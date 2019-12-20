You are here:
Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: Two dead in Mangaluru anti-CAA protest, says report; Yogi Adityanath says 'will take revenge' against vandalisers

India FP Staff Dec 20, 2019 00:13:16 IST
  • 21:59 (IST)

    Mobile internet to be restored in Assam tomorrow

    Mobile internet is likely to be restored in Assam on Friday, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by reports. Meanwhile, internet was suspended in Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, after violence erupted at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • 21:55 (IST)

    DCP Bengaluru sings National Anthem with protestors

    DCP Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore, took the mic at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city and cautioned protestors against miscreants who would try to sabotage the demonstration by creating unrest. He also sang the National Anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall.

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Youth are supporting youth suffering 'Gestapo's brutalities': Indian Youth Congress

    Indian Youth Congress in-charge Srivatsa on Thursday tweeted the video of the student protest at the IIM-Bengaluru and said that. "Youth are rejecting your politics of dividing us."

  • 21:28 (IST)

    Mangaluru Police says personnel 'had to open fire' on 7,000-strong 'mob'

    Mangaluru Police commissioner Dr Harsha said that police had to open fire when a mob of 7,000 people "attacked" the personnel.

    Addressing the media after the incident, he said that the unruly mob attacked police with weapons and also tried to torch the Bundar Police station in Mangaluru.  In the attack eight personnel have been injured and DCP hand was fractured while two attackers were seriously injured, Mangaluru police commissioner said.

    He also requested the public not to venture in to road in Mangaluru as the situation still tense. Already schools and colleges have been declared holiday on Friday.

  • 21:25 (IST)

    Karnataka government alleges 'deep conspiracy' after violence erupts in Mangaluru

    Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that there was a "deep conspiracy" at play after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Mangaluru. "People from neighbouring Kerala regions who arrived in the state some days back have indulged in violent protests attacking the police by pelting stones and by another means. I suspect deep conspiracy in these actions," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

    Reportedly, two people have died in Mangaluru during Thursday's protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • 21:15 (IST)

    CAA protests: Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt 'will take revenge' on those involved in violence

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday his government will take "revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses. 

    "There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said.

    PTI

  • 21:13 (IST)

    Violent protests over Citizenship Amendment Act leave two dead in Mangaluru

    Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India’s new citizenship law in Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.

    They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.

    Local government official Sindhu B. Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

    Reuters

  • 19:34 (IST)

    Being a 'citizen' is our identity, says Mamata Banerjee during anti-CAA rally

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Home ministry to review security situation amid protests

    The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.

    The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.

    PTI

  • Protesters in Mumbai express solidarity with North East

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Anti-CAA protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan draws crowds

     
    Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the financial capital against the Citizenship Act on Thursday, converging at the August Kranti Maidan, where Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 told the British to quit India.
     
    The gathering included workers of political parties, students and a smattering of Bollywood personalities, who made out a strong case against the Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
     
    PTI

  • 19:00 (IST)

    Protesters torched 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, say officials

    News18 has quoted officials as saying that in Lucknow, 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 OB Vans of media houses were torched by rioters . About 100 people have been arrested so far 

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Protesters near Mumbai's Grant Road station

    Image: Shivali Bagayatkar

  • 18:52 (IST)

    At pro-CAA protest, demonstrators shout slogans against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid

    Meanwhile, protests in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act were also taken out in Mumbai near the CSMT station. Protesters shouted slogans against students leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid.

  • 18:46 (IST)

    Govt has no right to shut colleges, internet, says Rahul Gandhi

    At the end of a day marked by a large-scale protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests."

  • 18:33 (IST)

    No need for citizens of any religion to be worried about NRC or CAA, says govt

    Government sources have released a document seeking to bust "misinformation" around the Citizenship Amendment Act. The document has said that there is no reason for citizens from any religion to be worried about either the NRC or the CAA. Significantly, the document says that for the NRC, it will be sufficient for a person to submit details of their own birth, and there will be "no compulsion" to submits documents by parents.

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Citizens must not be divided into 'first class' and 'second class' on basis of religion: Milind Deora

    Speaking at the protests in Mumbai, Congress leader Milind Deora said, "Until citizens stop being divided into 'first class' and 'second class' on the basis of religion, there will be unrest across the country."

