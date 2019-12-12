Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Four injured as police opens fire on agitators in Guwahati's Lalung Gaon; protesters burn Himanta Biswa Sarma's effigy

Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LATEST Updates: Amid widespread protests across the North East, four protestors were wounded and one was in a serious condition after being hit on the head by a bullet after police personnel opened fire at protestors in Assam's Lalung Gaon. In Guwahati, protestors burnt an effigy of Assam's finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with one of the agitators accusing him of turning Assam into Kashmir.
The Ranji Trophy matches for the 86th season in Assam and Tripura have been suspended after the passage of Citizenship Bill. In lieu of unrest in Assam, services of 21 passenger trains in the North East frontier railways have been suspended. Additionally, an Indian Super League football between Northeast United FC and Chennaiyin FC to be held in Guwahati has been postponed amid violent protests.
As tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam clashing with police on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to "assure" the people of the state that they have nothing to worry about.
"I want to assure them – no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow."
As the mercurial debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill culminated in the passing of the controversial legislation in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs will file a writ petition against the Bill in the Supreme Court today, reported News18.
According to CNN-News18 legal editor Utkarsh Anand, the line of argument in their petition would be the breaching of Article 14, equality before the law and the right against discrimination.
Smouldering with protests as the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday, curfew has been imposed in Assam's Guwahati and Dibrugarh for an indefinite period.
The curfew in Guwahati, which was imposed at 6.15 pm, has been extended till an indefinite period, Assam Police additional director-general (Law and Order) Mukesh Agrawal told PTI.
"We will periodically review the situation and take the decision to lift it accordingly," he added.
Earlier, Assam Police director-general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the curfew will be in place till 7 am on Thursday.
"In Dibrugarh, curfew was imposed on Wednesday night and will be in force till further orders," Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said.
The army was deployed in four districts to quell the protests.
Army PRO Lieutenant-Colonel P Khongsai said two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying out flag marches. "The Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts," officials sad.
On Wednesday night, the army was called in at Jorhat and its personnel were staging flag march, Deputy Commissioner Roshni Korati told PTI.
The Assam government suspended mobile internet and data services of all service providers for 24 hours starting 7 pm Wednesday in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts, according to a notification issued by the government.
Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord.
Though no party or student body has called a shutdown, protesters, a majority of them students, fought pitched battles with security forces in the restive state, including in front of the secretariat, the seat of the BJP government.
Police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters, who fought back.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which has already been approved by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs facing religion persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
With inputs from PTI
