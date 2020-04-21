Civil Services Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings; PM lauds bureaucrats' efforts in preventing spread of COVID-19

Civil Services Day is celebrated every year on 21 April. It is observed as an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens of the country.

Civil servants are said to be the backbone of administrative machinery. The ultimate responsibility of running the administration rests with the cabinet ministers, but owing to their small number they cannot manage everything on their own. This is where civil servants come into play. The ministers formulate policies and it is up to civil servants to carry them out at different levels of governance.

History

There is a reason as to why Civil Services Day is celebrated on 21 April. On this day, the first home minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He referred to civil servants as the steel frame of India.

The first function to observe this day took place in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on 21 April, 2006.

How it is celebrated

The Government of India presents the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in public administration to districts or implementing units for carrying out priority and innovative programmes.

The scale of this award process is large as many districts send their entries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to civil servants and their families. He appreciated them for their efforts in the fight against novel coronavirus.

Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind wished present and past civil servants and their families on Civil Services Day. The President wrote, “Our civil services have played a key role in implementing policies and programmes for public welfare.”

The Congress paid its tribute to civil servants for their unwavering commitment towards public service and excellence.

Today, on Civil Service Day, we salute the unwavering commitment of civil servants across India towards public service and excellence. Their utmost dedication to the citizens’ cause has enabled the smooth functioning of Govt. machinery even in such trying times. pic.twitter.com/oPHyqDBtdE — Congress (@INCIndia) April 21, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter wrote:

On #CivilServicesDay, we salute the ‘Steel Frame of India’ for their exemplary service to the nation. You are also at the forefront of our battle against Coronavirus, working round the clock with full dedication and determination to defeat it. pic.twitter.com/7f97zcxkXe — BJP (@BJP4India) April 21, 2020

Several other politicians also hailed civil servants on the occasion—

On #CivilServicesDay, my compliments to the civil servants for their efficiency and hard work in implementing policies & welfare programs. The way our administrative officers are working with utmost dedication along with health workers & police to defeat corona is highly laudable — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 21, 2020

Greetings to all the civil servants of our country on #CivilServicesDay.

Considered to be the steel frame of India, our civil servants have risen to the occasion in this health crisis and are working unabatedly in defeating the pandemic. I salute their #IspatiIrada. pic.twitter.com/zjyHXtF0CL — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 21, 2020

My greetings to all civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day, who are serving the nation with utmost diligence specially in the time of #COVID19 epidemic.#IndiaFightCorona pic.twitter.com/PvMpwtBwWp — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) April 21, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.