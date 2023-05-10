Congress in Rajasthan follows policy of 'appeasement', takes soft stand against terrorists: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district.
Accusing the Congress government in Rajasthan of following a policy of “appeasement” and taking a soft stand against terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress’ rule.
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Abu Road, he took a dig at the Congress infighting and said, “The chief minister does not trust his MLAs, they don’t trust him.”
Referring to the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, the prime minister alleged that the Congress government in the state did not fight the case strongly, leading to the acquittals.
Related Articles
“Congress govt in Rajasthan is afraid to take action against criminals because of vote bank politics,” PM Modi alleged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in the Sirohi district. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was also in attendance.
The development projects focus on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region where the railway and road projects will facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.
With inputs from agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow, 3 back-to-back public meetings today
Karnataka Assembly Elections: PM Modi will be addressing 19 public rallies in different districts besides participating in four roadshows till May 7 as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held on May 10
Karnataka Polls 2023: Congress is 'full of negativity' that harbours 'hate' for farmers, says PM Modi in Bidar
Citing the examples of Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Modi said that the party has failed to waive off loans for farmers and has therefore not worked up to their promises
Mann Ki Baat: Denmark ambassador praises PM Modi for "connection with people"
A nation cannot develop without engaging with its citizens, according to Denmark's envoy, and Mann Ki Baat is the best step in that direction