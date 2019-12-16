Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates: Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry into matter

Citizenship Act protests LATEST Updates: A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the 'police brutality'.
The Jamia Milia Islamia University campus in Delhi turned into a virtual war zone on Sunday evening, after violence was reported from a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In unprecedented scenes, police opened fire in the air, hurled smoke bombs and lathi-charged students. The Delhi Police, on its part, claimed that its actions were aimed at controlling the violence.
"Thirty-five students brought to Delhi's Holy Family Hospital with injuries, 11 admitted," sources told PTI. Earlier, students had claimed that the police entered the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge.
Even as the Delhi Police claimed that seven of its personnel had been injured and that the police had entered the campus only to control the situation, Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar condemned the use of force and said that the students had nothing to do with the violence during the protest.
A political science student at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, who did not wish to be named told Firstpost, "We had all gathered in the library. Later, about 200-250 police personnel entered the library. They hurled smoke bombs and beat us with batons. We tried to protect the female students. On this, some police personnel hurled abuses at us, referring to us as 'mullahs' and telling us to go to Pakistan."
Following reports that the police had entered the Jamia campus, the chief proctor of the university told ANI that police had entered forcefully and were beating up staff and students.
Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.
Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.
Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.
There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus. "The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted," claimed a student who did not wish to be named.
Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focusing on bringing the situation under control.
Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.
The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there. The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.
Delhi Police personnel were also seen escorting their injured colleagues to safety as burnt tyres, buses and shards of glasses littered the street around them.
Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 12:46:03 IST
Helpline numbers activated for people seeking help in violence-hit Assam
The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Central forces include the NDRF, BSF, CRPF and SSB based in state capital Guwahati while state forces are the disaster response force and civil defence.
The contact numbers for the state-level emergency operation centre located at Dispur are: 1079 and 9401044617. Similar phone numbers for the district emergency operation centre at Kamrup are: 1077 and (0361) 2733052.
Assam had been on the boil for the past few days as thousands of people have came out on the streets to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Agitators have engaged in pitched battles with police across various cities, forcing the administration to impose curfew.
Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests
Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.
Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered since it was late.
A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said.
At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams. Students of political science department boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.
Students of Lucknow seminary indulge in stone-pelting
Students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institute's campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone pelting. However, police prevented them from coming out.
"Some students of Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus," DGP OP Singh told PTI.
He said the situation is under control and one one was injured in the protest. "Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot," he added.
DMC seeks information from students injured in Jamia protests
Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry
A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.
Slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the "police brutality".
The protesting students said a meeting will take place around 12 pm to chart out the future course of action.
-PTI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on 13 December.
"Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently.
"The Hon'ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow," Ramesh said on Twitter.
BSP President Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence rocked the two universities.
"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.
"Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high-level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that original culprits do not go scot-free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.
"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country, especially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.
TMC supporters gear up for rally led by Mamata Banerjee
TMC supporters and people of West Bengal gear up on Monday to begin the 'mahamichil' of chief minister Mamata Banerjee which will start from Red Road BR Ambedkar statue 1 pm onwards in Kolkata. The mass rally will process towards central avenue and will finish near Jorasanko. The traffic situation is expected to go for a toss as the chief minister herself will be walking in the rally through central avenue which connects the northern part of the city along with the suburbs to the main city and major railway stations like Sealdah and Howrah.
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on 18 December pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on 18 December.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing the two pleas and said this petition should also be heard along with a similar plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is coming up for hearing on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to express solidarity with the students protesting peacefully against Citizenship Act and NRC. He slammed the BJP-led Centre by calling the CAA and NRC as 'weapons of mass polarisation" which were 'unleashed by fascist of India."
West Bengal guv directs state govt to maintain law and order
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met administrative heads at 10 am in Raj bhavan, Kolkata. He directed them to keep law and order in place. Around 60 people were arrested from Birbhum as violence continues in the state.
'Will decide in cool frame of mind': CJI on Jamia violence
CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the court will decide in a 'cool frame of mind' on the violence against Jamia Millia Islamia's students, reports Bar&Bench. "Public property is destroyed, Buses are being burnt... Doesn't matter by whom. We will decide in a cool frame of mind." he said.
