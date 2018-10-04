CJI Ranjan Gogoi's tenure will be watched for manner in which he ensures 'course correction' in judiciary

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the son of a former chief minister of Assam, was educated at St Stephen’s college, where he studied history before taking to law. His credentials are as impeccable as they can be. In a country where such elitism is often a handicap while tackling issues of the teeming masses, this only serves to underline Gogoi’s journey to occupy the hallowed Court Number 1 of India’s apex court.

Justice Gogoi’s tenure begins at a time when the ever-growing demands of the Indian judiciary have scaled new peaks and pose newer challenges. But Gogoi’s mind is set on the prime target: “(Pendency) is bringing a lot of disrepute … I have a plan, will unfold it,” he said.

On Wednesday, Justice Gogoi took oath to become the 46th Chief Justice of India. He will hold the post till 17 November, 2019, the date of his retirement.

In a little more than a year, like his numerous predecessors, Gogoi will also define and redefine the Indian political and social narrative. But for the judge who believes “independent judges and noisy journalists are democracy’s first line of defence” and considers “fierce independence” and “enduring sense of inquiry without fear or favour” as the "bedrock principle", the most important challenge would be to maintain a harmonious balance between the rights of individuals and groups and those asserted by the state, and at same time, maintaining order when differences arise.

Having joined the Bar in 1978 at the age of 24, Gogoi was appointed a permanent judge at the Gauhati High Court in February 2001. He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 2010 and was appointed as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in February 2011, before being elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on 23 April, 2012.

In his six years at the Supreme Court, Justice Gogoi has delivered some landmark judgments, a few of which have drawn sharp criticism.

In 2016, former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju had criticised the judgment of a bench headed by Justice Gogoi in the Somya murder case. A prompt contempt notice forced Katju to back off and issue an apology.

Another important case was in 2012, when former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma challenged Pranab Mukherjee’s election as President of India on the ground that Mukherjee held an ‘office of profit’ at the time of filing his nomination papers, which by rule, calls for a disqualification. A five-judge constitution bench that included Justice Gogoi was to first decide whether the petition was maintainable and needed to have a full hearing. Even as three judges including the then Chief Justice Altamas Kabir ruled that the case does not require a regular hearing, it was Justice Chelameswar and Justice Gogoi who dissented against the majority decision.

But it was Gogoi’s decision to be part of the Supreme Court quartet that went to the media on 12 January, 2018 that captured the public imagination like never before.

Justice Gogoi—who was to succeed Chief Justice Dipak Misra in less than a year—and three of his colleagues, addressing the media, had accused the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra of breaching rules and "selectively assigning" cases that have "far-reaching consequences for the nation" to "junior judges."

The media was told that the Supreme Court administration was “not in order” and all efforts to persuade Chief Justice Misra had failed, necessitating the four judges to “communicate with the nation” directly. The "dissent" by the four judges attracted sharp criticism from legal experts and former judges.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur said that the matter should have been addressed and solved within the confines of the Supreme Court. Former Delhi High Court judge RS Sodhi went to the extent of demanding the removal of all four judges.

A narrative took shape that put Justice Gogoi and the three other judges in the dock, to the extent that a petition was filed challenging the appointment of Justice Gogoi as the next chief justice. The petition, was dismissed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on 28 September.

It will now, therefore, be keenly watched how the new Chief Justice plans to ensure order in the administration at Supreme Court, and how he will ensure the maintenance of balance between decorum and transparency, both extremely important for the integrity of the judiciary.

A key issue that he will have to address is the ‘supremacy’ battle between the judiciary and the executive.

Article 368 of the Constitution empowers Parliament with blanket powers to amend the Constitution. The first ruling on the issue was by the second CJI M Patanjali Sastri in 1952.

But 15 years later, in another landmark judgment commonly known as ‘Golaknath’ case, Supreme Court reversing its earlier judgment, held that Parliament does not have unfettered and unlimited power to amend and it cannot curtail any of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. This verdict was by a bench headed by the then Chief Justice Koka Subba Rao.

Less than a decade later, in independent India’s most celebrated ‘Kesavananda Bharati’ case, a constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Sarv Mittra Sikr, ruled that while Parliament can amend fundamental rights to an extent that is required in “public interest”, “freedom of the individual needs to be preserved for all times to come and that it could not be amended out of existence”.

These three cases and judgments by the benches headed by then Chief Justices defined the constitutional trajectory in great measure.

Since then, many CJIs defined and redefined the course of constitutional development in different ways. There was a CJI under whose tenure the apex court failed to fulfil its most important responsibility: safeguarding the fundamental rights of the people. Justice Ajit Nath Ray who was the 17th CJI, faced serious criticism from different quarters in the infamous "habeas corpus" case for leaving "individual liberty’ at the mercy of executive arbitrariness.

Then there was CJI Prafullachandra Natwarlal Bhagwati who was initially criticised for his judgment in the ‘habeas corpus’ case, but was later hailed for introducing the concepts of public interest litigation (PIL) and judicial activism in the country and being the champion of human rights.

As a judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Gogoi has been hearing a very important case that will have wider ramifications on citizenship and human rights. The case relates to the National Register of Citizens for Assam where it has to be decided whether the special citizenship criteria in section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which apply to people covered under the Assam Accord, should be referred to a larger bench.

However, till the decision to refer the case to a larger bench is made, the special bench decided to direct that the NRC for Assam needed to be prepared.

Recently, a special bench comprising Justice Rohinton F Nariman along with Justice Gogoi, had ordered for initiating the process for receiving claims and objections from 40 lakh persons left out of the draft NRC. This is a case which will require incorporating the concerns of the ‘citizens’ and the state.

While delivering the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture—The Vision of Justice, in July, Justice Gogoi said: “Judiciary as an institution is being seen as a course corrector, a leveler, a democratiser of sorts”.

Quoting Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding father of the US, Gogoi said, “The judiciary is the weakest of the three branches because it neither has the force of the executive nor the will of the legislature, but only judgment”.

In the months to come, till the end of his term next year, the country shall see how effectively the new CJI plays the role of a leveler and a democratiser in a country with more than a billion people characterised by huge differences and sharp fissures that more often than not manifest in conflicts that eventually come to the court for the final decision.

The country shall see how CJI Gogoi uses the "force and "will" of his judgment to uphold the spirit of the Constitution.

And more than anything, it will be important to see how he ensures "course correction" for all the problems that are adversely affecting the judiciary; a concern that he along with other three judges highlighted during their sudden presser on 12 January.