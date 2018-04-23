CJI Impeachment Latest Updates: "Conversations between third parties with dubious credentials, which have been extensively relied upon, cannot themselves constitute any material evidence against the holder of the office CJI," said Venkaiah Naidu on the impeachment motion.
"Motion undermines independence of judiciary. No credible or verifiable facts. MPs are unsure of their own charges against the CJI. Most of the charges are internal matters to be resolved by Supreme Court itself," said Venkaiah Naidu in the 10-page order.
As per a copy of the order rejecting Opposition's CJI impeachment notice, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the allegations "seriously" undermined the judiciary's independence. "Charges made on suspicion and assumption. Allegations seriously undermine the independence of the judiciary. None of the five allegations in the notice were tenable or admissable," he reportedly said.
Tweeting shortly after Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu rejected the Congress-led Opposition, party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work."
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by seven opposition parties. Sources said the motion was rejected on grounds that the charges were not sufficient for impeachment.
On Friday, the Congress-led Opposition moved a notice to impeach him and accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority on Friday.
On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu set in motion the process of consultation on the impeachment notice against the CJI and held discussions with a number of constitutional and legal experts, including Attorney General KK Venugopal, and former top law officer K Parasaran.
The vice-president cut short his visit to Hyderabad and reached New Delhi to hold deliberations over the notice given by the seven Opposition parties.
According to officials, Naidu spoke to former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, ex-law secretary PK Malhotra and former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh on the issue.
He also held deliberations with senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, they said, adding that Naidu also spoke to former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy. The officials said the vice-president also spoke to the attorney general on the issue.
They also said Naidu continued with the deliberations till late in the evening and also spoke to K Parasaran, who was the attorney general during the Congress governments led by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and was also a member to the Upper House nominated by the party.
Leaders of the Opposition parties had on Friday met Naidu and handed over the notice of impeachment against the CJI bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former members, who recently retired.
The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. The parties had briefed the media after handing over the notice to the Upper House chairman.
While reviewing the notice, the Rajya Sabha officials had mentioned that making public the contents of a notice before it is admitted by the chair is in violation of parliamentary rules. According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by the chairman.
The move to propose impeachment notice against the CJI has led to a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. Meanwhile, the Congress said that the CJI should considering recusing himself from judicial and administrative duties until his name is cleared. The BJP has said the Congress was trying to demean, degrade and denigrate the judiciary by moving the notice.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 11:26 AM
Highlights
Charges made on suspicion and assumption, Venkaiah Naidu says in order
As per a copy of the order rejecting Opposition's CJI impeachment notice, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the allegations "seriously" undermine the judiciary's independence. "Charges made on suspicion and assumption. Allegations seriously undermine the independence of the judiciary. None of the five allegations in the notice were tenable or admissable," he reportedly said.
Surprised he rejected motion within a day, says Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Tweeting shortly after Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu rejected the Congress-led Opposition, party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work."
Congress likely to move court
The Congress party earlier had said that it would consider moving the Supreme Court if the notice of CJI impeachment was rejected, PTI had reported. Party leaders had said that if the Rajya Sabha chairman did not find merit in the notice, the decision would call for a judicial review.
"The chairman's decision is open to being challenged. It is bound to go for a judicial review," the report quoted a Congress leader as saying.
Reasons why Venkaiah Naidu rejected CJI impeachment notice
1) Violation of Rajya Sabha guidelines by Opposition parties: While reviewing the notice, the Rajya Sabha officials had mentioned that making public the contents of a notice before it is admitted by the chair is in violation of parliamentary rules. According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by the chairman.
2) No proof to back five allegations were true: Reports said that another reason the motion was rejected is that there was no proof available to back the five allegations levelled against CJI Dipak Misra.
This is the first time ever that an impeachment notice has been filed against a sitting CJI
Vice-President wants to clear the mess before SC convenes, says sources
According to sources, Naidu wanted to clear the mess before the Supreme Court reconvened on Monday so that Chief Justice Dipak Misra faced no embarassment, reported News18.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu rejects Opposition's CJI impeachment motion
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the Congress-led notice to impeach the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.
Congress has violated Parliamentary rules
An official in Parliament stressed that making public the contents of a notice before it was admitted violated Parliamentary rules. This assumes significance in the wake of the seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiating an unprecedented step last week for the impeachment of CJI Misra by moving a notice levelling several charges against him.