He further added, "Prima facie I don't think Court can do much, it's a law and order problem".
'Won't hear matter now': SC on Jamia violence
CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the Supreme Court "won't be bullied and can't be held to ransom while public properties are destroyed." The apex court further added that just because the students can't take law in their own hands. The top court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow if no violent protests further take place.
Bobde said, "the only thing we want is that rioting must stop."
Delhi Police files two FIRs following Jamia clashes
Delhi Police filed two FIRs in the case of the clashes between cops and protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, reported CNN-News18, following which 50 people were detained on Sunday.
The FIRs charge protesters with rioting and damage to property.
The National Human Rights Commission has filed a complaint against the Delhi Police after news of brutality by the cops surfaced.
Internet services ban extended for 24 hours
Internet services will be suspended for another 24 hours in 10 districts os Assam, namely Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup. Internet services were earlier to remain suspended till Monday morning.
Kerala CM to lead protest against Citizenship Act
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala led a joint protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Vijayan is a part of the protest held at Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam.
At the joint LDF-UDF protest, Vijayan said, "The present atmosphere has been created by BJP-RSS. They are trying to implement their agenda. The situation in the country is volatile. Kerala is standing together against the Citizenship Act."
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also hold a rally at North Kolkata at 1 pm, protesting the legislation.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the Centre to repeal the amended Citizenship Act while urging the Union Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister to do all it takes to bring the situation under control.
"Disturbed by reports from Delhi in the wake of anti CAB protests....urge (Home Minister) Amit Shah & (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal to do all it takes to bring the situation under control & prevent it from escalating further," Singh tweeted. He also appealed to the Narendra Modi government "to repeal the controversial Act immediately".
Singh on Thursday had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a direct assault on India's secular character and Parliament had "no authority" to pass a law that "defiled" the Constitution and violated its basic principles.
Situation tense in Jamia Millia Islamia, many students decide to leave for home
The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said.
The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.
According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.
The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till 5 January and even postponed the exams.
AASU to begin 3-day 'satyagraha' today
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that is the leading student body in the state of Assam has called for a 3-day Satyagraha as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.
PIB expresses regret over 'personal tweet' from its official handle
The Press Information Bureau on Sunday expressed regret over a tweet from its official Twitter handle which came out in support of the protesters involved in clashes with Delhi police.The tweet, purportedly by a member of the PIB's social media team and former student of Jamia Millia Islamia expressed solidarity with the students.
"Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed," the tweet said with hashtags such as "Stop Violence against students."
Barely an hour later, PIB tweeted from its official handle that a member of the social media team had posted her personal comments on the issue. "A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken," the tweet said.
Internet ban extended till 7 pm on Tuesday
The Internet ban in Assam extended by another 24 hrs and all services are snapped till 7 pm on Tuesday. Police on Saturday had said that internet services across Assam would remain suspended till 16 December to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and to maintain law and order in the state.
Internet services suspended in 6 districts of West Bengal
Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state: Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts, where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt. On Sunday night, the officer in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators.
They had to be admitted to a nearby hospital, district officials said. Incidents of violence, loot and arson were also reported from Nadia and Birbhum districts.
State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu had accused the TMC government of doing little to control the deteriorating law and order situation. Chief Minister Banerjee had said that the amended law will not be implemented in Bengal.
Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Act, will hit the streets in the city seeking revocation of the law on Monday
Protests against amended Citizenship Act continue in West Bengal
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said.
In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protests.
A spokesperson of the railways said demonstrators have blocked the tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah- Namkhana sectors. Efforts were being made to disperse the mob, he added.
-PTI
'Rail roko' protests reported from Howrah Amta station
In West Bengal, a 'Rail roko' protest is currently taking place at Howrah's Amta station. A large number are staging protests against the Citizenship Act.
Three trains have called been cancelled in light on the protests. Sealdah Padatik up express, Sealdah Haate Bajare and Kanchunjangha express has cancelled on Monday
Mamata Banerjee to address anti-CAA rally from 1 pm
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act rocked parts of West Bengal and the North East for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the protests from Monday. She will address a rally in North Kolkata at 1 pm.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police on Monday morning to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state.
