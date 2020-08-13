COMEDK Exam 2020: Karnataka HC dismisses plea seeking postponement of exam scheduled for 19 Aug

COMEDK Exam 2020: Refusing to interfere with the schedule of the exam, the high court directed COMEDK to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions

COMEDK Exam 2020: Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to interfere in the conduct of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam.

As per a report in Live Law, the HC was hearing a plea filed by Advocate Abdulla Mamman Khan challenging the conduct of the entrance examination in the state which is scheduled to be held on 19 August.

The report quoted the bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ravi Hosmani as saying, "At the outset we find that there is already a delay in conducting exams owing to COVID-19. With passage of time, Karnataka government went on to conduct Class 10 exam and KCET 2020. COMEDK examination is being conducted all over India, in 342 centres and 30 states. It is for 20,000 seats which are in 190 colleges plus 7 state Universities."

The judicial body has directed COMEDK to take all necessary precautions for the safe conduct of the exam.

According to a report in The Times of India, COMEDK had earlier postponed the undergraduate entrance test (UGET) and rescheduled it to 19 August.

The plea filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking the postponement of the exam stated that there is no immediate urgency to conduct the COMEDK exam as it will not have any effect on the students' academic future.

As per the petition, other national level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, AIBE, CLAT have already been postponed.

COMEDK 2020 examination is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to various courses. The exam is conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon, with the morning shift being held between 9 am to 12 noon and the next shift being held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

The admit card was released on 11 August on comedk.org.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to follow all the health ministry guidelines regarding COVID-19, including maintaining physical distancing and having Aarogya Setu app. Examinees also need to carry their own gloves, masks, and hand sanitisers.