CoBRA commando killed, policeman succumbs to injuries in encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district

Ranchi: A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman succumbed to his injuries during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

#UPDATE Encounter between naxals & troops of 209 CoBRA battalion & #Jharkhand Police in Saraikela: Police jawan, who who was injured, succumbed to his injuries. 1 CoBRA personnel had lost his life too. Firing concludes, search operation underway. — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

They said a gunbattle began early morning in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of the Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.

A commando has been killed while a wounded state police personnel later succumbed to his injuries, reported ANI.

The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela-Kharsawan district which is about 135 kilometres from the state capital Ranchi.

While the firing has concluded, search operations are still underway, officials told ANI.

With inputs from PTI