Ransacking of shops, blocking roads and rail tracks and damaging buses and other vehicles was witnessed in the state.
DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the Centre should reconsider it.
Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi's New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University during a demonstration against the contentious law this evening.
"BJP government must reconsider CAA2019 (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the wake of widespread, continuous protests," Stalin said in a tweet. "Shocked to see visuals of brutal attacks on students in Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University," he said. "Every drop of blood spilled will need to be answered for in the days to come," he added.
Traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj
A day after violent protests in southeast Delhi against the new citizenship law, traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as part of precautionary measure, police said.
"Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Traffic police tweeted.
The violence erupted in southeast Delhi following a protest against the controversial citizenship law.
DMC directs police to file compliance reports by 3 pm today
Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.
The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, Guwahati
District Administration of Dibrugarh on Sunday has said that the curfew will be been relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm in the district on Monday.
Meanwhile, curfew has also been relaxed in Guwahati for 15 hrs from 6 am to 9 pm on Monday.
Jamia's VC backs student protests
The students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were detained by the Delhi Police after a protest march against the citizenship law on Sunday night, have received a strong backing from the university's Vice- Chancellor.
"I am hurt by the way my students were treated. I want to let my students know that they are not alone in this fight. I am with them. I will take this matter forward as long its possible," said Jamia university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.
The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the injured students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.
In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
-PTI
Delhi police claim 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia are released
As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.
12:46 (IST)
Helpline numbers activated for people seeking help in violence-hit Assam
The Government on Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Central forces include the NDRF, BSF, CRPF and SSB based in state capital Guwahati while state forces are the disaster response force and civil defence.
The contact numbers for the state-level emergency operation centre located at Dispur are: 1079 and 9401044617. Similar phone numbers for the district emergency operation centre at Kamrup are: 1077 and (0361) 2733052.
Assam had been on the boil for the past few days as thousands of people have came out on the streets to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Agitators have engaged in pitched battles with police across various cities, forcing the administration to impose curfew.
12:39 (IST)
West Bengal Guv hits out at Mamata Banerjee over rally against amended Act
Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions.
He stated that the chief minister should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.
Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, is scheduled to take part in a rally in the city to protest against the amended Act. She has called on people to join the protest march.
"I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation," Dhankhar tweeted.
12:28 (IST)
Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests
Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.
Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered since it was late.
A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said.
At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams. Students of political science department boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.
12:19 (IST)
Students of Lucknow seminary indulge in stone-pelting
Students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institute's campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone pelting. However, police prevented them from coming out.
"Some students of Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus," DGP OP Singh told PTI.
He said the situation is under control and one one was injured in the protest. "Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot," he added.
12:14 (IST)
DMC seeks information from students injured in Jamia protests
12:10 (IST)
Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry
A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.
Slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the "police brutality".
The protesting students said a meeting will take place around 12 pm to chart out the future course of action.
-PTI
12:08 (IST)
MANUU students protest against police action at Jamia Millia Varsity
Students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunday night which continued beyond midnight with several students raising slogans against the central government.
11:56 (IST)
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on 13 December.
"Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently.
"The Hon'ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow," Ramesh said on Twitter.
11:49 (IST)
BSP President Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence rocked the two universities.
"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.
"Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high-level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that original culprits do not go scot-free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.
"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country, especially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.
11:41 (IST)
TMC supporters gear up for rally led by Mamata Banerjee
TMC supporters and people of West Bengal gear up on Monday to begin the 'mahamichil' of chief minister Mamata Banerjee which will start from Red Road BR Ambedkar statue 1 pm onwards in Kolkata. The mass rally will process towards central avenue and will finish near Jorasanko. The traffic situation is expected to go for a toss as the chief minister herself will be walking in the rally through central avenue which connects the northern part of the city along with the suburbs to the main city and major railway stations like Sealdah and Howrah.
11:36 (IST)
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on 18 December pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on 18 December.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing the two pleas and said this petition should also be heard along with a similar plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is coming up for hearing on Wednesday.
11:28 (IST)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to express solidarity with the students protesting peacefully against Citizenship Act and NRC. He slammed the BJP-led Centre by calling the CAA and NRC as 'weapons of mass polarisation" which were 'unleashed by fascist of India."