  • 18:18 (IST)

    CAA protests: Ramachandra Guha's detention, imposition of Section 144 in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh show India's secular republic is under attack

    In an article in Firstpost, Suhit Sen writes, "The Uttar Pradesh and Bangalore Police have abridged the right of citizens to peaceful protest. That the peaceful protest, in this case, happens to be against an Act of Parliament that is widely seen as being injurious to the nation and its people in manifold ways, makes this abridgement all the more grievous."

  • 'Hindu Muslim ek hain, Modi-Shah fake hain': Protesters chant in Mumbai

     

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath tells authorities to deal strictly with rioters

    According to News18, Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of top officials to monitor the situation. He has directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP and Chief Secretary to strictly deal with the rioters.

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Amit Shah is no less than General Dyer: NCP's Nawab Malik

     

    NCP leader Nawab Malik lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over the police action against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), comparing him to "General Dyer".
     
    Malik's tweet targeting Shah echoed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's criticism.
     
    Thackeray, whose party, Shiv Sena, has formed alliance with the NCP and the Congress, had likened the action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi during an anti-CAA protest to the massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh.
     
    PTI

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Large crowds have gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan

    Image: Shivali Bagayatkar

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Gates of Delhi metro stations opened, announce authorities; several stations had become inaccessible during protests

  • 17:43 (IST)

    BJP is dividing country, says Mamata Banerjee

    Speaking at a rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, "Suddenly, after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time? The BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get CAA revoked."

    She was further quoted as saying by ANI, "Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship Amendment Act."

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Protesters at Town Hall, Bengaluru

    Image by Tushita Patel

  • North East doesn't want religion-based classification, says TISS student in Mumbai

    A student leader from TISS, Jit Hazarika, takes the podium at the anti-CAA at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. He says that the North East was opposing the CAA from the first day, from 2016. "We had started the battle, and today we are continuing that battle democractically. The North East doesn't want any religious clause in the citizenship amendment act. Secondly, we are against the destruction of the indegenous rights of the North East"

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Protesters set ablaze an OB van in Lucknow's Hazratganj

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Posters at the protests in Delhi...

  • 17:12 (IST)

    Guwahati HC orders Assam govt to restore internet services

    According to News18 North East, a division bench of Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order, stating that the government should consider restoring mobile internet by 5 pm on Thursday. Four PILs were filed in the Gauhati HC, including by by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocate Bonoshri Gogoi and others.

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Amid internet shutdown in parts of Delhi, here are some communication apps that can work without internet

    As mobile internet has been shut down in parts of Delhi, some users are resorting to newer apps to communicate. One of these is Firechat, which allows users to communicate with those nearby, without the usage of internet. The app uses bluetooth to connect with other people who have also installed the app. Another app is Bridgefy, which also uses bluetooth technology.

  • 17:03 (IST)

    Opposition inciting students in name of religion, says MoS Home

    PTI has quoted MoS Home GK Reddy as saying, "Violent protests took place only in few places in Delhi, Lucknow; there is no need to worry. Some political parties are trying to incite students and women in the name of religion. Opposition parties are fuelling protests against Citizenship Amendment Act."

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Mobile internet to remain suspended in Assam till 9 am tomorrow

    Meanwhile, ANI has reported that mobile internet services will remain suspended in Assam till 9 am tomorrow

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Police baton charge anti-CAA protesters in Ahmedabad, 20 held

     
     
    Police baton-charged people who gathered in Sardar Baug area of Ahmedabad on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
     
    Nearly 200 people who had gathered in the area were dispersed to "maintain law and order" as they had not obtained permission to hold the protest, a police official said.
     
    At least 20 protesters were also detained, he said.
     
    "We had not given permission for this protest. We dispersed them to maintain law and order. We also detained some 20 people," inspector F M Nayab said.
     
    PTI

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Protesters at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Protesters have begun gathering at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Protests against CAA in Kolkata

    Image: Sandip Roy/Facebook

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Gates of Delhi gate metro station closed; number of inaccessible stations rises to 20

  • 16:11 (IST)

    Violence will make it easier for govt to suppress cause: AAP on anti-CAA protests

     
    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appealed to people to peacefully protest against the amended Citizenship Act, saying violence will give a bad name to the whole movement and make it easier for the government to suppress the cause.
     
     Noting that violence being reported from around the country is concerning, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said there is democratic way to raise concerns over an issue.
     