According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by the chairman. "A notice for raising a matter in the House should not be given publicity by any member or other person until it has been admitted by the Chairman and circulated by members. A member should not raise the issue of a notice given by him and pending consideration of the Chairman," according to Rule 2.2 of Parliamentary Customs and Conventions in the handbook.
Congress attempts on building up moral pressure on CJI to step aside from judicial duties
The Congress was also trying to build up "moral pressure" on the Chief Justice of India in the hope that he would step aside from judicial duty if an impeachment motion was moved against him. Judges who faced impeachment had earlier stepped aside from judicial work and the Chief Justice should do the same, a party leader said.
"It is only a convention, though there is no legal or constitutional bar (on this)," the leader said.
Congress may move court if impeachment notice rejected
As the Congress awaits the decision of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on an impeachment notice moved by it and other parties against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, it is considering moving the Supreme Court if the petition is rejected, party leaders said.
They said if the Upper House chairman did not find merit in the notice for the impeachment, the decision could call for a judicial review. "The chairman's decision is open to being challenged. It is bound to go for a judicial review," said a Congress leader.
What are the 5 Reasons cited by Opposition to move impeachment motion
Judiciary in disorder: It all comes down to a majoritarian govt, says Justice Fali Nariman
Justice Fali Nariman, speaking to The Indian Express, conceded that the fact that other senior judges felt that CJI was not being fair in allocation of cases was a very grave problem. However, he said that the spritit of collegiality should be preserved. He also said that the government will "not be that foolish" to not appoint Justice Ranjan Gogoi as CJI, who is next in line, in terms of seniority.
"It all comes down to a majoritarian government,” Nariman said, adding, “when you have a majoritarian government, these things happen. When you don’t have a majoritarian government, then people are more careful," he said.
Supreme Court 'disturbed' by recent development, seeks Attorney General KK Venugopal's assistance
Reacting to the impeachment motion proceedings initiated by seven Opposition parties, the Supreme court has expressed its concern on the issue. The apex court has reportedly sought assistance from Attorney General KK Venugopal asking his opinion on whether media should be stopped from discussing the impeachment motion.
Impeachment motion a 'revenge petition' against CJI for exposing Congress' falsehood on Judge Loya case: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister and senior lawyer, Arun Jaitley expressed his views on the judge Loya death case verdict by the Supreme Court and the Opposition's move to impeach the sitting CJI in the form of an article on Facebook. The finance minister opined that the Congress party is using the "impeachment as a political tool" and he called it a 'revenge petition.'
"To use the power as intimidatory tactics when neither you have a case of “proven misconduct” or the numbers on your side, is a serious threat to judicial independence. My preliminary reaction to the impeachment motion filed today is clear. It is a revenge petition after the falsehood of the Congress Party has been established in the Justice Loya death case," Jaitley wrote.
Arun Jaitley writes on Opposition's impeachment motion, judge Loya case
Salman Khurshid says, not party to discussion on impeachment
"I am not party to or privy with discussions that have taken place between different parties and for me to reflect specifically on whether the grounds are justified would be unfair," Khurshid told reporters. His statement was being seen as a tacit way of underlining the seriousness of the matter to his own party colleagues, as he chose to stay away from the impeachment notice initiated by Congress and supported by 6 other political parties.
71 MPs sign impeachment motion against CJI
Seven Opposition parties have come together to set in motion the House proceedings to impeach the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Seventy one MPs from seven political parties had signed the impeachment motion but as seven have retired, the number is now 64. The impeachment motion needs to be supported by at least 50 Members of Parliaments.
Here is the statement issued by the seven Opposition parties on the impeachment motion against CJI:
We intentionally did not involve Dr Manmohan Singh: Kapil Sibal
"These rumours are absolutely false. Remember, this is a very serious issue. We intentionally did not involve Dr Manmohan Singh because he has been the prime minister," said Kapil Sibal.
A taped conversation available with the CBI mentions CJI: Kapil Sibal
"There are various taped conversations with the CBI in which a retired Orissa High Court judge is talking about some deals with other people. This conversation also mentions the CJI...this ia a very serious issue," said Kapil Sibal.
