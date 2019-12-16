Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates: Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry into matter

Citizenship Act protests LATEST Updates: A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the 'police brutality'.

The protesting students said a meeting will take place around 12 pm to chart out the future course of action.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on 13 December. "Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter to express solidarity with the students protesting peacefully against Citizenship Act and NRC. He slammed the BJP-led Centre by calling the CAA and NRC as 'weapons of mass polarisation' which were 'unleashed by fascist of India'.

CJI SA Bobde on Monday said that the Supreme Court 'won't be bullied and can't be held to ransom while public properties are destroyed'.The apex court further added that just because the students can't take law in their own hands. The top court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow if no violent protests further take place. Bobde said, 'the only thing we want is that rioting must stop.'

Delhi Police filed two FIRs, citing charges of rioting and damage to property, in the case of the clashes between cops and protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University, reported CNN-News18. Internet services will be suspended for another 24 hours in 10 districts of Assam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala led a joint protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Vijayan will be a part of the joint LDF-UDF protest being held at Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam.

Students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia University issued a statement condemning the police actions within the varsity campus amid protests against the Citizenship Act. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader said that only an undivided India can progress, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for dividing India for political gains.

The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said. According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.

Internet services remained suspended in six districts of state: Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts, where agitation over the amended Act have brought life to a halt. On Sunday night, the officer in-charge of Uluberia police station, along with a few other police personnel, sustained injuries after they were attacked by the agitators.

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said. In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protest.

DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the Citizenship Amendment) Act and said the Centre should reconsider it. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Modi government on Sunday of being "cowardly" as it feared to hear the voice of people and was making its presence felt through "oppression" on students and journalists.

The entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations, the DMRC said on Monday. In the wake of violence in southeast Delhi after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on Sunday evening, following advice from the police. The students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were detained by the Delhi Police after a protest march against the citizenship law on Sunday night, have received a strong backing from the university's Vice- Chancellor.

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

The Jamia Milia Islamia University campus in Delhi turned into a virtual war zone on Sunday evening, after violence was reported from a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In unprecedented scenes, police opened fire in the air, hurled smoke bombs and lathi-charged students. The Delhi Police, on its part, claimed that its actions were aimed at controlling the violence.

"Thirty-five students brought to Delhi's Holy Family Hospital with injuries, 11 admitted," sources told PTI. Earlier, students had claimed that the police entered the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge.

Even as the Delhi Police claimed that seven of its personnel had been injured and that the police had entered the campus only to control the situation, Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar condemned the use of force and said that the students had nothing to do with the violence during the protest.

A political science student at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, who did not wish to be named told Firstpost, "We had all gathered in the library. Later, about 200-250 police personnel entered the library. They hurled smoke bombs and beat us with batons. We tried to protect the female students. On this, some police personnel hurled abuses at us, referring to us as 'mullahs' and telling us to go to Pakistan."

Following reports that the police had entered the Jamia campus, the chief proctor of the university told ANI that police had entered forcefully and were beating up staff and students.

Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.

Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.

There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus. "The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted," claimed a student who did not wish to be named.

Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focusing on bringing the situation under control.

Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.

The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there. The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.

Delhi Police personnel were also seen escorting their injured colleagues to safety as burnt tyres, buses and shards of glasses littered the street around them.

