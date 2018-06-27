Football world cup 2018

Class 12 girl in Manali alleges gangrape after going missing for 3 days; three arrested in Punjab

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 13:36:02 IST

Shimla: A Class 12 student was allegedly raped by five youths for over three days in Manali town of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Police said they had received a complaint about two Class 12 girls going missing on 17 June.

Representational image. Reuters.

The girls were found on 20 June. Initially, they did not allege any sexual assault but during questioning, one of them claimed she was raped by three youths from Punjab, and two locals thereafter, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri told PTI. The incident took place between 17 June and 20 June, she said.

Police have arrested three accused from Bhatinda, Punjab. The two others are on the run. Responding to a question, Agnihotri said, "As per law, it is rape even if consensual physical relations were made as the girl is a minor."

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The three arrested youths have been remanded to police custody by a local court, the SP added.


