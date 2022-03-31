CMAT 2022: NTA issues advance intimation slips; admit card likely to be out soon

The CMAT 2022 will be conducted on 9 April and it will be a three-hours exam, from 3 pm to 6 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance intimation slip to inform the candidates about the allotment of the exam city for the Common Management Admission Test 2022. Applicants can download their intimation slips from the official website of CMAT - cmat.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates will need their application number and date of birth as log-in credentials to download their intimation slips. The exam centres are allotted to the candidates on the basis of the cities selected while filling up the application forms. It is also noted that as per the NTA authority, the intimation slip is not an admit card which is yet to be released in the first week of April.

The CMAT 2022 will be conducted on 9 April. It will be a three-hours exam, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA is going to conduct the entrance test in 124 cities this year. It will be a single-shift exam and the admit card is mandatory for the examinees to carry at the exam centres.

Check the official notice here.

For any queries or /clarifications regarding the advance intimation slips, candidates are advised to call the NTA Help Desk at 01140759000/01169227700.

How to check the exam city allotment:

Visit the official website of NTA, cmat.nta.nic.in Click on the link ‘Advance Intimation of Examination City for CMAT 2022’ Enter the login credentials- Application No. and Date of Birth with the security pin After submitting the intimation slip will appear on the screen Download and print it for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the intimation slip.

The common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level common entrance examination for students seeking admission to management programmes in India. The test enables the AICTE-affiliated participating institutions to select eligible graduate candidates for admission to the management courses in such institutions.

