Class 10, Class 12 results 2018: Complete list of websites where scores can be checked for CBSE, ICSE and other education boards

As the months of May and June draw closer, students and parents across the country gear up for results of board examinations. For most education boards, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE), results are published on their respective websites.
However, there are third parties websites which also host exam results for Class X and Class XII such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Alternatively, students can also check their results on results.gov.in or results.nic.in, which act as a single point source for all education boards results.
Here is a complete list of official websites where 2018 results of board examinations for Class X and Class XII will be announced for all education boards:
|EDUCATION BOARD
|OFFICIAL WEBSITE
|CBSE
|cbse.nic.in
|ICSE
|cisce.org
|Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh
|bse.ap.gov.in
|Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
|apdhte.nic.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Assam
|sebaonline.org
|Bihar School Examination Board
|biharboard.ac.in
|Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|gbshse.gov.in
|Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education
|cgbse.nic.in
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board
|gseb.org
|Board of School Education, Haryana
|bseh.org.in
|Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
|hpbose.org
|Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education
|jkbose.jk.gov.in
|Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board
|kseeb.kar.nic.in
|Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board
|keralapareekshabhavan.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh
|mpbse.nic.in
|Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Manipur
|bsem.nic.in
|Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura
|mbose.in
|Mizoram Board of School Education
|mbse.edu.in
|Nagaland Board of School Education
|nbsenagaland.com
|Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|bseodisha.ac.in
|pseb.ac.in
|Punjab School Education Board
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu
|dge.tn.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana
|bse.telangana.gov.in
|Tripura Board of Secondary Education
|tbse.in
|Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
|upmsp.edu.in
|Uttarakhand Board of School Education
|ubse.uk.gov.in
|West Bengal Board of Secondary Education
|wbbse.org
Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 07:47 AM