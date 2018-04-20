Latest updates: Over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice for impeachment proceedings against CJI.
According to CNN-News18, five Opposition leaders had turned for the meeting against the Chief Justice of India. They are expected to address a press conference at 1 pm.
Congress and some other Opposition parties met on Friday with a proposed impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) up for discussion.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had called the meeting which comes days after the party had said that option of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra was still open.
Congress leaders had said that the issues raised by four Supreme Court judges have not been addressed yet by the CJI.
They had said the party was concerned about the independence of judiciary and people must protect the institution from "gross interferences by the government."
During the Budget Session that concluded earlier in April, the Congress had initiated a move collecting more than 50 signatures of the Rajya Sabha members in a bid to table the motion, but there were reservations from parties like the Trinamool Congress.
The Congress kept the move on hold, saying it wanted to get as much support as possible from other parties.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 12:31 PM
Highlights
Over 60 MPs from 7 parties have signed notice for impeachment proceedings
PTI reports that over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice for impeachment proceedings against CJI. Congress, NCP, CPM, CPI, SP, BSP and Muslim League are among parties that signed the notice.
12:26 (IST)
Opposition leaders reach Venkaiah Naidu's residence
12:25 (IST)
SC terms public statements on impeachment of judges 'unfortunate'
The Supreme Court termed as very unfortunate the public statements, including those made by lawmakers, on impeachment of judges.
"We are all very disturbed about it," a bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said after the counsel appearing for the petitioner raised the issue of politicians making public statements on impeachment of judges.
The apex court asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to assist it to deal with the plea, which has also sought a gag on the media from reporting such statements. — PTI
12:19 (IST)
12:04 (IST)
Five Opposition leaders turn for meet against CJI
Leaders from Congress, NCP and Left leaders are present at the meeting. The Opposition leaders are also going to address the media at around 1 pm, said CNN-News18.
11:42 (IST)
SC seeks assistance of attorney general
According to media reports, the apex court has sought the assistance of the attorney general on a PIL which seeks to restrain media from reporting on the impeachment motion discussion against the CJI.
11:29 (IST)
Leaders of Opposition parties to meet Venkaiah Naidu at around 12 pm