11:23 (IST)
TISS students join protests
The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have decided to call a boycott of Monday's classes and fieldwork in solidarity with Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University students.
11:20 (IST)
West Bengal guv directs state govt to maintain law and order
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met administrative heads at 10 am in Raj bhavan, Kolkata. He directed them to keep law and order in place. Around 60 people were arrested from Birbhum as violence continues in the state.
11:16 (IST)
'Will decide in cool frame of mind': CJI on Jamia violence
CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the court will decide in a 'cool frame of mind' on the violence against Jamia Millia Islamia's students, reports Bar&Bench. "Public property is destroyed, Buses are being burnt... Doesn't matter by whom. We will decide in a cool frame of mind." he said.
He further added, "Prima facie I don't think Court can do much, it's a law and order problem".
11:10 (IST)
Jamia to hold presser at 11:30
Jamia Millia Islamia likely to hold a press conference today at 11.30 am on the police action against university students, reports NDTV.
10:59 (IST)
'Won't hear matter now': SC on Jamia violence
CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the Supreme Court "won't be bullied and can't be held to ransom while public properties are destroyed." The apex court further added that just because the students can't take law in their own hands. The top court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow if no violent protests further take place.
Bobde said, "the only thing we want is that rioting must stop."
10:53 (IST)
In Video: Jamia Millia Islamia law student describes her ordeal after the police barged into hostels and lathi-charged students
10:50 (IST)
Indira Jaising mentions Jamia, AMU incidents before SC
Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University incidents before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde in Supreme Court on Monday. Jaising asked the apex court to take suo motu cognizance of the issue saying "It's a very serious human rights violation all over the country."
10:45 (IST)
Delhi HC declines urgent listing of plea against Jamia students
Delhi High Court declines urgent listing of plea against police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, reports PTI.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to list the plea for urgent hearing, saying there was "no urgency in the matter".
The plea sought judicial inquiry into the action taken by the police, including allegedly firing at the students. It also seeks proper medical treatment and compensation for the injured students.
10:39 (IST)
Jamia students stage protest against police action
A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday to protest against the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of "inquilab zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march.
"Our colleagues have been beaten up badly. The policemen entered bathrooms, libraries and beat up girls. Our protest is against the goons called Delhi Police," said a research scholar who did not want to be identified.
10:30 (IST)
Delhi Police files two FIRs following Jamia clashes
Delhi Police filed two FIRs in the case of the clashes between cops and protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, reported CNN-News18, following which 50 people were detained on Sunday.
The FIRs charge protesters with rioting and damage to property.
The National Human Rights Commission has filed a complaint against the Delhi Police after news of brutality by the cops surfaced.
10:25 (IST)
Internet services ban extended for 24 hours
Internet services will be suspended for another 24 hours in 10 districts os Assam, namely Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup. Internet services were earlier to remain suspended till Monday morning.
10:22 (IST)
Kerala CM to lead protest against Citizenship Act
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala led a joint protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Vijayan is a part of the protest held at Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam.
At the joint LDF-UDF protest, Vijayan said, "The present atmosphere has been created by BJP-RSS. They are trying to implement their agenda. The situation in the country is volatile. Kerala is standing together against the Citizenship Act."
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also hold a rally at North Kolkata at 1 pm, protesting the legislation.
10:17 (IST)
Modi, Shah dividing India for political gains, says Congress' Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader said that only an undivided India can progress, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for dividing India for political gains.
10:13 (IST)
Jamia students, almuni condemn Delhi Police's 'high-handedness'
Students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia University issued a statement condemning the police actions within the varsity campus amid protests against the Citizenship Act.. Here is the full text:
"Students and the alumni community of Jamia Millia Islamia are concerned about the violence meted out to the students of the university today. The police entered the campus without the university authority’s permission and beat up students, injuring dozens, and destroying the university property. Many of them were studying in the university library, which was tear-gassed, and students were detained.
By the latest account, students are still being treated for injuries in different hospitals in Delhi. The detained students - some 50 - have been released, thanks to the vigil by fellow students, alumni, civil society and the media.
