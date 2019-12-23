Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Madras HC grants permission to DMK to hold anti-CAA rally in Chennai, directs police to record march on camera

Citizenship Amendment Act protests LATESt Updates: At a late-night hearing on Sunday, the Madras High Court granted permission to an anti-CAA rally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to be held in Chennai on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the order, DMK president MK Stalin claimed that the high court allowed the party to hold the rally.
Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Monday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it. Demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued on Sunday in various parts of the country though no major incidents of violence were reported. A total of 23 people have died during protests — including 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangaluru and 4 in Assam since the legislation passed.
In Bengaluru, a 31-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group while returning from a demonstration in support of the CAA, police said, adding his condition was stable and that they were examining CCTV footage to track the assailants.
Meanwhile, the BJP launched its counter-campaign to rally support for the contentious law which has been dubbed as "divisive" by the Opposition.
No discussions on nationwide NRC, claims Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Delhi on Sunday, slammed parties opposing the CAA insisting that the legislation passed by Parliament aims at the betterment of minorities without a bias on the basis of religion.
Significantly, he also claimed that India has no detention centres and that ever since his government first came to power in 2014, no discussions had been held on a nationwide NRC.
Other leaders of the BJP also sought to counter the claims made by the Opposition and those who have been protesting against the CAA. Many top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, defended the CAA at events organised by the party in several the states. Union minister Nitin Gandkari addressed an event backed by the RSS in Nagpur, while BJP working president JP Nadda was in Indore.
A rally in favour of the law was organised by the BJP, RSS and affiliated organisations was held at the Town Hall. Local MP Tejasvi Surya led the demonstration.
"Only 10 to 20 percent people in the country are opposing the CAA. Congress leaders should think what would happen to it (the party) when 80 percent of the people will decide to support the CAA and hit the streets?" BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said at a "thanksgiving" programme organised by the BJP in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in support of the CAA, which was also attended by Nadda.
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma blamed "outsiders" for the violence during anti-CAA protests, which have claimed 17 lives in the state over the past few dayse. Sharma claimed authorities suspect that the culprits are linked to Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI.
"There is involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI). They have connection with SIMI. Six people from Malda (in West Bengal) have been arrested," he said. Students Islamic Movement of India or SIMI is a banned terror outfit. Sharma said that 62 police personnel suffered injuries due to firearms during the violent protests. "About 500 empty cartridges of prohibited bore have been found. This indicates that the protesters were using illegal weapons," he said.
Opposition questions PM's claim, lead protests
Opposition leaders questioned Modi's claim that the government has no plans to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and pointed to previous statements by home minister Amit Shah.
Shah on 20 November, without giving any time frame, had announced in Parliament that the government would implement the NRC across India.
Opposition leaders, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, AIMIM's Asaddudin Owaisi, reacted sharply to the prime minister's comments at a rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
Mamata Banerjee, who was recently criticised for her reported statement saying that there should be a "referendum" on the NRC and CAA has slammed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for "contradictions" in their statements.
Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #HomeMinister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA #IRejectNRC
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 22, 2019
Protests against the amended citizenship law were organised by the Congress, Left and other parties and outfits. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot led a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday and said his government will neither implement citizenship amendment act (CAA) nor national register of citizens (NRC) in the state. He said that 8-9 states, including Bihar and Odisha, have said that they will not implement NRC.
In West Bengal, state minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury threatened that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to step out of the airport when he visits the city, if the law is not immediately withdrawn.
"We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him," he said at a Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind rally against the CAA at Rani Rasmoni Avenue in Kolkata.
Around 500 members of Islamic outfits and scores of CPI activists staged demonstrations in Chennai on Sunday as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Tamil Nadu.
While members of the Islamic outfits, including women, staged a protest holding placards in Chepauk, CPI cadres distributed pamphlets in Thousand Lights area.
In Madurai, activists of Campus Front of India and an Islamic outfit were booked for staging a protest against the CAA on Saturday without taking permission, police said
"We have booked cases against around 2,000 members, including those from Campus Front of India and another Muslim outfit", a senior police officer told PTI.
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said late Saturday night at a meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM in Hyderbad.
UP authorities crack down on violent protesters
Uttar Pradesh authorities began a crackdown on vandals, sealing 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar and identifying the culprits in various violence-affected districts through video footage.
Inspector General (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal said that the role of AIMIM workers and SIMI activists was being suspected behind Saturday's violence. "Cases have been registered against a large number of SIMI workers," he said.
Police said the situation remained by and large peaceful in the state capital and other districts like Meerut, Firozabad, Kanpur and Bijnor. Internet services have been suspended in several areas till Monday, while prohibitory orders remained in force across the state.
Curfew lifted for 12 hours in Mangaluru
Curfew clamped in Mangaluru in Karnataka in the aftermath of the violent protests on 19 December was lifted on Sunday for 12 hours from 6 am, as no untoward incident was reported from the city.
The Karnataka government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in police firing during protests in Manguluru on Thursday.
Janata Dal-S leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the families of the two men at Kudroli and handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh each to them on behalf of his party.
The law grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have come to India till 31 December, 2014.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 10:07:11 IST
