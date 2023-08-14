Colors of Freedom: Kite flying unites India in celebration of Independence; Read origin of the tradition

As the sun rises on the 15th of August, a colorful spectacle takes over the skies of India. The soaring kites of various shapes and hues mark the celebration of the nation’s hard-fought independence.

Kite flying has evolved into a cherished tradition, symbolizing not just the freedom attained in 1947, but also the unity and diversity that define India.

Kite flying holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, especially on the occasion of Independence Day.

The activity has deep historical roots, harking back to the pre-independence era when it was used as a form of protest against the British Raj.

In the modern context, it represents the nation’s triumphant struggle for freedom and the unity that binds its diverse populace.

On this day, people of all ages gather on rooftops, open fields, and public spaces across the country to fly kites with great enthusiasm.

The vibrant kites dotting the skies create a mesmerizing visual spectacle, reflecting the spirit of India’s diversity. The act of flying a kite symbolizes the soaring aspirations of the people and their unshakable determination to overcome any obstacle.

Moreover, kite flying fosters a sense of camaraderie and togetherness. Friends and families come together to compete in friendly kite-flying battles, showcasing the essence of unity in diversity.

The sky, adorned with kites of various shapes, sizes, and colours, resembles a canvas painted with the rich tapestry of Indian culture.

Kite flying is not just a recreational activity; it’s a way to pay homage to the struggles of the past and acknowledge the progress made.

It’s a reminder that the country’s freedom was hard-won and should never be taken for granted.

In the grand mosaic of Indian celebrations, kite flying on the 15th of August holds a special place.

Beyond its visual splendor, it encapsulates the essence of freedom, unity, and diversity that define the nation. As kites take flight, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a nation that continues to strive for progress and prosperity, united by the legacy of its struggle for independence.