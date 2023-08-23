CNN-News18's new multimedia campaign showcases its year-long hold on No.1 spot

The CNN-News18 launched a new multimedia campaign on Wednesday to showcase its year-long dominance in English news viewership.

The news channel has released a page one advertisement in all the editions of The Economic Times newspaper to announce it leadership in the genre. The multimedia campaign has also gone live across digital platforms including social media, and is being extensively amplified on trade media platforms.

What does the campaign say?

Launched in The Economic Times newspaper, the campaign highlights CNN-News18’s comprehensive, year-long lead over its key competitors both on television and digital.

The per BARC TV data, CNN-News18 has garnered 35.3 per cent market share, significantly larger than that of Republic TV (29.6 per cent) and Times Now (23.5 per cent).

As per the August 2022 and July 2023 data by Socialblade, on the digital front, CNN-News18 has got a whopping 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now (795 million) and Republic TV (226 million).

CNN-News18 has also displayed remarkable performance on Facebook with 787 million views. As per Crowdtangle data from August 2022 and July 2023, Times Now was at the second spot with 731 million views and Republic was with 66 million views.

BARC resumed ratings of news channels in March 2022 and since then, CNN-News18 has consistently led the way in the English news genre.

With dedicated viewership and impactful presentation of prime time anchors like Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, and Shivani Gupta, CNN-News18 is poised not only to expand its market share but also to enhance its brand image and establish stronger ties with advertisers with its growing visibility.