Congress files no-confidence motion against BJP in Lok Sabha

Amid a chaotic couple of days in the Parliament, Congress on Wednesday submitted a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP government in the Lok Sabha.

The motion was filed by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after a collective decision was made by the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A on Tuesday.

The Opposition acknowledged that despite the possibility of getting outnumbered in the Lok Sabha, a no-confidence motion is a way to seek a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including the violence in Manipur.

“This No Confidence Motion is a political move with a political purpose – a political move which will bring results…The No Confidence Motion will compel him (Prime Minister) to come to the Parliament. We need a discussion on the issues of the country, especially on Manipur, inside the Parliament. Forget the numbers, they know the numbers and we know the numbers..,” CPI MP Binoy Viswam said.

Manickam Tagore, Congress Whip in Lok Sabha said, “Yesterday it was decided. Today, the Congress party’s leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person – not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur…We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon.”

Since last week, when the Monsoon Session began, the Opposition has been demanding in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha a detailed discussion on the Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister on the issue.

The two Houses have seen repeated adjournments since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has proceeded with some legislative business amid opposition sloganeering.

BJP hits back

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition played a similar move against BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“People have confidence in PM Modi and the BJP. They (Opposition) had brought a similar no-confidence motion last term (ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) as well and the people taught them a lesson,” he said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “Let them file a no-confidence motion. The government is ready to deal with any situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur. Before the Parliament went into session, they put forward a demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation.”

“When we agreed to a discussion, they brought up rules and other issues to stall proceedings in the Parliament. When we reached an agreement on the rules, they put forward another demand that the PM issue a statement on Manipur in Parliament. These are merely excuses,” he added.

With inputs from agencies