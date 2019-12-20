Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: Two dead in Mangaluru anti-CAA protest, says report; Yogi Adityanath says 'will take revenge' against vandalisers

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Latest Updates: Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India’s new citizenship law in Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday. They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.
Local government official Sindhu B. Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the financial capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, converging at the August Kranti Maidan, where Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 told the British to quit India.
NCP leader Nawab Malik lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over the police action against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), comparing him to "General Dyer".
According to News18 North East, a division bench of Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order, stating that the government should consider restoring mobile internet by 5 pm on Thursday.
Police baton-charged people who gathered in Sardar Baug area of Ahmedabad on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president J P Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 19 stations including the busy Rajiv Chowk for commuters in view of protests in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more were closed soon after, followed by others in quick succession.
Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained on Thursday by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people. Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House — the sites of the two demonstrations.
Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those who were detained, officials said.
Dramatic visuals emerged from outside Delhi's iconic Red Fort as citizens came out to protest the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as per the schedule, despite police denying them the permission. The authorities had also imposed Section 144 in the area to thwart protests.
Historian Ramachandra Guha is among the protestors who came in waves to Town Hall, Bengaluru and were detained.
The Citizenship Amendment Act, against which the student community has organised sustained protests nationwide, found itself in the Supreme Court on Wednesday after 59 petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the contentious law.
Additionally, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear two public interest litigations (PILs) moved regarding the recent violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia university during protests against CAA.
While the apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde decided to examine the constitutional validity of the law, it refused to stay its operation, as was requested by some petitioners.
The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December, 2014.
The top court also issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response by the second week of January 2020, on a batch of pleas challenging the CAA.
A bench also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant fixed the petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on 22 January 2020.
The bench also agreed to the submission of lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay that common people should be made aware about the aim, objectives, and the contents of the CAA, and asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was representing the Centre, to consider using audio-visual medium to make citizens aware of the legislation.
Venugopal agreed to the suggestion and said that the needful would be done by the government. During the hearing, some lawyers appearing for petitioners sought a stay on the operation of the newly amended law.
One of the lawyers, appearing for a petitioner hailing from Assam, said "Let it not be implemented... five students in the Northeast have died." The Attorney General opposed the submission and said there are as many as four judgments which have held that a law cannot be stayed after being notified.
"We are not going to grant a stay," the bench said, adding that arguments on granting stay can be advanced on 22 January, the next date of hearing.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented one of the parties, however, said there was no need to seek the stay on the operation of CAA as it has not come into force because several things like the framing of rules under the law are yet to be done.
Another senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal agreed with Dhavan's submission and said, "We have nothing to say right now".
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the petitioners which has challenged the CAA, said in its plea that the law violates the fundamental Right to Equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.
The Parliament cleared the Act on 11 December, which grants citizenship rights to religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists, who have come to India on or before 31 December, 2014.
President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on 12 December, turning it into an Act.
The plea by IUML, filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap, sought an interim stay on the operation of CAA and the Foreigner Amendment (Order), 2015 and Passport (Entry Into Rules), Amendment Rules, 2015.
The petition alleged that the government's CAB was against the basic structure of the Constitution and intended to explicitly discriminate against Muslims as the Act extended benefits only to people of some religions.
The plea filed by Jairam Ramesh, has said that the Act is a "brazen attack" on core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats "equals as unequal".
In his petition, Ramesh has said that substantial questions of law, including whether religion can be a factor to either acquire or deny citizenship in India, arises for consideration of the court as it is a "patently unconstitutional" amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955.
"The impugned Act creates two classifications, viz, classification on basis of religion and the classification on the basis of geography and both the classifications are completely unreasonable and share no rational nexus to the object of the impugned Act i.e., to provide shelter, safety and citizenship to communities who in their native country are facing persecution on grounds of religion," the plea has said.
Several petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the Act including by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
Several other petitioners include Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate M L Sharma, and law students have also approached the apex court challenging the Act.
Your job isn't to set India afire, but to douse it: Mamata Banerjee tells Amit Shah
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday continued her campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violent protests against the law.
She said that his “job is not to set the country on fire but to put it out”.
Also taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, she said the BJP government had brought "satyanaash" (disaster) for everyone in the country.
