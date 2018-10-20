Amritsar train accident LATEST updates: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is scheduled to visit Civil Hospital Amritsar at 10 am on Saturday to visit the injured in the tragic accident.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said that the Indian Railways will not be launching a probe into the accident, "as it is not an accident as such, this is trespassing on railway tracks.
According to reports, Police Commissioner Amritsar SS Srivastava said that the death toll is at 58, and at least 60 more people have been injured in the train accident.
At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled on to railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Amritsar, officials said.
The train was going from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to the tracks.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Amritsar (I) Rajesh Sharma said 58 people have died and at least 72 injured have been admitted to Amritsar hospital.
However, Raveen Thukral, media adviser to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, put the number of dead at 40, adding the toll could rise.
As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said.
However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, they said.
Several people were mowed down by one of the trains, they said.
Wails and cries of people filled the air as friends and relatives frantically looked for their near and dear ones. Severed bodies, including of many children, were still lying on the accident site hours after the incident with angry people not allowing authorities to remove them.
It was a heart rending sight as dismembered body parts lay strewn on the blood-soaked ground. Many bodies could not be identified.
People shouted slogans against local MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was present as chief guest during the event. She later said she rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident.
She said the railways should have ensured that trains slow down near that section of the track during Dussehra celebrations.
"Every year, Dussehra celebrations take place there," she said, adding that she had left the place before the incident took place.
There was shock and disbelief as panic-stricken people recounted the horror.
"I have lost my minor child. I want him back," an inconsolable mother could be heard.
"Several times we have been requesting the authorities and local leaders telling them to take up the issue with railway authorities to slow down the trains near this Phatak during Dussehra, but no one has listened," a local said.
Another said people could not hear the sound of the approaching train due to bursting of fire-crackers.
Amritsar Police Commissioner SS Srivastava said there was a great rush because of the Dussehra celebrations, adding necessary action as per law would be taken.
A state mourning has been announced in Punjab on Saturday.
Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
"I am at the moment not aware of the reasons for this Ravana effigy being built next to a railway station. But the administration will look at it and we will check it when I go there tomorrow," he said.
Singh, who was scheduled to leave for Israel this evening, has postponed his trip and will fly to Amritsar Saturday morning.
He announced compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
He also directed the Chief Secretary to deploy all the necessary administrative officials to ensure that the injured are immediately shifted to hospitals across Amritsar. All private hospitals have also been asked to stay open, along with government hospitals, to provide urgent free treatment and care to the injured.
Additional police forces, led by the DGP, have been rushed to the spot to control the situation.
The incident sent shock waves across the country. There was an outpouring of grief with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoling the loss of lives.
Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also directed officials to provide immediate assistance.
"Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching," he tweeted.
"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required," he said.
"Shocked to hear about the tragedy on rail tracks in Amritsar, Punjab. Understand Indian Railways and local authorities are taking steps to help affected people," Kovind said.
Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani and Northern Railway general manager Vishwesh Chaube are rushing to the spot while Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said immediate relief and rescue operations are being conducted.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 10:01 AM
Amarinder Singh departs from Delhi towards Amritsar
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has begun his trip for Amritsar from New Delhi. He is scheduled to visit the Guru Nanak Dev hospital in Amritsar where many injured have been admitted.
Input from Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
58 patients admitted at Civil Hospital Amritsar
58 patients are still admitted at the Civil Hospital Amritsar. 24 bodies at the civil hospital have been identified, while 18 are yet to be identified at the civil hospital.
Input from Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
Event delayed because of Navjot Kaur: Eyewitness
An eyewitness told CNN-News18 that the Raven Dehan was delayed by an hour because of Navjot Kaur Sidhu. It was scheduled for 6 pm but only started around 7, which happened to coincide with the train timings.
Railway official outlines details of incident
A Northern Railways official told NDTV that the Ravan effigy was being burned less than 100 metres from the railway tracks. "Ravan effigy was being burned 70-80 metres from the gate. When the effigy fell, people present there ran towards the railway track, at the time a train was passing and level crossing there was shut," the official said.
