Congress in Rajasthan follows policy of 'appeasement', takes soft stand against terrorists: PM Modi

Accusing the Congress government in Rajasthan of following a policy of “appeasement” and taking a soft stand against terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress’ rule.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Abu Road, he took a dig at the Congress infighting and said, “The chief minister does not trust his MLAs, they don’t trust him.”

Referring to the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, the prime minister alleged that the Congress government in the state did not fight the case strongly, leading to the acquittals.

“Congress govt in Rajasthan is afraid to take action against criminals because of vote bank politics,” PM Modi alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in the Sirohi district. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was also in attendance.

The development projects focus on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region where the railway and road projects will facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

With inputs from agencies.

