CoA meeting LIVE: Committee to draft letter to ICC on World Cup 'security'; India-Pakistan clash still hangs in balance

Earlier, sources in BCCI had said that the cricket board will take the decision on the matter after having consultation with the government while another board official had advocated an "unprecedented step" in the case.

The Pulwama attack has been met with widespread condemnation from India. Former cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir, Sourav Ganguly Harbhajan Singh, etc. have called for all cricketing ties with Pakistan to be severed and the World Cup match against Pakistan to be boycotted.

Similarly, cricketers on the other side of the border, including former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, have thrown their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently broke his silence over the issue by saying that Pakistan would retaliate if India were to exhibit aggressive behaviour towards them.

Portraits of Pakistani cricketers have been taken down at various Indian cricket associations, including the BCCI-affiliated Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

At least, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on 14 February. There have been growing demands that India should boycott its clash with Pakistan during the World Cup starting in May this year in England, as a mark of protest.

With inputs from ANI

