Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava 'critical'; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inquires about health with AIIMS director
Raju Srivastava's close friend said the comedian's brain is not functioning and he has been put on a ventilator. The doctors have put two stents in his heart but he is still not responding positively to treatment
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and had spoken with Shikha Srivastava, wife of renowned comedian-actor Raju Srivastava to inquire about his health.
Raju Srivastava is "critical" and is on "ventilator" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The 58-year-old stand-up comic suffered a heart attack while exercising on Wednesday. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. He underwent angioplasty.
"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," Ashok Srivastava, cousin of Raju Srivastava told PTI.
"Yes, it is true. He (Raju Srivastava) is not stable unfortunately. His brain is not functioning and that's why he had to be put on a ventilator. He suffered a major heart stroke yesterday. The doctors have put two stents in his heart yesterday but he is still not responding positively to the treatment," the comedian's close friend Dr. Aneel Muraka was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Since 1980s, Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry and has received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
He has acted in Hindi films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was also one of the contestants on reality TV show Bigg Boss season three.
Raju Srivastava is also the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
With inputs from agencies
