Commander Abhilash Tomy rescue operation LATEST updates: According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's search and rescue manager Alan Lloyd, the specialised vessel Osiris was to arrive in the location of Tomy's vessel at approximately mid-afternoon Canberra time on Monday.
Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was traced by an Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft, will be rescued by French vessel Osiris on Monday, the Indian Navy announced. Tomy is a participant in the Golden Globe Race, who will then be picked up by Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has already left Perth to rescue him. INS Satpura will arrive at Tomy’s current location by Friday, the Navy added.
According to latest reports, French vessel Osiris is expected on scene any time now to rescue stranded commander Abhilash Tomy. Journalist Shiv Aroor, who has been live tweeting the developments said, "Wave heights of 5-8 metres being experienced in the area right now."
A multinational rescue effort is underway to save stranded and injured sailor Abhilash Tomy whose yacht lies incapacitated in the South Indian Ocean.A 39-year-old Indian naval commander, Tomy was competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race when his boat hit a storm.
In its efforts to rescue Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, who currently lies injured in his sailing vessel in the south of Indian Ocean, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the officer would be rescued French vessel Osiris in the next 16 hours.
Tomy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya', was dismasted and suffered a back injury on Friday.
He is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia and about 2700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin.
All out efforts are being made to rescue Tomy and the Australian Rescue Coordination Centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy, the Navy said in a statement.
"Spoke to VCNS VAdm Ajit Kumar P, AVSM, VSM regarding the condition of injured navy officer @abhilashtomy. The Rescue Mission is being coordinated with the Australian Navy.The injured officer shall be picked up in the next 16 hrs by a French vessel Osiris," the defence minister tweeted.
The Navy said its P-8I aircraft has sighted the SV Thuriya at 7.50 am on Sunday.
The Indian Navy sources said the capability of the P8i has been a "humongous force multiplier" who has given it and the Australian MRCC a huge input into the state of Thuriya for planning purposes.
An Indian Naval defence attache' in Australia is camping in regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), the navy sources said.
"Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained by Indian Navy and RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) aircraft till rescue is completed.
"Indian Naval stealth frigate, INS Satpura with a Chetak Helicopter and tanker INS Jyoti operating in the Indian Ocean have been dispatched for the rescue mission. The officer in his last text message has indicated that he is safe on the boat; however is immobile due to back injury," the statement added.
Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 12:48 PM
Highlights
Severity of Tomy's medical condition will decide whether to remove him from yacht or tow the boat
The Australian authorities said there were concerns because Tomy had suffered a spinal injury and his activity on board his vessel had been minimal, but they added that situation would be assessed when the Osiris arrived.
"We then have to undertake a medical assessment of Tomy... depending upon that medical assessment, we will either remove him from the yacht or tow the yacht, most likely to Amsterdam which is about 180 kilometres away. Then we can get further medical assistance from a doctor who is at the research station there," he said.
Can't walk, might need stretcher: Tomy's message to GGR organisers
Abhilash Tomy was dismasted and had suffered a back injury in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds clocking at 130 kmph and waves rising 10 metre high, off Perth on Friday.
Earlier, the organisers of Golden Globe Race said that Abhilash Tomy had sent a message saying "ACTIVATED EPIRB. CANT WALK. MIGHT NEED STRETCHER". A subsequent message read "CAN MOVE TOES. FEEL NUMB. CAN'T EAT OR DRINK. TOUGH 2 REACH GRAB BAG".
'Area, known for treacherous weather, known to cause damage to similar vessels'
The area, which could be "treacherous" during poor weather conditions, was known to cause damage to vessels similar to that suffered by Tomy's yacht, he said. "This (French) vessel is actually purpose-built for working in the Southern Ocean and the conditions that you experience there."
"The crew themselves know the territory very well and in fact we've used the same vessel on other occasions, when we've had to provide assistance to yachtsman in distress in these areas," Lloyd said.
Only limited information about Tomy's condition, say Australian authorities
Tomy's location traced to 1,900 nautical miles from Perth
Australian maritime authorities have said that French vessel Osiris is closer to the location of Abhilash Tomy's Thuriya which is stranded in the middle of south Indian Ocean. Tomy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel 'Thuriya', had suffered a back injury Friday after his yacht was hit by a vicious storm with 14-metre-high waves mid-way in the southern Indian Ocean.
His location was traced approximately 1,900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia and about 2,700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin.
French ship Osiris to evacuate Abhilash Tomy
According to reports, French ship Osiris will launch two Zodiac boats and try to reach the stranded commander. The name 'Osiris' is the Latinised form of the Egyptian Usir which is interpreted as 'powerful' or 'mighty'. The two boats will help administer first aid and give Tomy water before evacuation.
'Final stretch! But very hostile weather': Journalists closely follow the rescue op
Journalists have been closely following the rescue operation of the stranded commander. Abhilash Tomy has been stranded in South Indian Ocean since Friday. A couple of hours ago, reporters said that the condition at the sea is very hostile. "8-meter waves & very windy."
Thuriya's mast broke off and fell on 82nd day of the race
Eighty-two-days into the race, Tomy's 36-foot boat Thuriya was one of several that was hit by 80 mph winds and 46-foot waves midway across the South Indian Ocean on Friday, reports said. The Thuriya's mast had broken off when it was rolled in the storm and the yachtsman suffered what he called "a severe back injury".
'It will be strong and it will move really fast.... fingers crossed'
A satellite call, which was recorded on 20 September, tells us a little about the condition of the sea before the masthead of Tomy's yacht broke. Tomy tells the caller that the sea has started to get windy. The man on the other end of the call tells him that "a system" has started forming on top of him in the sea. "It's an interesting system. It is not coming at you, but it is literally forming over the top of you. It will be strong and it will move really fast.... fingers crossed."
"So, it shouldn't be too bad?" Tomy asks and the man says, "It's gonna be vicious, but it's gonna be short and sweet... if you know what I mean."
Osiris expected to rescue stranded commander any minute now
According to latest reports, French vessel Osiris is expected on scene any time now to rescue stranded commander Abhilash Tomy.
Journalist Shiv Aroor, who has been live tweeting the developments said, "Wave heights of 5-8 metres being experienced in the area right now."
12:48 (IST)
12:44 (IST)
12:38 (IST)
12:36 (IST)
12:33 (IST)
12:27 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
12:10 (IST)
12:08 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
