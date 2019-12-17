Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: MoS Railways Suresh Aghadi directs authorities to 'shoot at sight' if CAA protesters harm public property

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Latest updates: Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, spoke regarding the damage to property that has occured during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. He said, "I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a minister, shoot them at sight..."
Police have entered the Madras University campus as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were underway on Tuesday evening, reports said. The Indian Express also reported that two of the students were taken into police custody. The report also said that students claimed that the police had demanded that the protest be stopped for the students to be released.
India Today reported that students inside the campus were protesting against the contentious legislation.
Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday remanded all the six accused in the violence that broke out in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, to 14-day judicial custody, ANI reported.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government and said that the Delhi Police action in Jamia Milia Islamia was an example of the deteriorating situation of peace in the country as nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue.
"We have an example in Delhi where the police entered the Jamia women hostel and dragged them out, the force mercilessly beat students.I think you all have seen that Modi government seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation," she said.
Sonia Gandhi and a delegation of the party's senior leaders on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi said, "The situation is very serious and we are very anguished at the manner in which the police has dealt with peaceful protesters."
She also accused the Centre of shutting down people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to the electorate, PTI reported.
Union home minister Amit Shah, while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Tuesday, stood by the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and "reiterated" that the law was not against any minority of the country. He also slammed the Opposition for "misleading" the public.
"The entire Opposition is misleading the people of country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away the citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill."
The Delhi Metro on Tuesday tweeted that the entry and exit gates of six stations had been shut in light of new violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the National Capital.
Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur-Babarpur have been are closed. "Trains will not be halting at these stations," the tweet said.
In fresh violence, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.
Painting the new citizenship law as a humanitarian gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Jharkhand assures the people that people of no religion will face any threat under this act. "I have said this before and I say it again, CAA will have no effect on the citizenship of any person of any religion." Accusing the Congress of spreading lies, PM adds, "They are spreading lies, they are spreading violence. Congress is instigating Muslims for political gains"
Condemning the violence at Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the CM said the "torture meted out to the students at the varsity was unprecedented".
The Bench opines that it is not feasible to appoint one committee to look into the protests, given the nature of the matter and dispute and the vast area over which the matter is spread. Supreme Court directs the petitioners to approach the High Courts within whose jurisdiction the incidents have occurred. The Supreme Court says that the High Court may appoint former judges of the Supreme Court to conduct inquiry after hearing the Union of India and the concerned state government.
As the Supreme Court Bench, comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Suryakant, began hearing the pleas against the protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia, seeking that FIRs not be filed in the case and action be taken against the Delhi Police.
Delhi-based lawyer Mehmood Pracha says before the Bench that in the absence of the Supreme Court's intervention, the situation "will spiral further", even though incidents of violence have stopped.
Senior counsel Indira Jaising begins her submissions, bringing the Court's attention to the relief sought in the petition filed by Vaibhav Mishra and others. She argued that if peace is to be maintained, FIRs cannot be filed innocent students.
The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a PIL seeking that minority communities be defined on the basis of state-wise population data instead of national data. It, however, admitted a plea seeking a CBI or a court-monitored probe in the violence unleashed during CAA protests and the resulting police action.
Ten people with criminal backgrounds have been arrested in connection with the 15 December violence in the Jamia Millia Islamia incident. No student has been arrested, reports said.
The curfew imposed in Guwahati on 11 December in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said. In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Tuesday, they said.
Senior Congress leader AK Antony said on Monday that Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to lodge their protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Protests both violent and peaceful erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and the Citizenship Amendment Act as students and political leaders took to the streets.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi called these protests "deeply distressing" and appealed for peace, Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Jharkhand's Poreyahat that the objective of the Act is to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees, and not to take away citizenship of any Indian.
"Some parties are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest. I request students to go through the CAA once and not fall in their trap," Shah said.
Notwithstanding Shah's claims, protests erupted in several parts of the country — from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala and Maharashtra to West Bengal — against the Act. The protesters also condemned the police action against students of the Jamia Milia Islamia.
Thousands gathered at the India Gate in Delhi to continue the protest against Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday. Showing their solidarity with the students, the protesters also read the Preamble of the Constitution, and vowed to adhere to the secularism enshrined in it.
Several Delhi University students boycotted exams and held a protest outside the Arts Faculty in North Campus to express their solidarity with the movement.
