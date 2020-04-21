You are here:
Civil Services Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings; PM lauds bureaucrats' efforts in preventing spread of COVID-19

India FP Trending Apr 21, 2020 18:24:50 IST

Civil Services Day is celebrated every year on 21 April. It is observed as an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens of the country.

Civil servants are said to be the backbone of administrative machinery. The ultimate responsibility of running the administration rests with the cabinet ministers, but owing to their small number they cannot manage everything on their own. This is where civil servants come into play. The ministers formulate policies and it is up to civil servants to carry them out at different levels of governance.

Civil Services Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings; PM lauds bureaucrats efforts in preventing spread of COVID-19

Representational image. Image courtesy: Twitter/@mygovindia

History

There is a reason as to why Civil Services Day is celebrated on 21 April. On this day, the first home minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He referred to civil servants as the steel frame of India.

The first function to observe this day took place in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on 21 April, 2006.

How it is celebrated

The Government of India presents the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in public administration to districts or implementing units for carrying out priority and innovative programmes.

The scale of this award process is large as many districts send their entries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to civil servants and their families. He appreciated them for their efforts in the fight against novel coronavirus.

President Ram Nath Kovind wished present and past civil servants and their families on Civil Services Day. The President wrote, “Our civil services have played a key role in implementing policies and programmes for public welfare.”

The Congress paid its tribute to civil servants for their unwavering commitment towards public service and excellence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter wrote:

Several other politicians also hailed civil servants on the occasion—

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 18:24:50 IST

