Rane can be seen standing with workers of the Swabhimaan Sangathna and urging them to throw mud on Shedekar.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

"Throw it on him. Throw it on his head. Now you will understand... What should people do, should they die in front of you? What will happen if the wall collapses," the video was quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

Rane's action against the engineer comes a day after at least 13 people were reported dead after the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached due to the heavy downpour the state received over the last week.

This is the second incident of a politician misbehaving with a government official, after BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. The video of the incident, which also went viral, showed Akash threatening the staff of the municipal corporation to leave the area within ten minutes or face consequences.

The corporation's staff had come to break a dilapidated house at Ganji Compound in view of the monsoon season. However, residents of the area started protesting and called the legislator.

According to local media reports, Akash said that he was angry as the corporation officer had grabbed a woman and abused her. BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai told India Today that Akash thrashed the officer because he had asked for a bribe. "You can put Akash behind the bars for using a cricket bat to beat up an officer, but what about the officer who was asking for a bribe?" Bajpai said.

Akash, however, justified his actions by claiming that this will be his 'line of action' against 'corrupt' officers in order to end corruption and 'goondaism'.

With inputs from agencies