"I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the nation does not burn. Your job is not to set the country on fire, but to douse it," she said after leading a protest march against the law from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act have erupted in several states of the country including West Bengal. Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.
Appealing to Shah to take care of the country and "control" BJP cadres, the Trinamool Congress supremo reiterated her stand of not implementing the NRC and the amended Citizenship Act saying they were "two sides of the same coin".
"You (Shah) said none will lose citizenship. But now you are (also) saying neither PAN, nor Aadhaar will prove citizenship. Then what will work? An amulet from the BJP? The BJP has become a washing machine," Banerjee said.
Accusing the BJP of planning to turn the entire country into a detention centre, the chief minister said in the rally she will never allow that to happen.
The TMC supremo who has been at the forefront of opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new citizenship law, is scheduled to hold two protest meetings in the next two days.
Banerjee urged agitators not to take the path of violence but protest in a democratic way.
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan also visited the Madras University premises in Chennai and expressed solidarity with students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Haasan was, however, not allowed to enter the main campus and spoke to the agitating students from behind the main gate of the university, opposite the Marina Beach. The MNM chief said he was at the varsity to express solidarity with the students, who are on the protest for the third day on Wednesday.
Kamal Haasan: I am not allowed to go inside. Till I die, I will call myself a student, I have come here in that capacity to be their defender. I will keep voicing whether or not I have started a party and now that I have started a party it becomes my duty to be here. https://t.co/pkdsv1MFxP pic.twitter.com/56Kpn9AFHu
— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
"There are efforts to silence the voices of around 800 students. I have come here to lend my face as their podium and my vocal cords as their microphone. I will keep voicing (objections) regardless of whether I have started a political party or not. Now that I have a party, it becomes my duty to be here and voice. All over India, these kind of voices are rising, and you cannot silence them," he said to reporters.
Nationwide peaceful anti-CAA protests continue
Meanwhile, protests against the law continued in campuses and cities across the country.
Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule joined students of Savitribai Phule University who were protesting against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Pune, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0l0Z2xOnmw
— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Chennai: Manithaneya Makkal Katchi hold protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct outside the residence of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/6Adsn5yNNJ
— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Digvijaya Singh, Congress in Bhopal on #CitizenshipAmemdmentAct: All those people who believe in the Constitution of India will never allow the implementation of this black Act. pic.twitter.com/Hf8d0wTZ6w
— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress in Pakur, #Jharkhand: In Delhi when students raised their voice, police lathi-charged them. Across the country students have hit the streets in protest against it. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/TgsKE9hilL
— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
Hundreds of people held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mewat this afternoon, marching from the PWD Rest House in Nuh to Ghasera village. Police said the protest remained peaceful, with no incidents of violence having been reported so far. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ng2ujhLdXC
— Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) December 18, 2019
Massive Protest March in Pune University against #CAA#CAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/2DorqVx5nb
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) December 18, 2019
With inputs from agencies
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 00:13:16 IST
Highlights
Mobile internet to be restored in Assam tomorrow
Mobile internet is likely to be restored in Assam on Friday, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by reports. Meanwhile, internet was suspended in Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, after violence erupted at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
DCP Bengaluru sings National Anthem with protestors
DCP Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore, took the mic at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city and cautioned protestors against miscreants who would try to sabotage the demonstration by creating unrest. He also sang the National Anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall.
Youth are supporting youth suffering 'Gestapo's brutalities': Indian Youth Congress
Indian Youth Congress in-charge Srivatsa on Thursday tweeted the video of the student protest at the IIM-Bengaluru and said that. "Youth are rejecting your politics of dividing us."
Mangaluru Police says personnel 'had to open fire' on 7,000-strong 'mob'
Mangaluru Police commissioner Dr Harsha said that police had to open fire when a mob of 7,000 people "attacked" the personnel.
Addressing the media after the incident, he said that the unruly mob attacked police with weapons and also tried to torch the Bundar Police station in Mangaluru. In the attack eight personnel have been injured and DCP hand was fractured while two attackers were seriously injured, Mangaluru police commissioner said.
He also requested the public not to venture in to road in Mangaluru as the situation still tense. Already schools and colleges have been declared holiday on Friday.
Karnataka government alleges 'deep conspiracy' after violence erupts in Mangaluru
Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that there was a "deep conspiracy" at play after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Mangaluru. "People from neighbouring Kerala regions who arrived in the state some days back have indulged in violent protests attacking the police by pelting stones and by another means. I suspect deep conspiracy in these actions," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Reportedly, two people have died in Mangaluru during Thursday's protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.
