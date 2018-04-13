What happened in Kathua is beyond humanity: Rahul Gandhi at India Gate

"What happened in Kathua is beyond humanity, an 8 year old innocent was kidnapped, brutally raped by many men, including a juvenile and tortured till she died. This defies all human values we have grown with as a society. This brutality instead of being punished is actually being shielded. We absolutely condemn this and hope BJP wakes up to its commitment to the people of the nation and ensures stringent punishment is meted out to the perpetrators of the crime. We see similarly how in Unnao an underage girl was allegedly raped by elected representative of the BJP and members of his family. Instead of ensuring justice was done to the victim, we have seen how ger family has been threatened and silenced by the accused. The father of the victim was beaten to death in judicial custody. Only an outrage led to action from Adityanath government. In both the cases we seek immediate action against the accused and allowing justice to prevail even if it involves those who hold positions of power".