At ground zero of the student movement, a group of Jamia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold of a December Delhi morning to protest the action against their colleagues on Sunday. Hundreds more gathered on the streets in an orderly manner with some students forming a human chain to manage traffic.
Several students were seen leaving for home but the anger simmered.
"We were inside the university when the police barged in. Around 20 policemen came from gate no 7 and 50 others came from the rear gate. We told them we were not involved in the violence. They didn't listen. They didn't even spare women," Khanzala, who suffered injuries to his legs and abdomen, said.
Fifty detained Jamia students were released early Monday but tension continued on the campus.
Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar also supported the students, saying police entered the campus without permission. "We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality," she told reporters, adding that the university will file an FIR on damage to property and police action on students. She also demanded a high-level inquiry from the government.
'Centre solely responsible for violence'
The police clampdown against the Jamia students became yet another rallying point for a Congress-led Opposition, which is already up in arms against the Modi government over the CAA since its passage last week by Parliament.
Apart from the Congress, leaders of four other political parties held a joint press conference to demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the Sunday evening incident in the campus.
"It is the Central government which is solely responsible for the violence in the country for bringing a law which is being opposed all over the country and by all Opposition political parties. Had the government not brought this law, there would not have been any violence", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
Congress leaders, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also held a silent protest from 4pm to 6pm at India Gate. While Priyanka said "an attack on students is an attack on the soul of India", her mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi issued a statement later accusing the BJP of creating instability in the country.
"The BJP is mother of violence and divisiveness," Sonia alleged in the statement.
Student protesters also demanded a probe into the use of tear gas inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities. And so intense was the exasperation among the student community that even the country's premier institutions — IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay — which do not regularly join any agitations, came out against the police action.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a massive rally in Kolkata and declared that the CAA and the NRC can be enforced in the state only on her "dead body" while daring the Centre to dismiss her government. Meanwhile, the anti-citizenship law protests snowballed into a major flashpoint in the state with highways and railway lines blocked and incidents of arson and loot reported from many places.
In Kerala rivals UDF and LDF, in a rare show of camaraderie, protested jointly against the police action.
'Time to maintain peace'
As violence and unrest spread across various states against the CAA, the prime minister said "this is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods."
Violent protests on the amended citizenship law are "unfortunate and deeply distressing", he said adding that debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy, "but never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos."
Modi said he unequivocally assures people that tweaked law does not affect any citizen of India of any religion.
The amended citizenship law illustrates India's centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood, he said, adding "We cannot allow groups with vested interest to divide us and create disturbance."
Stepping in to quell the unrest, the Union Home Ministry asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to take all possible steps to check violence and ensure safety of life and properties.
The Supreme Court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the act at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamia Millia Islamia, said it will not hear this issue in such an atmosphere of violence.
"The only thing we want is that the violence must stop," said a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.
Life was thrown out of gear in several places in North East with trains between West Bengal and the North East came to a halt with the railways suspending all services to the northern region of the state, officials said.
Solidarity across campuses
In Lucknow's Nadwa College, students gathered in the hundreds shouting slogans like "Awaz do, hum ek hain" (call us we are all united) as police tried to control the situation. For a brief while, they hurled stones at the police who threw the missiles back over a campus steel gate. In Hyderabad's Maulana Azad Urdu University, students held a protest march post midnight in solidarity with the Jamia students and demanded that their exams be postponed.
There were angry demonstrations at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi and at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata with demands that the government take action against police "hooliganism". Students from the Mumbai University and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) protested on the streets shouting slogans such as "Shame on Delhi Police".
Students at Central University of Kerala, Kasargod and Pondicherry University boycotted classes. Others joining in included students from Patiala's Punjab University, Patna University and Chennai's Loyola College. The first to join the movement against the violence in Jamia were students from AMU where there were clashes with the police late at night on Sunday in which at least 60 students were injured. After the protest, the university announced the closure till 5 January and students were asked to evacuate the hostels.
As videos from Sunday's violence inside Jamia circulated widely on social media, many spoke out, including from Hollywood and Bollywood. Hollywood star John Cusack was one of those who took to Twitter to air his views. "Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night - Fascism is not a joke - we use the word with the understanding it's deadly." Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had quit Twitter in August, returned on the microblogging site, saying he cannot stay "silent any longer". "This government is clearly fascist... and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.." he tweeted.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students joined their compatriots in Jamia outside the police headquarters at Delhi's ITO on Sunday night to protest the alleged police assault on students at the Jamia campus earlier in the day. Opposition politicians and activists say the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed last week by Parliament, is an attempt to divide the country along religious lines as it grants citizenship to Hindu minorities from the three neighbouring countries. They say such a preference is unconstitutional.