CAA protests: Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt 'will take revenge' on those involved in violence
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday his government will take "revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.
"There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said.
PTI
Violent protests over Citizenship Amendment Act leave two dead in Mangaluru
Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India’s new citizenship law in Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.
They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.
Local government official Sindhu B. Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.
Reuters
Being a 'citizen' is our identity, says Mamata Banerjee during anti-CAA rally
Home ministry to review security situation amid protests
The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.
The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.
PTI
Protesters in Mumbai express solidarity with North East
Anti-CAA protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan draws crowds
Protesters torched 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, say officials
News18 has quoted officials as saying that in Lucknow, 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 OB Vans of media houses were torched by rioters . About 100 people have been arrested so far
Protesters near Mumbai's Grant Road station
Image: Shivali Bagayatkar
At pro-CAA protest, demonstrators shout slogans against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid
Meanwhile, protests in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act were also taken out in Mumbai near the CSMT station. Protesters shouted slogans against students leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid.
Govt has no right to shut colleges, internet, says Rahul Gandhi
At the end of a day marked by a large-scale protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests."
No need for citizens of any religion to be worried about NRC or CAA, says govt
Government sources have released a document seeking to bust "misinformation" around the Citizenship Amendment Act. The document has said that there is no reason for citizens from any religion to be worried about either the NRC or the CAA. Significantly, the document says that for the NRC, it will be sufficient for a person to submit details of their own birth, and there will be "no compulsion" to submits documents by parents.
Citizens must not be divided into 'first class' and 'second class' on basis of religion: Milind Deora
Speaking at the protests in Mumbai, Congress leader Milind Deora said, "Until citizens stop being divided into 'first class' and 'second class' on the basis of religion, there will be unrest across the country."
CAA protests: Ramachandra Guha's detention, imposition of Section 144 in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh show India's secular republic is under attack
In an article in Firstpost, Suhit Sen writes, "The Uttar Pradesh and Bangalore Police have abridged the right of citizens to peaceful protest. That the peaceful protest, in this case, happens to be against an Act of Parliament that is widely seen as being injurious to the nation and its people in manifold ways, makes this abridgement all the more grievous."
'Hindu Muslim ek hain, Modi-Shah fake hain': Protesters chant in Mumbai
Yogi Adityanath tells authorities to deal strictly with rioters
According to News18, Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of top officials to monitor the situation. He has directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP and Chief Secretary to strictly deal with the rioters.
Amit Shah is no less than General Dyer: NCP's Nawab Malik
Large crowds have gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan
Image: Shivali Bagayatkar
Gates of Delhi metro stations opened, announce authorities; several stations had become inaccessible during protests
BJP is dividing country, says Mamata Banerjee
Speaking at a rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, "Suddenly, after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time? The BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get CAA revoked."
She was further quoted as saying by ANI, "Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship Amendment Act."
Protesters at Town Hall, Bengaluru
Image by Tushita Patel
North East doesn't want religion-based classification, says TISS student in Mumbai
A student leader from TISS, Jit Hazarika, takes the podium at the anti-CAA at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. He says that the North East was opposing the CAA from the first day, from 2016. "We had started the battle, and today we are continuing that battle democractically. The North East doesn't want any religious clause in the citizenship amendment act. Secondly, we are against the destruction of the indegenous rights of the North East"
Protesters set ablaze an OB van in Lucknow's Hazratganj
Guwahati HC orders Assam govt to restore internet services
According to News18 North East, a division bench of Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order, stating that the government should consider restoring mobile internet by 5 pm on Thursday. Four PILs were filed in the Gauhati HC, including by by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocate Bonoshri Gogoi and others.
Amid internet shutdown in parts of Delhi, here are some communication apps that can work without internet
As mobile internet has been shut down in parts of Delhi, some users are resorting to newer apps to communicate. One of these is Firechat, which allows users to communicate with those nearby, without the usage of internet. The app uses bluetooth to connect with other people who have also installed the app. Another app is Bridgefy, which also uses bluetooth technology.
