CoBRA commando killed, policeman succumbs to injuries in encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district

Ranchi: A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman succumbed to his injuries during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.
#UPDATE Encounter between naxals & troops of 209 CoBRA battalion & #Jharkhand Police in Saraikela: Police jawan, who who was injured, succumbed to his injuries. 1 CoBRA personnel had lost his life too. Firing concludes, search operation underway.
They said a gunbattle began early morning in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of the Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.
A commando has been killed while a wounded state police personnel later succumbed to his injuries, reported ANI.
The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela-Kharsawan district which is about 135 kilometres from the state capital Ranchi.
While the firing has concluded, search operations are still underway, officials told ANI.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 13:23 PM