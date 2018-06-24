Class 9 student stabbed to death in Vadodara: Gujarat Police says accused senior wanted school shut down

In a grim reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurugram last year, a Class 9 student was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the washroom of a school in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday. The police have arrested a Class 10 student under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in connection with the killing, an official said on Saturday.

The 14-year-old boy was found dead with ten stab wounds on his body on Friday, Deputy Police Commissioner RS Bhagora said.

The 17-year-old accused, a student of the same school located in the city's Baranpora area, was caught in Valsad town in South Gujarat, Vadodara Police Commissioner Manoj Sashidhar told PTI. He became a suspect in the case after officials spotted him on CCTV camera footage entering the washroom along with the victim, the police said.

The Class 10 student, according to the Hindustan Times, has confessed to the murder and told the police that he had planned it to force the school to close as revenge for teachers scolding him. Sashidhar was quoted as saying in the report that the accused had no animosity towards the victim but had displayed behavioural problems in the past and was scolded by his teachers.

Jagruti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said the mental condition of the accused will be examined.

Earlier, Bhagora had said that the murder could have been the result of a fight between the two children.

The victim had joined the school only a week before he was killed and had been staying with his maternal uncle. His parents live in Gujarat's Anand town, the police said.

The Vadodara case is eerily similar to the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurugram's Ryan International School in September last year. The Class 2 student was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, in the school's washroom on 8 September. An inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation had found that a Class 11 student had killed the child to have the school shut down and a parent-teacher meeting and exam postponed.

With inputs from PTI