In the light of many unsubstantiated claims going around, we want to clarify a few facts:
1. Today’s protest by Jamia students was peaceful and was confined to the campus.
2. Jamia students condemn the violence, including that by the police. The attack on mediapersons is heinous and Jamia students were not involved.
3. We condemn the high-handedness of the police. It was arbitrary and discriminatory and was an attack on a sacred space of a democratic society. Action must be taken against the policemen who indulged in violence.
4. We reiterate that we stand by every peaceful protest on CAA and NRC happening across the country. No amount of diversion tactic will stop us from protesting against discriminatory and anti-democratic laws. We appeal to you to be cautious of the attempts being made to term the protests communal. We must remain united.
5. We request people to not share unverified information. However well-intentioned they may be, they can discredit a noble movement being spearheaded by students.
As the Jamia community, we are thankful to students from other universities and members of civil society who have come out in our support and those who are still protesting across the country. We are thankful to the section of the media who have stuck to the fact. We appeal to the people of India to continue to protest the onslaught on our rights in a peaceful manner.
We will continue to resist."
09:55 (IST)
Repeal controversial Citizenship Act immediately: Amarinder Singh to Modi
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the Centre to repeal the amended Citizenship Act while urging the Union Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister to do all it takes to bring the situation under control.
"Disturbed by reports from Delhi in the wake of anti CAB protests....urge (Home Minister) Amit Shah & (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal to do all it takes to bring the situation under control & prevent it from escalating further," Singh tweeted. He also appealed to the Narendra Modi government "to repeal the controversial Act immediately".
Singh on Thursday had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a direct assault on India's secular character and Parliament had "no authority" to pass a law that "defiled" the Constitution and violated its basic principles.
09:47 (IST)
Situation tense in Jamia Millia Islamia, many students decide to leave for home
The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said.
The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.
According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.
The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till 5 January and even postponed the exams.
09:43 (IST)
AASU to begin 3-day 'satyagraha' today
The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that is the leading student body in the state of Assam has called for a 3-day Satyagraha as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.
09:34 (IST)
PIB expresses regret over 'personal tweet' from its official handle
The Press Information Bureau on Sunday expressed regret over a tweet from its official Twitter handle which came out in support of the protesters involved in clashes with Delhi police.The tweet, purportedly by a member of the PIB's social media team and former student of Jamia Millia Islamia expressed solidarity with the students.
"Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed," the tweet said with hashtags such as "Stop Violence against students."
Barely an hour later, PIB tweeted from its official handle that a member of the social media team had posted her personal comments on the issue. "A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken," the tweet said.
09:30 (IST)
Internet ban extended till 7 pm on Tuesday
The Internet ban in Assam extended by another 24 hrs and all services are snapped till 7 pm on Tuesday. Police on Saturday had said that internet services across Assam would remain suspended till 16 December to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and to maintain law and order in the state.
09:13 (IST)
Internet services suspended in 6 districts of West Bengal
Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state: Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts, where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt. On Sunday night, the officer in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators.
They had to be admitted to a nearby hospital, district officials said. Incidents of violence, loot and arson were also reported from Nadia and Birbhum districts.
State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu had accused the TMC government of doing little to control the deteriorating law and order situation. Chief Minister Banerjee had said that the amended law will not be implemented in Bengal.
Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Act, will hit the streets in the city seeking revocation of the law on Monday
09:10 (IST)
Protests against amended Citizenship Act continue in West Bengal
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said.
In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protests.
A spokesperson of the railways said demonstrators have blocked the tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah- Namkhana sectors. Efforts were being made to disperse the mob, he added.
-PTI
09:05 (IST)
'Rail roko' protests reported from Howrah Amta station
In West Bengal, a 'Rail roko' protest is currently taking place at Howrah's Amta station. A large number are staging protests against the Citizenship Act.
Three trains have called been cancelled in light on the protests. Sealdah Padatik up express, Sealdah Haate Bajare and Kanchunjangha express has cancelled on Monday
09:01 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee to address anti-CAA rally from 1 pm
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act rocked parts of West Bengal and the North East for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the protests from Monday. She will address a rally in North Kolkata at 1 pm.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police on Monday morning to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state.