Constitution allows only one recourse — impeachment: Kapil Sibal
"The choice was not easy. The Constitution allows only one recourse. Because there was no other option apart from an impeachment motion, we moved this motion with a heavy heart," said Kapil Sibal.
"We only wish to state that anyone occupying the office of Chief Justice of India must be judged on the basis of highest standards of integrity. The first charge relates to the conspiracy to pay illegal gratifications," Sibal said.
Chief Justice has not asserted the independence of the judiciary: Kapil Sibal
"There are questions about the ways in which he has dealt with certain cases. There have been internal rumblings about these issues," said Kapil Sibal. "Four senior judges publicly expressed their disquiet about the CJI's manner of exercising his powers," he added.
"In their letter, the judges stated that administration of the court has not been proper. They said that time and again, they tried to collectively persuade the Chief Justice that certain things are not in order. They lamented that their efforts had failed and all four of them were convinced that unless the institution is preserved, democracy will not survive," said Sibal.
"We were hoping that the anguish of the judges would be addressed by the Chief Justice and that he would set his house in order. More than 3 months have passed, nothing has changed. The Chief Justice has not asserted the independence of the judiciary in the face of pressure by the executive," Sibal added.
We moved impeachment motion under 5 grounds of misbehaviour: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"We, on behalf of seven parties which have signed the motion, and also on behalf of the ones who have not signed the motion, met the Rajya Sabha Chairman at his residence at noon," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"We have moved a motion for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India under five listed grounds of misbehaviour. We have sought his removal," Azad said.
Over 60 MPs from 7 parties have signed notice for impeachment proceedings
PTI reports that over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice for impeachment proceedings against CJI. Congress, NCP, CPM, CPI, SP, BSP and Muslim League are among parties that signed the notice.
11:26 (IST)
Will examine grounds of dismissal, says CPI leader D Raja
"We'll examine the grounds on which it was dismissed. I don't think it is a setback. We're a democracy," CPI leader D Raja told CNN-News18.
11:18 (IST)
Conversations between third parties with dubious credentials not grounds of impeachment: Venkaiah Naidu
"Conversations between third parties with dubious credentials, which have been extensively relied upon, cannot themselves constitute any material evidence against the holder of the office CJI," said Venkaiah Naidu on impeachment motion.
11:15 (IST)
Naidu quotes Article 124(4) of Constitution as grounds for rejecting impeachment motion
11:12 (IST)
Copy of order rejecting Opposition's CJI impeachment notice
11:11 (IST)
'Satisfied that admission of motion is neither desirable nor proper'
Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu stated in the order that, "After having perused annexures to the motion and having detailed consultations and having studied opinions of constitutional experts, I am satisfied that admission of this notice of impeachment motion is neither desirable nor proper."
11:06 (IST)
Visuals of Venkaiah Naidu signing order rejecting CJI impeachment motion
11:04 (IST)
Motion should've been considered null and void from beginning: Subramaniam Swamy
Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy said, "He (Venkaiah Naidu) has decided correctly. He need not have taken two days to make the decision. It should've been considered null and void and thrown out from the beginning. Congress committed suicide by doing this."
"They have shot themselves in the foot and destroyed their chances in Karnataka," Swamy told CNN-News18.
10:59 (IST)
Congress to hold press conference at 1.30 pm
CNN-News18 reported that the Congress party will address the media at 1.30 pm after Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejected the Opposition motion to impeach the CJI Dipak Misra.
10:55 (IST)
'Motion undermines independence of judiciary'
"Motion undermines independence of judiciary. No credible or verifiable facts. MPs are unsure of their own charges against the CJI. Most of the charges are internal matters to be resolved by Supreme Court itself," said Venkaiah Naidu in the 10-page order.
10:52 (IST)
Facts in motion don't show CJI can be ever held guilty of misbehavior: Venkaiah Naidu
10:50 (IST)
Charges made on suspicion and assumption, Venkaiah Naidu says in order
As per a copy of the order rejecting Opposition's CJI impeachment notice, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the allegations "seriously" undermine the judiciary's independence. "Charges made on suspicion and assumption. Allegations seriously undermine the independence of the judiciary. None of the five allegations in the notice were tenable or admissable," he reportedly said.