With inputs from PTI
West Bengal Police personnel injured in protests
Howrah deputy commissioner of police Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday, after a bomb was hurled at police while they were trying to disperse the protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area, ANI reported. He has been admitted to a hospital.
UP Police detained 113 over social media posts following violent protests against CAA
Police on stand-by in Madras University
Police personnel, who are present in the Madras University in Chennai during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday evening, have been kept on "stand-by" in case the protest turns violent, India Today reported. The protests have been happening since noon, the report said.
No police station burnt in Seelampur: Delhi Police
MS Randhawa, the Delhi Police PRO, refuted reports that a police station was burnt by protesters in Seelampur in northeast Delhi on Tuesday.
He said, "No police station was set on fire today; only one police booth was damaged during protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined. Investigation is underway."
'Will take back Bangladesh living in India illegally after proof'
An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country will take back any citizen of the neighbouring nation staying in India illegally, if evidence is provided. The issue of the amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said.
"We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that. This is a standard procedure. I think there is no need to build up an issue on this," Rizvi told reporters.
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen had on Sunday said his country has requested India to provide a list of any Bangladesh nationals living illegally in the country and it will allow them to return.
Rizvi said Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists co-exist peacefully in Bangladesh.
Protests against CAA in Ladakh
The Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) on Tuesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Kargil district of Ladakh, India Today reported. "The protesters were carrying a black banner which read "shahri tarmeemi bill wapas lo (take back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," the report said.
Empty cartridge found in Jamia Milia Islamia area: MHA
While the Delhi Police insists that no bullets were fired on protesters at and around the Jamia Milia Islamia university on Sunday, an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was quoted by PTI as saying that an empty cartridge was found in the area on Tuesday.
A total of three persons were admitted to Safdarjung and Holy Family hospitals after the violence, the official said. While the one admitted at Holy Family Hospital did not have any bullet injury and was discharged, separate police and medical probes were on into the nature of injury of the two admitted at Safdarjung, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said.
"We want to make it clear that the Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation is on about an empty cartridge that was found from the spot," the official said.
So far, 10 people were arrested by the police and none of them was student of Jamia.
21 people injured in Seelampur incident: Delhi Police
Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, said that 21 people were injured in the violence that erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur.
He said, "Total 21 people injured, of which 12 are Delhi police personnel and three are from Rapid Action Force. Five people have been detained. Two police booths have been damaged. No lathicharge was done by police."
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University holds protest
Students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha university staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday. Several colleges and universities across the country have staged agitations in opposition to the contentious legislation and in solidarity with Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, both of which saw police action against student protestors last week.
Petition asks Delhi HC to intervene against Delhi Police action
ANI reported that a petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court which is seeking "directions to the Centre for the release of students and residents detained by police, ceasing the violence being inflicted by staff police paramilitary forces, providing medical care and adequate monetary compensation to those injured."
Indian Youth Congress march towards India Gate begins
The march taken out by the Indian Youth Congress has begun and is moving towards the India Gate, Amrish Ranjan Pandey, the national media in-charge of the party said.
Bhupesh Baghel says won't implement NRC in Chhattisgarh
Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the new Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday accused the saffron party of polarising the society and dividing people in a bid to remain in power.
The Congress CM, who completed one year in office on Tuesday, said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, as announced by the Narendra Modi government, he will be the first person to not sign the document, and called for opposing the "black angrez", an apparent reference to the BJP.
The proposed NRC is supposed to document bonafide Indian citizens and identify illegal immigrants.
(PTI)
19 people arrested in connection to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Mau
Nineteen people have been arrested here in connection with Monday night's violence, which erupted over police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, PTI reported. Protesters on Monday had vandalised a police station and torched vehicles as a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and police action at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent here, prompting police to lob teargas shells and fire in the air.
"In connection with Monday's violence in Dakshintola area of Mau, as many as 24 persons have been identified so far. Of this 19 have been arrested. The mischief mongers are being identified through video footage and photos published in various newspapers," Additional Director General (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey told reporters on Tuesday.