Ransacking of shops, blocking roads and rail tracks and damaging buses and other vehicles was witnessed in the state.
08:53 (IST)
DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the Centre should reconsider it.
Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi's New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University during a demonstration against the contentious law this evening.
"BJP government must reconsider CAA2019 (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the wake of widespread, continuous protests," Stalin said in a tweet. "Shocked to see visuals of brutal attacks on students in Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University," he said. "Every drop of blood spilled will need to be answered for in the days to come," he added.
08:49 (IST)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Modi government on Sunday of being "cowardly" as it feared to hear the voice of people and was making its presence felt through "oppression" on students and journalists.
In a tweet late on Sunday night, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to listen to the voice of the youth sooner than later as his government was trying to suppress their voice and courage with its "hollow dictatorship".
"Students are being beaten by sneaking into universities of the country. At a time when the government should listen to the people, the BJP government that time is making its presence felt in the North East, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi through oppression on students and journalists. This government is cowardly," the Congress general secretary said, using the hashtag "Shame".
She said the government was afraid of the voice of the people and it was trying to suppress the youth, their courage and resolve with its hollow dictatorship. "Modi ji do hear out that this is the Indian youth, it will not be suppressed and you will have to listen to their voice sooner than later," Priyanka Gandhi said.
08:46 (IST)
Traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj
A day after violent protests in southeast Delhi against the new citizenship law, traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as part of precautionary measure, police said.
"Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Traffic police tweeted.
The violence erupted in southeast Delhi following a protest against the controversial citizenship law.
08:42 (IST)
MANUU's student union requests exams to be postponed
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) students' union wrote to the controller of examination of university, stating that 'due to protests by MANUU students in Hyderabad against police's attack on Jamia and AMU students, MANUU students are boycotting exams." He further requested the university to postpone the exams.
08:38 (IST)
DMC directs police to file compliance reports by 3 pm today
Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.
The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
08:27 (IST)
Kerala CM to stage 'satyagraha' against CAB today
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will sit in a "satyagraha", along with Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress, against the amended Citizenshsip Act on Monday.
"Together, we will fight the CAA. Kerala's fight against the tyrannical act will see a bipartisan coming together of parties in Govt and opposition. We will be sitting on a Satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram. Join us in defense of our democracy. We must resist & #WeWillResist," Vijayan said in a tweet.
Nationwide protests have broken out after the alleged police brutality on the university students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi and Aligarh.
08:25 (IST)
Internet services remain suspended in UP's Saharanpur
District Magistrate Saharanpur told ANI that, mobile internet services are to remain suspended starting from 12 pm of December 15 until further orders, in order to maintain law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.
This comes in light of the hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students who protested against the legislation and clashed with police at a campus gate after which the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till 5 January. Officials said at least 60 students were injured in the clashes on Sunday night
AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside.
08:19 (IST)
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, Guwahati
District Administration of Dibrugarh on Sunday has said that the curfew will be been relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm in the district on Monday.
Meanwhile, curfew has also been relaxed in Guwahati for 15 hrs from 6 am to 9 pm on Monday.
08:14 (IST)
The DYFI organised a statewide protest march on Sunday night against the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, who were agitating against the amended Citizenship Act.
Delhi Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the protesters and entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.
The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan, where the protesters tried to break a police barricade while raising slogans in support of the students of the two universities.
Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Activists of the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala stopped the train service at Kozhikode. "Nearly 75 activists took out a protest march to the railway station," a city police official told PTI.
08:10 (IST)
Entry, exit gates of all metro stations opened: DMRC
The entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations, the DMRC said on Monday. In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening, following advice from police.
"Security Update Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the DMRC said in a tweet on Monday
08:08 (IST)
Jamia's VC backs student protests
The students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were detained by the Delhi Police after a protest march against the citizenship law on Sunday night, have received a strong backing from the university's Vice- Chancellor.
"I am hurt by the way my students were treated. I want to let my students know that they are not alone in this fight. I am with them. I will take this matter forward as long its possible," said Jamia university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.
07:57 (IST)
The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the injured students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.
In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
-PTI
07:56 (IST)
Delhi police claim 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia are released
As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.