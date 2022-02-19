Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 14 Chief and General Manager posts; check details here

Applicants should not be over 62 years of age as of 9 February this year. A graduation degree is also essential to be eligible for the vacancies

Coal India Limited has invited applications for the posts Chief Manager and General Manager. Eligible candidates can view the detailed notification at the official website at coalindia.in.

The recruitment is being held for a total of 14 posts, which includes 10 vacancies for Chief Manager (Security) and four for General Manager (Security). The last date to apply for the vacancies is 1 March.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can view the recruitment notice, as well the attached application form, on the official website of Coal India Limited.

If they fit the eligibility criteria, they can send the application form to the “Dy. General Manager (Personnel/Rectt.) Coal India Limited, “Coal Bhawan”, Premise No-04, MAR Plot No.AF-III, Action Area-1A, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata-700156” through speed post.

The application should also include self-attested copies of testimonials, apart from other documents mentioned in the recruitment notice. View the notice here.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should not be over 62 years of age as of 9 February this year. A graduation degree is also essential to be eligible for the vacancies.

For the General Manager(Security) posts, applicants should have a minimum of 25 years’ of experience in managing industrial security in Officer/ Executive Cadre with PSEs/government or at least 22 years’ of service in Officer/Executive Cadre with Central Police Organisation/Armed Forces, according to the notice.

For the Chief Manager (Security) post, at least 19 years’ of service in Officer/ Executive Cadre with the Armed Forces/CPO or a minimum of 22 years’ experience in managing industrial security in Officer/ Executive Cadre with the government or any PSE is required.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their experience and qualifications, followed by a personal interview. Shortlisted applicants will be called in by Coal India Limited for an interview.

The decision of the company in all matters concerning eligibility criteria, acceptance/rejection of applications, mode of selection, interview, document verification and selection, will be considered final and binding. For more information, applicants can visit the official website of Coal India Limited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.