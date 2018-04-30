You are here:
Class 10, Class 12 results 2018: Complete list of websites where scores can be checked for CBSE, ICSE and other education boards

India FP Staff Apr 30, 2018 07:47:20 IST

As the months of May and June draw closer, students and parents across the country gear up for results of board examinations. For most education boards, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE), results are published on their respective websites.

However, there are third parties websites which also host exam results for Class X and Class XII such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Alternatively, students can also check their results on results.gov.in or results.nic.in, which act as a single point source for all education boards results.

Here is a complete list of official websites where 2018 results of board examinations for Class X and Class XII will be announced for all education boards:

EDUCATION BOARD OFFICIAL WEBSITE
CBSE cbse.nic.in
ICSE cisce.org
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh bse.ap.gov.in
Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh apdhte.nic.in
Board of Secondary Education, Assam sebaonline.org
Bihar School Examination Board biharboard.ac.in
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.gov.in
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board gseb.org
Board of School Education, Haryana bseh.org.in
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education hpbose.org
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education jkbose.jk.gov.in
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board kseeb.kar.nic.in
Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board keralapareekshabhavan.in
Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh mpbse.nic.in
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Board of Secondary Education, Manipur bsem.nic.in
Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura mbose.in
Mizoram Board of School Education mbse.edu.in
Nagaland Board of School Education nbsenagaland.com
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha bseodisha.ac.in
pseb.ac.in
Punjab School Education Board
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu dge.tn.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana bse.telangana.gov.in
Tripura Board of Secondary Education tbse.in
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad upmsp.edu.in
Uttarakhand Board of School Education ubse.uk.gov.in
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education wbbse.org

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 07:47 AM

