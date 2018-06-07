You are here:
CoBRA commando killed, policeman succumbs to injuries in encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 13:23:43 IST

Ranchi: A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman succumbed to his injuries during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

Representational image. AFP

They said a gunbattle began early morning in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of the Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.

A commando has been killed while a wounded state police personnel later succumbed to his injuries, reported ANI.

The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela-Kharsawan district which is about 135 kilometres from the state capital Ranchi.

While the firing has concluded, search operations are still underway, officials told ANI.

With inputs from PTI


