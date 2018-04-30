Class 10, Class 12 results 2018: Complete list of websites where scores can be checked for CBSE, ICSE and other education boards

As the months of May and June draw closer, students and parents across the country gear up for results of board examinations. For most education boards, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE), results are published on their respective websites.

However, there are third parties websites which also host exam results for Class X and Class XII such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Alternatively, students can also check their results on results.gov.in or results.nic.in, which act as a single point source for all education boards results.

Here is a complete list of official websites where 2018 results of board examinations for Class X and Class XII will be announced for all education boards: