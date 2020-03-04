Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi office vandalised, staff abused by four men; investigation underway

New Delhi: Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised the Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and abused his staff in the evening on 3 March, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury's private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader's office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.

When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over the phone, police said.

After their request was declined, the four men allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office, they added.

Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.