10:48 (IST)
Naidu applied his mind, says former attorney-general Soli Sorabjee
Speaking to CNN-News18, former attorney-general Soli Sorabjee said, "The vice-president has applied his mind, found no grounds, consulted legal experts and then took a decision."
10:45 (IST)
Kapil Sibal to not appear in Dipak Misra's court till CJI retires
Congress leader, senior advocate Kapil Sibal has said that he will not appear in the court of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra till the latter retires. Sibal is leading the charge against Misra, whose removal was sought by the lawyer and 63 other legislators.
“I will not appear in the Chief Justice's court from tomorrow onwards... till he retires, because that is consistent with the highest standards of my profession,” said Sibal to The Indian Express.
“If he (the CJI) continues (in office) till he retires, and if an inquiry is set up, till he recuses. We believe in maintaining standards," he added.
10:36 (IST)
WATCH: Why Venkaiah Naidu rejected impeachment motion against the CJI
10:30 (IST)
Surprised he rejected motion within a day, says Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Tweeting shortly after Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu rejected the Congress-led Opposition, party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work."
10:27 (IST)
Congress will talk to legal experts, take next step
"This is a really important matter. We don't know what was the reason for the rejection. Congress and other Opposition parties will talk to some legal experts and take the next step," Congress leader PL Punia told ANI.
10:24 (IST)
RECAP: CJI should consider recusal from judicial work, says Congress
The Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP for "defending" Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and said the latter should consider recusing himself from judicial and administrative work till he was cleared of the charge of "misbehaviour".
"If his (CJI) own conduct is under a cloud, should he not consider recusing himself from performing judicial and administrative duties and submit himself to an inquiry so that the high office and his individual integrity are cleared or the process of law is followed in an appropriate manner," Congress spokesperson Rajdeep Surjewala told a press conference in New Delhi.
10:23 (IST)
Congress likely to move court
The Congress party earlier had said that it would consider moving the Supreme Court if the notice of CJI impeachment was rejected, PTI had reported. Party leaders had said that if the Rajya Sabha chairman did not find merit in the notice, the decision would call for a judicial review.
"The chairman's decision is open to being challenged. It is bound to go for a judicial review," the report quoted a Congress leader as saying.
10:18 (IST)
Naidu has no powers to say 'charges are not made out', says lawyer Prashant Bhushan
Reacting to Venkaiah Naidu's decision to reject the CJI impeachment notice, lawyer Prashant Bhushan expressed shock and said that the vice-president has no power to say that "charges are not made out". "That's for for the inquiry committee of 3 judges. He only has to see if it's signed by >50 MPs & possibly if charges are of misbehaviour," he tweeted.
10:15 (IST)
'Thankful to vice-president for saving judiciary': BJP
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the impeachment motion was akin to suicide of judiciary. "Congress wanted to give veiled threat I am thankful to the vice-president for saving the judiciary."
10:08 (IST)
Reasons why Venkaiah Naidu rejected CJI impeachment notice
1) Violation of Rajya Sabha guidelines by Opposition parties: While reviewing the notice, the Rajya Sabha officials had mentioned that making public the contents of a notice before it is admitted by the chair is in violation of parliamentary rules. According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by the chairman.
2) No proof to back five allegations were true: Reports said that another reason the motion was rejected is that there was no proof available to back the five allegations levelled against CJI Dipak Misra.
This is the first time ever that an impeachment notice has been filed against a sitting CJI
10:03 (IST)
Vice-President wants to clear the mess before SC convenes, says sources
According to sources, Naidu wanted to clear the mess before the Supreme Court reconvened on Monday so that Chief Justice Dipak Misra faced no embarassment, reported News18.
09:59 (IST)
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu rejects Opposition's CJI impeachment motion
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the Congress-led notice to impeach the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.
09:49 (IST)
Congress has violated Parliamentary rules
An official in Parliament stressed that making public the contents of a notice before it was admitted violated Parliamentary rules. This assumes significance in the wake of the seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiating an unprecedented step last week for the impeachment of CJI Misra by moving a notice levelling several charges against him.
According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by the chairman. "A notice for raising a matter in the House should not be given publicity by any member or other person until it has been admitted by the Chairman and circulated by members. A member should not raise the issue of a notice given by him and pending consideration of the Chairman," according to Rule 2.2 of Parliamentary Customs and Conventions in the handbook.
