COBRA commando killed, policeman injured in encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 10:01:12 IST

Ranchi: A COBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

Representational image. AFP

They said a gunbattle began early morning in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of the Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the COBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.

A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, they said.

The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela-Kharsawan district which is about 135 kilometres from the state capital Ranchi.

Heavy firing is still on and further details are awaited, they said.