Opposition inciting students in name of religion, says MoS Home
PTI has quoted MoS Home GK Reddy as saying, "Violent protests took place only in few places in Delhi, Lucknow; there is no need to worry. Some political parties are trying to incite students and women in the name of religion. Opposition parties are fuelling protests against Citizenship Amendment Act."
Mobile internet to remain suspended in Assam till 9 am tomorrow
Meanwhile, ANI has reported that mobile internet services will remain suspended in Assam till 9 am tomorrow
Police baton charge anti-CAA protesters in Ahmedabad, 20 held
Protesters at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai
Protesters have begun gathering at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan
Protests against CAA in Kolkata
Image: Sandip Roy/Facebook
Violence will make it easier for govt to suppress cause: AAP on anti-CAA protests
Protests in Lucknow against the Citizenship Amendment Act
Plea over Jamia incident: Lawyers raise 'shame, shame' slogans in Delhi HC after court rejects request for early date
The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police, asking them to file a response on a plea over the Jamia Milia Islamia University incident, reported ANI. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on 4 February.
The petitioner's counsel requested for an earlier date. After the court refused this request, the lawyers raised 'shame shame' slogans in court. The high court also denied interim protection from arrest to students.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka, UP amid protests
Govt remains unyielding despite protests; JP Nadda says will implement both CAA, NRC in future
Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president JP Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.
Ajmer Dargah spiritual head backs CAA
"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of the country, they need not fear as it doesn't pose any danger to their citizenship," Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan told PTI on Thursday.
DMRC shuts entry, exit to Rajiv Chowk; tally of inaccessible metro stops up to 19
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 19 stations including the busy Rajiv Chowk for commuters in view of protests in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more were closed soon after, followed by others in quick succession.
Internet clampdown in Delhi but source of such an order remains mired in mystery
Airtel first tweeted that disruption in data connection in several parts of Delhi were in line with government's orders, but later withdrew the tweet after media picked up the issue. Vodafone also tweeted to a user saying "there is a planned outage scheduled as per government directive. This will rectified as soon as we receive the next directive from the authority.” PTI later reported that the clampdown was imposed after "instructions from the police."
However, journalists say that the authority to order a network outage lies with a cabinet secretary rank officer alone.
Bring Hindu immigrants but where would you settle them?Uddhav asks BJP on CAA
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and asked how and where the government intended to settle Hindu immigrants in the country
Telecom services suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR
Traffic snarls in national capital, Delhi-Gurgaon border chokes with vehicles
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, with the Delhi-Gurgaon route virtually chocked with vehicles. "Police have placed barricades and are checking vehicles coming from Gurgaon to Delhi due to which the traffic is affected on the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
Breaking: DMRC shuts down entry, exit to Barakhamba station too, count of stations now inaccessible rises to 17
Internet partially hit, 16 metro stations shut in Delhi, but protesters defy clampdown, court arrest near Red Fort
Watch: In Bengaluru, lone elderly man turns up to protest CAA in keeping with Section 144; police thwart his silent demonstration
As the authorities resorted to imposing Section 144 with a free hand to rein in protests, citizens have come out in defiance and are finding various means to voice their dissent while circumventing the British-era law. A lone protester turned up in Bengaluru for a silent protest — given that Sec 144 restricts assembly of more than three people — however, the police asked him to move from his spot.
DMRC shuts down three more metro stations, total tally at 14 now
Here is the updated list of metro stations where entry and exit gates have been closed.
Samajwadi Party leaders sit on protest outside UP Assembly
Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders on Thursday held a protest outside Assembly here over several issues including Citizenship (Amendment) Act, law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and atrocities against women.
Section 144 imposed near Red Fort in Delhi
The area around Red Fort is also put under restrictions to thwart the protest march scheduled from the iconic monument at 12 PM today.
Breaking: Section 144 imposed across Uttar Pradesh
In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said no permission has been given for protests as prohibitory orders are in place in the entire state.
"Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children," DGP OP Singh said in a tweet.
SC decides to examine constitutional validity of Citizenship Amendment Act
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
21:59 (IST)
Mobile internet to be restored in Assam tomorrow
Mobile internet is likely to be restored in Assam on Friday, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by reports. Meanwhile, internet was suspended in Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, after violence erupted at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
21:55 (IST)
DCP Bengaluru sings National Anthem with protestors
DCP Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore, took the mic at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city and cautioned protestors against miscreants who would try to sabotage the demonstration by creating unrest. He also sang the National Anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall.