8 trains cancelled, 5 trains diverted after accident
As per a report from ANI, eight trains have been cancelled, another five trains diverted, ten trains short-terminated following the tragedy. Additionally, five trains short-originated today.
RECAP: BJP, Congress leaders express sadness over incident
From President Ram Nath Kovind to former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leaders across the Indian political spectrum took to Twitter to express their condolences for victims and survivors.
Sad and unfortunate incident, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, while speaking to media at the civil hospital where many survivors are receiving treatment, said: "It was a sad and an unfortunate incident. It is necessary to understand that it was an accident. There has been negligence but it was never intentional or motivated,"
Gateman could have informed authorities beforehand: Eyewitness
An eyewitness told CNN-News18: "the nearest checkpost is not too far away. The gateman could very easily have informed authorities of the train's arrival, or could have said anything else about the crowd gathered there in order to stop the train in time. Had he done this, the accident would not have happened."
Railways not launching investigation, says 'it was not accident, it was trespassing."
'Providing all possible services to patients': Hospital superintendent
CNN-News18 quoted the Amritsar Hospital superintendent as saying: "Injuries are big and very serious for those who are in the hospital right now. We are providing all possible services and medical facilities to patients here."
58 confirmed dead, at least 60 injured: Police commissioner
Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches hospital to visit injured
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has reached the hospital to meet the survivors of the accident CNN-News18 reported.
Wrong to hold Railways responsible, says Railway Board chairman
"It would be wrong to say that Railways is responsible for this accident. There are two manned level-crossings on that track, both were closed. It is the main line. There is no speed restriction there. The Railway administration was not informed about the Dussehra celebrations near the mainline. People were watching Dussehra celebrations from railway tracks," Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani was quoted as saying by ANI.
"People need to be more alert; they must not trespass on railway tracks," he added.
I have no words: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Speaking to CNN-News18, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed her sadness over the incident. She said, "this is actually a man-made tragedy where so many people lost their lives. I am too shocked for words, I am too saddened by what has happened."
"How could the administration even give permission to people to be on the tracks, knowing very well that it is a live train line? It is so tragic and horrifying," she said
Amritsar tragedy: Here are helpline numbers
Helpline telephone numbers are
- 0183-2223171
- 0183-2564485
Manawala station
- Railways - 73325
- BSNL - 0183-2440024
Power Cabin Amritsar
- Railways - 72820
- BSNL - 0183-2402927
Jammu Helpline
01912470116
New Delhi railway station
01123342954
01123341074
01142622280
Railway number: 22280
— ANI
'Inquiry will be done; those who need to be punished will be punished,' says Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore
Come here and give Rs 5 lakh on the spot, say locals
Locals in Amritsar expressed outrage over the train accident, saying that Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh should personally deliver the Rs 5 lakh compensation that he promised to the victims and injured people's families.
Input from Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Amarinder Singh departs from Delhi towards Amritsar
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has begun his trip for Amritsar from New Delhi. He is scheduled to visit the Guru Nanak Dev hospital in Amritsar where many injured have been admitted.
Input from Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
Actor who played Ravan in a Ramleela in Amritsar killed in accident
58 patients admitted at Civil Hospital Amritsar
58 patients are still admitted at the Civil Hospital Amritsar. 24 bodies at the civil hospital have been identified, while 18 are yet to be identified at the civil hospital.
Input from Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
Event delayed because of Navjot Kaur: Eyewitness
An eyewitness told CNN-News18 that the Raven Dehan was delayed by an hour because of Navjot Kaur Sidhu. It was scheduled for 6 pm but only started around 7, which happened to coincide with the train timings.
Railway official outlines details of incident
A Northern Railways official told NDTV that the Ravan effigy was being burned less than 100 metres from the railway tracks. "Ravan effigy was being burned 70-80 metres from the gate. When the effigy fell, people present there ran towards the railway track, at the time a train was passing and level crossing there was shut," the official said.
