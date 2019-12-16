Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds sit-in at India Gate over Delhi Police action against Jamia Milia Islamia students

New Delhi: Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a sit-in at the India Gate on Monday in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country protesting the contentious amended citizenship law.

The Congress general secretary was joined by leaders like Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides hundreds of party workers.

Before sitting on the dharna at the India Gate lawns, Priyanka cited Delhi Police action against Jamia university students to hit out at the Modi government, saying the atmosphere in the country has become "bad".

"The country's atmosphere is bad. Police is entering university to beat up (students). The government has tinkered with the Constitution. We will fight for the Constitution," she said.

Congress spokesperson Surjewala said the two-hour protest, which began at 4 pm, is to express solidarity with students from Jamia Millia Islamia University and other places.

Thousands of students across India took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities on Sunday.

Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus after a protest against the amended citizenship law near the varsity turned violent.

Earlier, Congress and several Opposition political parties condemned the alleged police "brutality" against students of Jamia and demanded a judicial inquiry into it.

"How could the police enter Jamia and unleash such brutality on the students when the university authorities did not allow the police to enter it," Azad asked.

At a press conference, Congress leaders Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha, SP's Javed Ali Khan and Sharad Yadav condemned Sunday's police action against Jamia students.

Azad also rejected the charges levelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress was behind the violent protests. "It is wrong to make such accusations and we condemn it," he said.

Yechury demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge in the incident. "Whoever gave the permission to allow the police to enter the Jamia campus should be brought to book and punished," he said.

He said it was not a Hindu-Muslim issue and asked people not to fall prey to rumours as the act was an affront to the Constitution.

"It is the ruling party and Government of India which are behind the violence. Had the government not brought in this law, there would not have been such violence. It is the prime minister, home minister and the Cabinet who are responsible for this violence" he alleged.

Raja said that those who gave the orders for police entry in Jamia should be bought to book.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.