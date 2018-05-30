Common Law Admission Test 2018: CLAT result likely to be declared tomorrow; check clat.ac.in for updates

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 result is expected to be declared tomorrow (31 May), according to media reports. Candidates can check results on the official website, clat.ac.in.

The CLAT 2018 exam has been under criticism because of irregularities reported by multiple students, NDTV said. Several petitions were filed by students at high courts and the case subsequently reached the Supreme Court. The apex court directed the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to resolve the grievances of the students by today (30 May).

The NDTV report added that NUALS had set up a two-member committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice MR Hariharan Nair, to look into the students' complaints.

On Tuesday, another writ petition challenging the conduct of this year’s CLAT 2018 was filed before the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench reported. The petitioner has sought the quashing of the test conducted on 13 May and for a fresh examination to be held.

The Supreme Court listed the matter for today (30 May). This petition, filed on behalf of 29 candidates from different states, through advocates Zoheb Hossain and Rajendra Dangwal, will be heard along with a similar writ petition that was heard by another bench of the apex court.

On 17 May, NUALS in Kochi has released the CLAT 2018 answer key, and those interested may download it from the official website, clat.ac.in.

Once the results are declared, the candidates can follow these steps to get theirs scores:

-Go to the official CLAT website, clat.ac.in.

-Click on the link for CLAT 2018 result.

-Enter relevant details of the candidate and click on submit.

-Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

CLAT 2018 exam was organised on 13 May for candidates seeking admissions to the five-year integrated law degree (Honors) undergraduate programme, or to the one-year LLM post-graduate degree programme in 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country.

The CLAT online exam this year consisted of 200 multiple choice questions based on English, general knowledge, current affairs, elementary mathematics and legal aptitude.

CLAT, an all-India entrance examination, conducted on rotation basis by the National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to five-year integrated Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (BA plus LLB) and one-year Master of Law (LLM) programme,was conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna in 2017.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.