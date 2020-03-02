Class 10, 12 exams held in violence-affected northeast Delhi; 98.2% attendance recorded today, says CBSE

The class 10 and 12 exams are being conducted "peacefully and smoothly" across all centres, including in violence-hit northeast Delhi, where an attendance of 98. 2 percent was recorded on Monday, the Central Board for Secondary Exams (CBSE) said.

In a statement released on its official Twitter handle, the CBSE said that of the 2,888 candidates registered for the exams in northeast Delhi, 2837 had appeared for their exams on Monday. "This has been possible due to the support and co-operation of students, parents, schools, Delhi Police and Directorate of Education, Delhi," it said and added that it was committed to conducting "safe and smooth" board exams in the coming days as well.

Class 12 and class 10 students had their physics and music papers respectively on Monday.

Last week, the board had twice postponed the class 10 and 12 exams in violence-affected parts of North East Delhi. However, on Sunday the CBSE said that any further delay in conducting board exams may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering. The board had added it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.