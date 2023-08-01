Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have revised prices for commercial LPG and made a significant reduction of Rs 99.75 for 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders.

However, there will be no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Following the recent price revision, Delhi’s retail price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,680 from Tuesday. However, rates of the domestic cooking gas will remain unchanged, as reported by the sources.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from August 1.

Prices of domestic cooking gas were last revised on March 1 this year.In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were raised by Rs 7 each, but there was no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. Prior to this increase, there were two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders in May and June this year.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) decreased the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172 in May. Further, next month in June the price was further reduced by Rs 83.50, bringing the price down to Rs 1,773 for a 19 kg cylinder.

However, prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged during these revisions.

Oil marketing companies generally revise the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices on the first day of every month. Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes.

In May, petroleum and oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time on September 1 last year by Rs 91.50. On August 1, 2022, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced by Rs 36.