21:46 (IST)
Youth are supporting youth suffering 'Gestapo's brutalities': Indian Youth Congress
Indian Youth Congress in-charge Srivatsa on Thursday tweeted the video of the student protest at the IIM-Bengaluru and said that. "Youth are rejecting your politics of dividing us."
21:28 (IST)
Mangaluru Police says personnel 'had to open fire' on 7,000-strong 'mob'
Mangaluru Police commissioner Dr Harsha said that police had to open fire when a mob of 7,000 people "attacked" the personnel.
Addressing the media after the incident, he said that the unruly mob attacked police with weapons and also tried to torch the Bundar Police station in Mangaluru. In the attack eight personnel have been injured and DCP hand was fractured while two attackers were seriously injured, Mangaluru police commissioner said.
He also requested the public not to venture in to road in Mangaluru as the situation still tense. Already schools and colleges have been declared holiday on Friday.
21:25 (IST)
Karnataka government alleges 'deep conspiracy' after violence erupts in Mangaluru
Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that there was a "deep conspiracy" at play after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Mangaluru. "People from neighbouring Kerala regions who arrived in the state some days back have indulged in violent protests attacking the police by pelting stones and by another means. I suspect deep conspiracy in these actions," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Reportedly, two people have died in Mangaluru during Thursday's protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.
21:15 (IST)
CAA protests: Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt 'will take revenge' on those involved in violence
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday his government will take "revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.
"There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said.
PTI
21:13 (IST)
Violent protests over Citizenship Amendment Act leave two dead in Mangaluru
Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India’s new citizenship law in Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.
They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.
Local government official Sindhu B. Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.
Reuters
19:34 (IST)
Being a 'citizen' is our identity, says Mamata Banerjee during anti-CAA rally
19:27 (IST)
Home ministry to review security situation amid protests
The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.
The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.
PTI
19:21 (IST)
Protesters in Mumbai express solidarity with North East
19:09 (IST)
Anti-CAA protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan draws crowds
19:00 (IST)
Protesters torched 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, say officials
News18 has quoted officials as saying that in Lucknow, 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 OB Vans of media houses were torched by rioters . About 100 people have been arrested so far
18:58 (IST)
Protesters near Mumbai's Grant Road station
Image: Shivali Bagayatkar
18:52 (IST)
At pro-CAA protest, demonstrators shout slogans against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid
Meanwhile, protests in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act were also taken out in Mumbai near the CSMT station. Protesters shouted slogans against students leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid.
18:46 (IST)
Govt has no right to shut colleges, internet, says Rahul Gandhi
At the end of a day marked by a large-scale protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests."
18:33 (IST)
No need for citizens of any religion to be worried about NRC or CAA, says govt
Government sources have released a document seeking to bust "misinformation" around the Citizenship Amendment Act. The document has said that there is no reason for citizens from any religion to be worried about either the NRC or the CAA. Significantly, the document says that for the NRC, it will be sufficient for a person to submit details of their own birth, and there will be "no compulsion" to submits documents by parents.
18:20 (IST)
Citizens must not be divided into 'first class' and 'second class' on basis of religion: Milind Deora
Speaking at the protests in Mumbai, Congress leader Milind Deora said, "Until citizens stop being divided into 'first class' and 'second class' on the basis of religion, there will be unrest across the country."
18:18 (IST)
CAA protests: Ramachandra Guha's detention, imposition of Section 144 in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh show India's secular republic is under attack
In an article in Firstpost, Suhit Sen writes, "The Uttar Pradesh and Bangalore Police have abridged the right of citizens to peaceful protest. That the peaceful protest, in this case, happens to be against an Act of Parliament that is widely seen as being injurious to the nation and its people in manifold ways, makes this abridgement all the more grievous."
18:13 (IST)
'Hindu Muslim ek hain, Modi-Shah fake hain': Protesters chant in Mumbai
18:01 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath tells authorities to deal strictly with rioters
According to News18, Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of top officials to monitor the situation. He has directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP and Chief Secretary to strictly deal with the rioters.
17:57 (IST)
Amit Shah is no less than General Dyer: NCP's Nawab Malik
17:54 (IST)
Large crowds have gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan
Image: Shivali Bagayatkar
17:49 (IST)
Gates of Delhi metro stations opened, announce authorities; several stations had become inaccessible during protests
17:43 (IST)
BJP is dividing country, says Mamata Banerjee
Speaking at a rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, "Suddenly, after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time? The BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get CAA revoked."
