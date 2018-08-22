You are here:
Clashes break out between youth and police after Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

India FP Staff Aug 22, 2018 11:58:45 IST

Clashes have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district between youths and the police. According to CNN-News18, major cases of stone-pelting were reported from Anantnag's Janglatmandi area after Eid prayers. According to sources, the police retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and the mob dispersed after the police action.

Clashes were also reported from Srinagar's Eidgah but, according to the report, no one was injured so far. The protesters here raised pro-freedom slogans during clashes with police.

According to ANI, some people were also seen waving the Pakistan national flag and flags of the Islamic State in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a BJP affiliate, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists in the Pulwama district in the wee hours of Wednesday and terrorists shot dead a police personnel outside an eidgah in Kulgam's Zazripora area.

However, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticised the authorities for showing "total disrespect and disregard for congregational Eid prayers" by firing "pellets" and "tear gas shells".