09:48 (IST)
Congress attempts on building up moral pressure on CJI to step aside from judicial duties
The Congress was also trying to build up "moral pressure" on the Chief Justice of India in the hope that he would step aside from judicial duty if an impeachment motion was moved against him. Judges who faced impeachment had earlier stepped aside from judicial work and the Chief Justice should do the same, a party leader said.
"It is only a convention, though there is no legal or constitutional bar (on this)," the leader said.
09:47 (IST)
Congress may move court if impeachment notice rejected
As the Congress awaits the decision of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on an impeachment notice moved by it and other parties against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, it is considering moving the Supreme Court if the petition is rejected, party leaders said.
They said if the Upper House chairman did not find merit in the notice for the impeachment, the decision could call for a judicial review. "The chairman's decision is open to being challenged. It is bound to go for a judicial review," said a Congress leader.
16:39 (IST)
What are the 5 Reasons cited by Opposition to move impeachment motion
16:17 (IST)
Judiciary in disorder: It all comes down to a majoritarian govt, says Justice Fali Nariman
Justice Fali Nariman, speaking to The Indian Express, conceded that the fact that other senior judges felt that CJI was not being fair in allocation of cases was a very grave problem. However, he said that the spritit of collegiality should be preserved. He also said that the government will "not be that foolish" to not appoint Justice Ranjan Gogoi as CJI, who is next in line, in terms of seniority.
"It all comes down to a majoritarian government,” Nariman said, adding, “when you have a majoritarian government, these things happen. When you don’t have a majoritarian government, then people are more careful," he said.
15:46 (IST)
Supreme Court 'disturbed' by recent development, seeks Attorney General KK Venugopal's assistance
Reacting to the impeachment motion proceedings initiated by seven Opposition parties, the Supreme court has expressed its concern on the issue. The apex court has reportedly sought assistance from Attorney General KK Venugopal asking his opinion on whether media should be stopped from discussing the impeachment motion.
15:30 (IST)
Impeachment motion a 'revenge petition' against CJI for exposing Congress' falsehood on Judge Loya case: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister and senior lawyer, Arun Jaitley expressed his views on the judge Loya death case verdict by the Supreme Court and the Opposition's move to impeach the sitting CJI in the form of an article on Facebook. The finance minister opined that the Congress party is using the "impeachment as a political tool" and he called it a 'revenge petition.'
"To use the power as intimidatory tactics when neither you have a case of “proven misconduct” or the numbers on your side, is a serious threat to judicial independence. My preliminary reaction to the impeachment motion filed today is clear. It is a revenge petition after the falsehood of the Congress Party has been established in the Justice Loya death case," Jaitley wrote.
15:15 (IST)
Arun Jaitley writes on Opposition's impeachment motion, judge Loya case
14:56 (IST)
Salman Khurshid says, not party to discussion on impeachment
"I am not party to or privy with discussions that have taken place between different parties and for me to reflect specifically on whether the grounds are justified would be unfair," Khurshid told reporters. His statement was being seen as a tacit way of underlining the seriousness of the matter to his own party colleagues, as he chose to stay away from the impeachment notice initiated by Congress and supported by 6 other political parties.
14:45 (IST)
Lump it, wait until CJI Dipak Misra retires: Justice Fali S Nariman's advice to Opposition
Justice (Retired) Fali S Nariman, speaking to The Indian Express, acknowledged that the fact that four Supreme Court judges were pushed to the extent to have to hold a press conference against the CJI means that the spirit of collegiality in the judiciary has broken down.
He, however, said that the cheif justice was indeed the master of the roster and he couldn't be impeched for excercising his constitutional right. "Whatever it is, you can’t impeach him for this. You can impeach him for taking money or something else but you can’t impeach him for saying I am master of the roster," Nariman said.
The best idea, according to Nariman is to "lump it." "You have to wait till your Chief Justice retires. Fortunately, he retires at 65 years and there is no extension,” he said.
14:17 (IST)
71 MPs sign impeachment motion against CJI
Seven Opposition parties have come together to set in motion the House proceedings to impeach the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Seventy one MPs from seven political parties had signed the impeachment motion but as seven have retired, the number is now 64. The impeachment motion needs to be supported by at least 50 Members of Parliaments.
