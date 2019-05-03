Class 10, 12 Result 2019 Date|State Boards across India to release Class 10, 12 exam results on these dates

Class 10, 12 Result 2019 Date | The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has recently announced that it will release ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results 2019 on 7 May, 2019, whereas the Central Board of Secondary Education has stated taht the Class 10 board results will be announced in a surprise move like the Class 12 results. Now, CBSE is all set to declare the Class 10 results on its official website cbse.nic.in.

The other Class 10 and Class 12 boards like Manipur, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan are also expected to release results in the month of May and June. Keeping that in mind, Firstpost has listed some of the boards which are expected to announce their results soon:

Telangana Class 10 Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for Telangana State (TS) is expected to release the Telangana, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results 2019 after 10 May on its official website. The Telangana SSC results will be released on the board’s official website — bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The board had released the Class 12 results in April.

Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Manipur or BOSEM has declared that it will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results in the first week of May. Students can check their scores on the official website manresults.nic.in

UK Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be announcing the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2019 in the last week of May on its official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

HBSE (Haryana Board) Class 10 and 12 Result 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE or BSEH) will declare the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result on 20 May, 2019, on their official website- bseh.org.in.

GSEB (Gujarat Board) Class 10 and 12 Result 2019:Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the SSC or Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019 between 16 May and 25 May 2019 at the board’s official website- gseb.org.

TBSE (Tripura Board) Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 on 20 May whereas the Class 10 result is expected in the month of June. TBSE will release the results on its official website tbse.in.

Assam Board Class 10 and 12 results 2019: There has been no official confirmation on the results of Assam Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. However, reports claim that the result will be declared on the last week of May. The students can check the results through the official website once released. While the Assam Board Class 10 results will be available at sebaonline.org, the Assam Board Class 12 results will be published on ahsec.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 exam on the third week of May. The students can check the results through the official websites results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.net.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will first announce the Class 12 Science and Commerce results, followed by Class 12 Arts results. While there has been no official confirmation on the same, results of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce examination is likely to be declared between 15 to 20 May. As for Class 10 results, the Rajasthan board will declare it on the first week of June. RBSE will declare all the results on the official websites rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Kerala Class 10 and 12 results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is likely to declare the results of SSLC, Class 10 and 12 exam on 8 May. The students can check the results through the websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Punjab Class 10 and 12 results 2019:The Punjab Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations by 15 May, 2019. The students can check the results through the official website- pseb.ac.in.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.