(PTI)
Amit Shah says CAA will not be withdrawan
Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a meeting in Delhi spoke on the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that regardless of how many protests happen against the contentious legislation, it will not be withdrawan.
"You can protest against any policy that you want, but the BJP's Narendra Modi government is firm. It will give citizenship to all refugees (as defined under CAA) and they will live as Indian citizens with pride," he said.
Four Delhi Metro stations opened
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday evening tweeted that all the entry and exit gates of the Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations had been opened. They were closed after violence erupted in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Seelampur in northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.
Seelampur MLA slams former Congress legislator for violence after rally
AAP MLA from Seelampur, Mohammad Ishraq Khan, said that the atmosphere in his constituency had been "disrupted" after former MLA from the Congress, Chowdhry Mateen Ahmed's rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn on Tuesday.
Khan said, "Since the former MLA took out a rally, the entire atmosphere has been disrupted. All markets have been shut down and goons called in. This is not right for anyone, I appeal to the protesters to go back to their houses."
Inform Delhi Police about violent elements: Delhi L-G
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, on Tuesday appealed for the people of Delhi to maintain peace as nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued.
He said, "I appeal to all to maintain peace. Don't get involved in any kind of violence and immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means."
Meanwhile, students of the Jamia Milia Islamia university, which saw police action against students on Sunday, held protests outside the campus earlier on Tuesday evening.
Residents narrate account of CAA protest at Seelampur
According to the few locals Seelampur residents Firstpost spoke to, a meeting at street no 66 in Delhi's Seelampur turned violent on Tuesday. Residents said that the meeting was in relation to the Citizenship Amendment Act and to condemn the Delhi Police action in the Jamia Milia Islamia campus on Sunday.
Thousands of youth from Seelampur and Jafrabad gathered at the venue and took out a rally. "Police were also there as they knew about the rally and meeting. The number of participants in the rally was much more than police force. All of a sudden the mob got frenzied and started sloganeering," an eyewitness said.
The mob raised slogans against Delhi Police, against CAA and NRC. Through placards they condemned police action on the students.
"As the mob outnumbered police force, the gathering took a nasty turn and some of them started pelting stones and damaging local public properties. To disperse them police and RAF took to lathi charge and tear gas shells were fired," the resident said.
While locals couldn't confirm whether bullets were fired, they said tear gas shells were definitely fired.
Delhi Police says those responsible for Seelampur violence 'won't be spared'
Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said that the situation of violence that broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday afternoon had been brought under control.
He said, "The situation is under control in Seelampur. We are monitoring the situation. We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared."
Seelampur metro station opened
Delhi Police say violence in Seelampur erupted 'suddenly'
Regarding the fresh violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur, ANI quoted police sources as saying, "A protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad, North East Delhi at 2 pm today. People gathered around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. Initially, the protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing. More details awaited"
CAA protesters torch vehicles in Seelampur, police resort to tear gas
Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, in fresh violence in the National Capital.
Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities.
Police said the protesters were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead.
Jammu and Kashmir Police beat up journalists on duty
The Jammu and Kashmir Police officials beat up journalists outside the Islamia College in the capital, Srinagar while they were discharging professional duties, reporters said.
Minorities need not fear CAA; some parties indulging in vote bank politics: Nitin Gadkari
Urban Naxals instigating youth against CAA: Narendra Modi
Fresh protests break out in northeast Delhi
Scores of people on Tuesday gathered in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police said. According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 noon and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point. The protesters raised slogans against the Act, National Register of Citizens and the government, News18 reported.
Opposition spreading fear among Muslims, no Indian will be affected by CAA, says Narendra Modi
"Congress is spreading lies on amended Citizenship Act and it is creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims in India. No citizen would be affected by amended Citizenship Act, Congress is instigating people to create trouble," Modi said.
Students From 19 US Universities extend solidarity to Jamia, AMU protesters
Over 400 students and alumni of 19 universities across the United States, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts on Tuesday extended support to students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and at Aligarh Muslim University condemning the "brutal police violence" against them.
In a statement, the students, majority of them Indians, said, "We demand the cessation of violence by the police and their complete withdrawal from university premises followed by a thorough and independent investigation into the blatant abuse of power by the police at the university premises." They also demanded student protestors be allowed to continue their peaceful demonstrations, "as guaranteed under the Constitution of India", Outlook reported.
