A young woman of Berhampore Girls’ College in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend on Monday. Police have been able to nab the accused.

Sutapa Chowdhury, 21, was fatally stabbed by a young man, who police claimed was known to her, in front of her rented house at Surjya Sen Street, reports The Telegraph.

The assailant slit her throat and when onlookers tried to stop him, he took out a gun and threatened to open fire. Bystanders took the girl to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police said the accused, identified as Sushanta Chowdhury of Malda, went on the run after committing the crime. Murshidabad Police alerted all stations to set up checkpoint to nab him.

Chowdhury was apprehended in Samsergunj on Monday night with a fake toy gun and a knife in his possession. K Sabari Rajkumar, the police chief of Murshidabad, said, "The actual reason behind the murder will be probed but it seems the two knew each other. The police have started a probe," he said.

Hena Khan, the principal of the college where Sutapa studied, was on the verge of tears as she spoke about the deceased.

