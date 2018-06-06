Congress leader Oommen Chandy throws 'SBI save challenge' to PM Modi after Rahul Gandhi's 'fuel challenge'

Thiruvananthapuram: After Congress president Rahul Gandhi's fuel challenge, senior party leader Oommen Chandy on Wednesday threw a 'SBI save challenge' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to prevent the public sector bank from levying additional monthly service charge fee.

In a tweet, he claimed State Bank of India was levying the charge in order to recover the losses incurred by it due to write-off of debts of corporates and asked the Prime Minister to prevent it from 'overburdening' its customers.

"Humbly urging @PMOIndia to take up #SaveSBIChallenge to prevent @TheOfficialSBI from overburdening customers with additional monthly service charge fee besides minimum charge in order to recover the losses incurred due to debt write-off for corporates and cronies," Chandy said in a tweet.

Chandy was recently appointed the AICC general secretary.

As Narendra Modi accepted an online fitness challenge from Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had dared the Prime Minister in May this year for a "fuel challenge", asking him to reduce the spiralling fuel prices in the country or face a nationwide stir by his party.