    "We should follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi of non-violence. If violence takes place then it will be very easy for the government to suppress the whole movement. It will be very easy for authorities to book you in cases and slander the whole cause," he said.
     
    PTI

  • 16:03 (IST)

    AIIMS tells staff not to take part in protests around premises

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has issued a memorandum to its staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students, directing them not to hold any dharna/ protest/ strike at, in or around AIIMS.

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Protests in Lucknow against the Citizenship Amendment Act

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Plea over Jamia incident: Lawyers raise 'shame, shame' slogans in Delhi HC after court rejects request for early date

    The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police, asking them to file a response on a plea over the Jamia Milia Islamia University incident, reported ANI. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on 4 February.

    The petitioner's counsel requested for an earlier date. After the court refused this request, the lawyers raised 'shame shame' slogans in court. The high court also denied interim protection from arrest to students.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Section 144 imposed in Karnataka, UP amid protests

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Violent protests hit Lucknow; police use tear-gas shells

     
     
    Violent protests broke out in Lucknow against the new citizenship law on Thursday afternoon when a mob pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post.
     
    DGP OP Singh said police had to fire tear-gas shells to control the situation in Madeyganj area. About 20 people have been taken into custody, he added.
     
    Tension was palpable in some other areas, especially the Muslim-dominated Old City areas, and police officials were having a tough time maintaining law and order.
     
    Senior officers were camping in the areas disturbed by protests.
     
    Meanwhile, Congress sources said, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained when he was leading a protest against the law his party says is discriminatory in the busy Parivartan Chowk, near the District Magistrate's office.
     
    PTI

  • 15:32 (IST)

    As Delhi Police rounds up protesters from Red Fort, Mandi House; citizens move protest to Jantar Mantar 

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Govt remains unyielding despite protests; JP Nadda says will implement both CAA, NRC in future

    Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president JP Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.

  • 15:21 (IST)

    Breaking: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre over crackdown on Jamia protesters

     

    Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Centre and Delhi Police, asking them to file a response on a plea over Jamia Milia University incident. The court will hear the matter next on 4 February.

  • 15:17 (IST)

    Delhi Police shares pictures of itself providing refreshments to detained protesters 

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Centre scared of historian, says Mamata on detention of  Ramchandra Guha

    West Bengal Chief Minister ​Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the detention of historian Ramachandra Guha and others in Bengaluru for staging a demonstration against the new citizenship law and NRC. Extending her solidarity with Guha and other agitators who were detained on Thursday morning, Banerjee said the Centre was scared of one of India's "most accomplished" historians.

  • 15:07 (IST)

    Ajmer Dargah spiritual head backs CAA 

    "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of the country, they need not fear as it doesn't pose any danger to their citizenship," Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan told PTI on Thursday.

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Protesters set ablaze private vehicles in Lucknow 

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Latest Updates: Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India’s new citizenship law in Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday. They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.

Local government official Sindhu B. Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the financial capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, converging at the August Kranti Maidan, where Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 told the British to quit India.

NCP leader Nawab Malik lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over the police action against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), comparing him to "General Dyer".

According to News18 North East, a division bench of Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order, stating that the government should consider restoring mobile internet by 5 pm on Thursday.

Police baton-charged people who gathered in Sardar Baug area of Ahmedabad on Thursday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, BJP working president J P Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented, and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 19 stations including the busy Rajiv Chowk for commuters in view of protests in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more were closed soon after, followed by others in quick succession.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained on Thursday by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people. Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House — the sites of the two demonstrations.

Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those who were detained, officials said.

Dramatic visuals emerged from outside Delhi's iconic Red Fort as citizens came out to protest the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as per the schedule, despite police denying them the permission. The authorities had also imposed Section 144 in the area to thwart protests.

Historian Ramachandra Guha is among the protestors who came in waves to Town Hall, Bengaluru and were detained.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, against which the student community has organised sustained protests nationwide, found itself in the Supreme Court on Wednesday after 59 petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the contentious law.

Additionally, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear two public interest litigations (PILs) moved regarding the recent violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia university during protests against CAA.

While the apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde decided to examine the constitutional validity of the law, it refused to stay its operation, as was requested by some petitioners.

The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December, 2014.

Police personnel stop local residents who were holding a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Sarai Hakim Gali in Aligarh on Wednesday. PTI

The top court also issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response by the second week of January 2020, on a batch of pleas challenging the CAA.

