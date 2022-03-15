CLAT 2022: Exam date revised, check details here

The last date to submit the online application for the exam has also been extended till 9 May

The exam date of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 has been revised by the Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs). As per the new notification, the CLAT 2022 exam will be held in June this year. Candidates can visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in and check the revised schedule notification.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2022

Go to Consortium’s official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, search for CLAT 2022 registration link and click on it

Register on the Consortiumportal and then fill the application form

Fill the requested details, pay the CLAT 2022 application fee and submit the form

Download the CLAT 2022 application form and keep a printout of the same for future need

Here’s is the direct link to apply for CLAT 2022 exam.

The CLAT 2022 will be held on 19 June for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The duration of the exam would be 2 hours from 2 pm to 4 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 8 May and the last date to apply for the exam was 31 March.

The Post Graduation exam will consist of 120 questions, while the Under Graduate exam will have 150 questions. Each question will carry one mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer.

Eligibility

Students who have cleared Class 12 or appearing for the board exam are eligible to apply for the UG CLAT exam. While, those who have completed their Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) or are in the LLB final year are eligible to apply for CLAT Master of Law (LLM).

Counselling fees

The counselling fee has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for candidates belonging to the unreserved category. However, the counselling fee for the reserved category candidates is Rs 20,000.

Check official notification here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