Tension prevails in Jamia area, normal life affected
It's noon and 31-year-old Haris Rao is still waiting for the first customer at his stationery shop in the Batla House market adjoining Jamia Millia University. Business has taken a hit due to the tension that gripped the areas adjoining Jamia Millia University following violence during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday.
'Barbaric' beatings in Jamia by police, allege activists, students
"Barbaric" beatings, abuse and humiliation were perpetrated on students by the police during their crackdown on those protesting against the citizenship law on Sunday in Jamia Millia Islamia, alleged injured students and activists on Tuesday.
Centre stopped railway services in Bengal over one or two minor incidents: Mamata
Terming the ongoing violence and arson in the state over the citizenship law as a "few minor incidents", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said just because the BJP has requisite numbers in Parliament, it cannot bully the states into enforcing the law.
Banerjee was leading a protest march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu's Bazar, against Citizenship Amendment Act. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were also present in the protest march.
SC turns down petitions in Jamia, AMU protests, directs parties to approach high courts
The Bench opines that it is not feasible to appoint one committee to look into the protests, given the nature of the matter and dispute and the vast area over which the matter is spread.
Supreme Court directs the petitioners to approach the High Courts within whose jurisdiction the incidents have occurred. The Supreme Court says that the High Court may appoint former judges of the Supreme Court to conduct inquiry after hearing the Union of India and the concerned state government.
67 persons sustained injuries, no student arrested, submits S-G Tushar Mehta
Court asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the two concerns - first, students being arrested without notice to authorities and second, no medical attention being given to students.
In response, Mehta submits that 67 persons, including students and other miscreants, sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. Several police personnel also sustained injuries. He added that no students were arrested or lodged in jail.
CJI Bobde questions him about the claim that there are hospitalised students who are not getting attention. Mehta says that the Delhi Police had to make use of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and one of the protesters picked up the shell and tried to throw it back when it exploded and that is why they sustained injuries.
AMU is in a disturbing state, students have suffered injuries, says Colin Gonsalves
Beginning his submission, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves says that an impression has been tried to be created that the protesting students are rioters. The Bench refuses to let Gonsalves read out the Jamia Vice Chancellor's statement on the protest published in a newspaper.
Gonsalves continues with his submissions, saying that Jamia is now in a better state, but AMU is in a disturbing state, with several students sustaining severe injuries. He urges the bench to send a fact-finding committee to Aligarh, which may ensure that the torture of students ends.
Bobde assures him that some action will be taken, but cannot assure that a retired Judge will be sent.
Indira Jaising seeks appointment of retired SC judges investigate matter
Bench tells Indira Jaising the case should be taken to a high court, where facts can be established. "Each of our Chief Justices (of High Courts) will take appropriate action and pass requisite action and then if you have any concern, you can come to us. Let us have the benefit of HC orders," the Bench says.
Jaising seeks the establishing of a fact-finding agency, adding that such an agency should inspire the confidence of the student community. She suggests that retired SC judges conduct the fact-finding. Bobde, however, says that high courts can deal with the matter at hand.
In response to Jaising quoting the example of the Telangana encounter case, Bobde says that once commission could look into that matter. However, in this matter, there are various incidents and one commission cannot "have a jurisdiction of that sort".
Indira Jaising seeks free humanitarian medical aid for those injured in protests
Jaising says that universities are private property and police can enter campuses only after the Vice-Chancellor's authorisation. She further said that she seeks free medical aid for those injured in protests. "(Colin) Gonsalves will tell you how one of his own interns lost eyesight and there are people who have broken bones. It is the duty of the medical services to provide free medical aid in emergency situations," she submitted.
She also questioned where the students are supposed to go now that the university has suddenly been shut before the scheduled date.
FIRs cannot be filed against students if you want peace, argues Indira Jaising
Senior counsel Indira Jaising begins her submissions, bringing the Court's attention to the relief sought in the petition filed by Vaibhav Mishra and others. "FIRs are being filed against students across the country. My request is only this that let the law take its own course, but please pass an order," she urged the Bench.
She argued that if peace is to be maintained, FIRs cannot be filed innocent students. She said that relief is granted through peace measures, to which CJI Bobde says, "If a police officer sees that some stones are being pelted, should an FIR not be filed?"
Jaising reiterated her plea of no coercive action being taken against students.
Go to appropriate court for establishing facts, says CJI
Delhi-based lawyer Mehmood Pracha says before the Bench that in the absence of the Supreme Court's intervention, the situation "will spiral further", even though incidents of violence have stopped.
