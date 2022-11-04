Nowadays, it has become very common to see women taking up challenging roles at jobs including as delivery agents and cab drivers. While such cases take a section of society by surprise, some also feel inspired and proud by seeing women making more advancements in choosing a career. With that said, people travelling by cabs often come upon inspiring and interesting conversations with their drivers. A similar incident took place in Bengaluru where a person had a very unusual but delightful encounter with a woman cab driver who brought her daughter to work.

The CEO of an AI company CloudSEK, Rahul Sasi was taken aback after booking a cab on Uber as he ended up meeting a female driver who had brought her daughter in the vehicle. Very intrigued by the same, Rahul got into an interesting conversation with the woman and tried knowing more about her story.

As soon as the ride started, he asked her about her life and also about her daughter who was seated in the front seat. He also shared the story on his LinkedIn account and mentioned how he was inspired and moved by the lady driver, named Nandini, who is struggling to build everything back that she lost due to COVID-19.

He also specified that the woman was babysitting her daughter during work as she had her vacations and was too young to be left at home.

“Her name is Nandini, and she drives for Uber in Bangalore. She wanted to be an entrepreneur, and she started a food truck a few years back with all her savings. But then covid hit, and she lost all the money invested. Post that, she started driving for Uber. She works 12 hours a day and tells me she doesn’t mind working more if she has to. She wanted to save money and rebuild everything she had lost”, a part of Rahul’s post read.

Check the post here:



The post also received a very heartwarming response from people. While many appreciated Rahul for sharing Nandini’s story, some also lauded the efforts of the woman who is managing her livelihood singlehandedly.

A person commented, “I see much praise for this woman here and I do appreciate her dedication, but I cannot help but feel a little sad.”