A bench also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant fixed the petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on 22 January 2020.

The bench also agreed to the submission of lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay that common people should be made aware about the aim, objectives, and the contents of the CAA, and asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was representing the Centre, to consider using audio-visual medium to make citizens aware of the legislation.

Venugopal agreed to the suggestion and said that the needful would be done by the government. During the hearing, some lawyers appearing for petitioners sought a stay on the operation of the newly amended law.

One of the lawyers, appearing for a petitioner hailing from Assam, said "Let it not be implemented... five students in the Northeast have died." The Attorney General opposed the submission and said there are as many as four judgments which have held that a law cannot be stayed after being notified.

"We are not going to grant a stay," the bench said, adding that arguments on granting stay can be advanced on 22 January, the next date of hearing.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented one of the parties, however, said there was no need to seek the stay on the operation of CAA as it has not come into force because several things like the framing of rules under the law are yet to be done.

Another senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal agreed with Dhavan's submission and said, "We have nothing to say right now".

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the petitioners which has challenged the CAA, said in its plea that the law violates the fundamental Right to Equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.

The Parliament cleared the Act on 11 December, which grants citizenship rights to religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists, who have come to India on or before 31 December, 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on 12 December, turning it into an Act.

The plea by IUML, filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap, sought an interim stay on the operation of CAA and the Foreigner Amendment (Order), 2015 and Passport (Entry Into Rules), Amendment Rules, 2015.

The petition alleged that the government's CAB was against the basic structure of the Constitution and intended to explicitly discriminate against Muslims as the Act extended benefits only to people of some religions.

The plea filed by Jairam Ramesh, has said that the Act is a "brazen attack" on core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats "equals as unequal".

In his petition, Ramesh has said that substantial questions of law, including whether religion can be a factor to either acquire or deny citizenship in India, arises for consideration of the court as it is a "patently unconstitutional" amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955.

"The impugned Act creates two classifications, viz, classification on basis of religion and the classification on the basis of geography and both the classifications are completely unreasonable and share no rational nexus to the object of the impugned Act i.e., to provide shelter, safety and citizenship to communities who in their native country are facing persecution on grounds of religion," the plea has said.

Several petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the Act including by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Several other petitioners include Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate M L Sharma, and law students have also approached the apex court challenging the Act.

Your job isn't to set India afire, but to douse it: Mamata Banerjee tells Amit Shah

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday continued her campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violent protests against the law.

She said that his “job is not to set the country on fire but to put it out”.

Also taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, she said the BJP government had brought "satyanaash" (disaster) for everyone in the country.

"I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the nation does not burn. Your job is not to set the country on fire, but to douse it," she said after leading a protest march against the law from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act have erupted in several states of the country including West Bengal. Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Appealing to Shah to take care of the country and "control" BJP cadres, the Trinamool Congress supremo reiterated her stand of not implementing the NRC and the amended Citizenship Act saying they were "two sides of the same coin".

"You (Shah) said none will lose citizenship. But now you are (also) saying neither PAN, nor Aadhaar will prove citizenship. Then what will work? An amulet from the BJP? The BJP has become a washing machine," Banerjee said.

Accusing the BJP of planning to turn the entire country into a detention centre, the chief minister said in the rally she will never allow that to happen.

The TMC supremo who has been at the forefront of opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new citizenship law, is scheduled to hold two protest meetings in the next two days.

Banerjee urged agitators not to take the path of violence but protest in a democratic way.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan also visited the Madras University premises in Chennai and expressed solidarity with students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Haasan was, however, not allowed to enter the main campus and spoke to the agitating students from behind the main gate of the university, opposite the Marina Beach. The MNM chief said he was at the varsity to express solidarity with the students, who are on the protest for the third day on Wednesday.

"There are efforts to silence the voices of around 800 students. I have come here to lend my face as their podium and my vocal cords as their microphone. I will keep voicing (objections) regardless of whether I have started a political party or not. Now that I have a party, it becomes my duty to be here and voice. All over India, these kind of voices are rising, and you cannot silence them," he said to reporters.

Nationwide peaceful anti-CAA protests continue

Meanwhile, protests against the law continued in campuses and cities across the country.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 00:13:16 IST