14:11 (IST)
Soli Sorabjee says he is disappointed with the impeachment motion
"I am very disappointed and distressed that some members of the Opposition parties want to impeach the Chief Justice," said Soli Sorabjee, former attorney-general. "The CJI can be impeached, but on substantial grounds."
"We will be striking at the very roots of the judiciary if we take this forward," he added.
14:06 (IST)
Watch: Salman Khurshid opposes impeachment motion
13:51 (IST)
Here is the statement issued by the seven Opposition parties on the impeachment motion against CJI:
13:50 (IST)
We should respect procedure of judiciary: Salman Khurshid
"I don't think anyone should cast aspersions on the judiciary," said Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
"Not everyone will agree with the judiciary. The judiciary, in fact, doesn't agree with itself sometimes. But this is procedure, we should respect it," said Khurshid.
13:40 (IST)
We intentionally did not involve Dr Manmohan Singh: Kapil Sibal
"These rumours are absolutely false. Remember, this is a very serious issue. We intentionally did not involve Dr Manmohan Singh because he has been the prime minister," said Kapil Sibal.
13:36 (IST)
Watch: Kapil Sibal gives details of the charges against CJI
13:35 (IST)
Don't make this political: Kapil Sibal
"The impeachment motion is not to be moved by parties. 50 MPs, in their individual capacity, if they choose to move the motion, can move the motion. Don't make this political...this has no political motivation behind it," said Kapil Sibal.
13:29 (IST)
A taped conversation available with the CBI mentions CJI: Kapil Sibal
"There are various taped conversations with the CBI in which a retired Orissa High Court judge is talking about some deals with other people. This conversation also mentions the CJI...this ia a very serious issue," said Kapil Sibal.
13:26 (IST)
Watch: There is no other way to protect the judiciary, says Kapil Sibal
13:23 (IST)
Should the nation stand still and do nothing? asks Sibal
13:22 (IST)
Majesty of the law is more important than the majesty of any other office: Kapil Sibal
"The fourth charge relates to the Chief Justice acquiring land when he was an advocate," said Kapil Sibal. "We are entitled to hold the Chief Justice of India accountable...the majesty of the law is more important than the majesty of any other office," Sibal added.
"Democracy can thrive only when the judiciary stands firm and exercise its powers honestly and independently," Sibal said.
13:19 (IST)
Constitution allows only one recourse — impeachment: Kapil Sibal
"The choice was not easy. The Constitution allows only one recourse. Because there was no other option apart from an impeachment motion, we moved this motion with a heavy heart," said Kapil Sibal.
"We only wish to state that anyone occupying the office of Chief Justice of India must be judged on the basis of highest standards of integrity. The first charge relates to the conspiracy to pay illegal gratifications," Sibal said.
13:15 (IST)
Chief Justice has not asserted the independence of the judiciary: Kapil Sibal
"There are questions about the ways in which he has dealt with certain cases. There have been internal rumblings about these issues," said Kapil Sibal. "Four senior judges publicly expressed their disquiet about the CJI's manner of exercising his powers," he added.
"In their letter, the judges stated that administration of the court has not been proper. They said that time and again, they tried to collectively persuade the Chief Justice that certain things are not in order. They lamented that their efforts had failed and all four of them were convinced that unless the institution is preserved, democracy will not survive," said Sibal.
"We were hoping that the anguish of the judges would be addressed by the Chief Justice and that he would set his house in order. More than 3 months have passed, nothing has changed. The Chief Justice has not asserted the independence of the judiciary in the face of pressure by the executive," Sibal added.
13:11 (IST)
We wish this day had never come: Kapil Sibal
"We are very much sure that the honourable Rajya Sabha Chairman will act," said Azad.
Kapil Sibal then addressed the press conference to expand on the five grounds of misbehaviour.
"We wish this day had never come. In the framework of the constitutional fabric, the judiciary holds a very special place. Its independence is a constitutional imperative, without which democracy will flounder. It must guard and protect itself," said Sibal.
13:06 (IST)
We moved impeachment motion under 5 grounds of misbehaviour: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"We, on behalf of seven parties which have signed the motion, and also on behalf of the ones who have not signed the motion, met the Rajya Sabha Chairman at his residence at noon," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"We have moved a motion for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India under five listed grounds of misbehaviour. We have sought his removal," Azad said.
13:04 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses media on impeachment motion issue