He demanded registration of a case against Sidhu. "I demand immediate registration of case against people present on the stage including Mrs Sidhu and arrest of those who gave permission for holding function near rail track."
Majithia targeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh: "Heads need to roll right from the top," Majithia said.
Union Minister Vijay Sampla also lashed out at Sidhu. "The most condemnable and inhuman behavior is of Navjot Kaur Sidhu who was present at the Dusshera festival as chief guest at the time of the accident and instead of providing relief to the victims, she ran away from the incident site,” claimed Sampla.
Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal demanded an inquiry by a retired high court judge to fix responsibility and punish the guilty.
AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and its MP Bhangwant Maan blamed the district administration for the deaths as it allowed people to burn effigies close to railway tracks. The AAP leaders demanded a judicial probe into the incident and punishment for the guilty. They also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to one family member of those dead.
- PTI
8 trains cancelled, 5 trains diverted after accident
As per a report from ANI, eight trains have been cancelled, another five trains diverted, ten trains short-terminated following the tragedy. Additionally, five trains short-originated today.
RECAP: BJP, Congress leaders express sadness over incident
From President Ram Nath Kovind to former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leaders across the Indian political spectrum took to Twitter to express their condolences for victims and survivors.
Sad and unfortunate incident, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, while speaking to media at the civil hospital where many survivors are receiving treatment, said: "It was a sad and an unfortunate incident. It is necessary to understand that it was an accident. There has been negligence but it was never intentional or motivated,"
Gateman could have informed authorities beforehand: Eyewitness
An eyewitness told CNN-News18: "the nearest checkpost is not too far away. The gateman could very easily have informed authorities of the train's arrival, or could have said anything else about the crowd gathered there in order to stop the train in time. Had he done this, the accident would not have happened."
Visuals of Navjot Singh Sidhu visiting injured
Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday visited the civil hospital in Amritsar where the injured have been admitted.
Railways not launching investigation, says 'it was not accident, it was trespassing."
'Providing all possible services to patients': Hospital superintendent
CNN-News18 quoted the Amritsar Hospital superintendent as saying: "Injuries are big and very serious for those who are in the hospital right now. We are providing all possible services and medical facilities to patients here."
58 confirmed dead, at least 60 injured: Police commissioner
Punjab education minister faces public outrage
Punjab education minister Om Prakash Soni faced intense public outrage when he went to visit the site of the accident.
CNN-News18 reported that there has been a lot of anger towards the government following the incident, saying that more could have been done to prevent the accident altogether.
Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches hospital to visit injured
Wrong to hold Railways responsible, says Railway Board chairman
"It would be wrong to say that Railways is responsible for this accident. There are two manned level-crossings on that track, both were closed. It is the main line. There is no speed restriction there. The Railway administration was not informed about the Dussehra celebrations near the mainline. People were watching Dussehra celebrations from railway tracks," Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani was quoted as saying by ANI.
"People need to be more alert; they must not trespass on railway tracks," he added.
Visuals of accident site in daylight
ANI news agency posted some more visuals of the site of the tragic Amritsar train accident. At least 61 people were killed, and hundreds more injured.
Visuals of accident site in daylight
Image by Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
I have no words: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Speaking to CNN-News18, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed her sadness over the incident. She said, "this is actually a man-made tragedy where so many people lost their lives. I am too shocked for words, I am too saddened by what has happened."
"How could the administration even give permission to people to be on the tracks, knowing very well that it is a live train line? It is so tragic and horrifying," she said
Authorities urge people to donate blood for the injured: ANI
Authorities have urged people to come forward and donate blood for the injured at the Civil Hospital and Guru Nanak Hospital in Amritsar.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged emergency services to stay functional.
Singh tweeted, "Shocked to hear of tragic rail accident in Amritsar. Have asked all government and private hospitals to stay open to help in this hour of grief. District authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing."
— ANI
'Inquiry will be done; those who need to be punished will be punished,' says Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore
Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani visits the site of accident in Choura Bazar
Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Guru Nanak Dey Hospital in Amritsar