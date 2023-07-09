Congress leader Digvijaya Singh booked for 'disrespectful' tweet against late RSS head Madhav Sadashiv Rao Golwalkar

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, has been booked in an FIR for allegedly disrespecting the late Madhav Sadashiv Rao Golwalkar, the second head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in a tweet on Sunday.

The complaint was filed by Rajesh Joshi of Indore at the Tukoganj police station. Joshi claimed that Singh’s post on Twitter was intended to create enmity, hatred, and disharmony among people of different castes while also hurting his religious sentiments by disrespecting a senior RSS member.

Joshi, who identified himself as a lawyer and RSS worker, accused Singh of deliberately using the late RSS leader’s name to promote animosity among people of different religions and castes.

In his complaint, Joshi included the link to the tweet in question and demanded that an FIR be registered against Singh.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include Section 153A (pertaining to vilification or attacks on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., of a particular group or class or the founders and prophets of a religion), Section 469 (pertaining to forgery with the intention to harm someone’s reputation or knowing that it is likely to be used for that purpose), Section 500 (defamation), and Section 505 (pertaining to offenses committed in places of worship or during religious ceremonies).