She was further quoted as saying by ANI, "Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship Amendment Act."
17:37 (IST)
Protesters at Town Hall, Bengaluru
Image by Tushita Patel
17:33 (IST)
North East doesn't want religion-based classification, says TISS student in Mumbai
A student leader from TISS, Jit Hazarika, takes the podium at the anti-CAA at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. He says that the North East was opposing the CAA from the first day, from 2016. "We had started the battle, and today we are continuing that battle democractically. The North East doesn't want any religious clause in the citizenship amendment act. Secondly, we are against the destruction of the indegenous rights of the North East"
17:29 (IST)
Protesters set ablaze an OB van in Lucknow's Hazratganj
17:20 (IST)
Posters at the protests in Delhi...
17:12 (IST)
Guwahati HC orders Assam govt to restore internet services
According to News18 North East, a division bench of Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order, stating that the government should consider restoring mobile internet by 5 pm on Thursday. Four PILs were filed in the Gauhati HC, including by by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocate Bonoshri Gogoi and others.
17:09 (IST)
Amid internet shutdown in parts of Delhi, here are some communication apps that can work without internet
As mobile internet has been shut down in parts of Delhi, some users are resorting to newer apps to communicate. One of these is Firechat, which allows users to communicate with those nearby, without the usage of internet. The app uses bluetooth to connect with other people who have also installed the app. Another app is Bridgefy, which also uses bluetooth technology.
17:03 (IST)
Opposition inciting students in name of religion, says MoS Home
PTI has quoted MoS Home GK Reddy as saying, "Violent protests took place only in few places in Delhi, Lucknow; there is no need to worry. Some political parties are trying to incite students and women in the name of religion. Opposition parties are fuelling protests against Citizenship Amendment Act."
16:51 (IST)
Mobile internet to remain suspended in Assam till 9 am tomorrow
Meanwhile, ANI has reported that mobile internet services will remain suspended in Assam till 9 am tomorrow
16:40 (IST)
Police baton charge anti-CAA protesters in Ahmedabad, 20 held
16:36 (IST)
Protesters at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai
16:25 (IST)
Protesters have begun gathering at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan
16:21 (IST)
Protests against CAA in Kolkata
Image: Sandip Roy/Facebook
16:14 (IST)
Gates of Delhi gate metro station closed; number of inaccessible stations rises to 20
16:11 (IST)
Violence will make it easier for govt to suppress cause: AAP on anti-CAA protests
16:03 (IST)
AIIMS tells staff not to take part in protests around premises
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has issued a memorandum to its staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students, directing them not to hold any dharna/ protest/ strike at, in or around AIIMS.
15:57 (IST)
Protests in Lucknow against the Citizenship Amendment Act
15:47 (IST)
Plea over Jamia incident: Lawyers raise 'shame, shame' slogans in Delhi HC after court rejects request for early date
The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police, asking them to file a response on a plea over the Jamia Milia Islamia University incident, reported ANI. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on 4 February.
The petitioner's counsel requested for an earlier date. After the court refused this request, the lawyers raised 'shame shame' slogans in court. The high court also denied interim protection from arrest to students.
15:39 (IST)
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka, UP amid protests
15:33 (IST)
Violent protests hit Lucknow; police use tear-gas shells
15:32 (IST)
As Delhi Police rounds up protesters from Red Fort, Mandi House; citizens move protest to Jantar Mantar
15:26 (IST)
Govt remains unyielding despite protests; JP Nadda says will implement both CAA, NRC in future
Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president JP Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.
15:21 (IST)
Breaking: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over crackdown on Jamia protesters
Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Centre and Delhi Police, asking them to file a response on a plea over Jamia Milia University incident. The court will hear the matter next on 4 February.
15:17 (IST)
Delhi Police shares pictures of itself providing refreshments to detained protesters
15:09 (IST)
Centre scared of historian, says Mamata on detention of Ramchandra Guha
15:07 (IST)
Ajmer Dargah spiritual head backs CAA
"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of the country, they need not fear as it doesn't pose any danger to their citizenship," Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan told PTI on Thursday.
15:06 (IST)
Protesters set ablaze private vehicles in Lucknow