When Pracha fails to inform the Bench about the number of buses burnt in Delhi, CJI Bobde says, "You are not aware of facts and we are not a Court of establishing facts."
Jamia, AMU under siege, counsels tell SC bench as hearing commences
As the Supreme Court Bench, comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Suryakant, began hearing the pleas against the protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia, seeking that FIRs not be filed in the case and action be taken against the Delhi Police.
Counsel tells the Bench that with the passage of the amended Act, discontent was seen across the country. "This Act was tried to be painted as Anti Muslims and the first protest was sparked in the North East. There is a siege in Jamia and AMU and the right to peaceful protest should be upheld," the counsels submitted.
Bobde responded by saying that each of the aforementioned incidents happened in different places and "different steps have been taken by different authorities".
Protests on 15 December were well-planned, not spontaneous, says Delhi Police official
Additional DCP (South East) Kumar Gyanesh told ANI that he saw protesters covering tear gas shells with wet blankets to minimise their impact. Petrol bombs were also held. "These things do not happen on the spot, it shows that it was a conspiracy," he said.
Gyanesh added, "There has been no violence for the last 36-40 hours. No weapon was used. Only tear gas was used to control crowd."
WATCH | Top Delhi Police official appeals to Jamia students to stay calm
A video shot within the Jamia Millia Islamia campus shows Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava appealing to the students to stay calm and not pelt stones.
He is seen giving assurances that the police is present at the campus to protect the students and announcing that anti-social elements are causing the violence by pelting stones, tubelights, petrol bombs.
AIADMK govt disloyal to Sri Lanka, Tamil people, says DMK's MK Stalin
Slamming the AIADMK for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, DMK chief MK Stalin said during a protest rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram that the Edappadi Palaniswami government is disployal to Sri Lankan and Tamil people. He said that the country is burning because of the law.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will protest the legislation on Kolkata for the second day.
Two Pune students issued notice, asked not to protest CAA
News agency ANI reported that two students of Ferguson College in Pune have been issued notice under section 149 of CRPC. They have been advised to not hold signature campaign or any protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. They were scheduled to hold signature campaign today morning in protest.
Internet snapped in Sambhal as CAA protests pick up across India
Sambhal District Administration has said that internet services will remain suspended till today midnight, in the district.
Mamata Banerjee writes to WB guv, requests cooperation in maintenance of law and order
SC agrees to consider plea for probe into violence during protests
DMK moves SC against CAA
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) files petition in Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act. Party leaders are leading protest against the legislation in Tamil Nadu.
SC won't take note of CAA-related violence; says can't take note of everything that happens in India
A senior advocate sought to mention before the Supreme Court, the violence due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. However, the Supreme Court said, it's not a trial court and it can’t assume jurisdiction for whatever is happening all over the country.
Pics show tear gas fired inside AMU campus; empty shells recovered from hostel rooms
Protests continue outside Jamia
On the second consecutive day of protests demonstrators, including students and local residents, converged outside Jamia Millia Islamia University with tricolour and placards on Tuesday to continue their demonstration against the Citizenship Amended Act and National Register of Citizens. Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government. They, however, made sure the movement of traffic was not affected. A few students said though many of their classmates have gone back home, they have decided to stay put and fight till the amendments in the Citizenship Act are withdrawn.
Delhi Police sends initial report on Jamia violence to MHA, reports India Today
The Delhi Police has reportedly submitted a preliminary report on the 15 December violence in Jamia campus to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The police had earlier claimed that its personnel did not fire even a single shot on the protesters, even as doctors at the state-run Safdarjung Hospital reported treating at least two victims with bullet injuries.
MHA says Delhi Police fired no bullets in action against Jamia protesters
Railways says it lost over 250 cr in vandalism during anti-CAA protests
The Indian Railways declared that property worth at least 250 crores has been destroyed in vandalism in the state during the anti-Citizesnhip Amendment Act protests. The East railways has faced a loss of Rs 8 crores. While the South East railways has faced Rs 16 crores loss due to the bandh and rail roko events. In the Eastern Railway at least 15 stations were vandalised. Cash boxes have been looted as well.
Assam DGP say 4 died in police crackdown on protesters, over 26 injured
Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, "Four people have been killed in police action unfortunately. Situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people & property. Situation is pretty much under control now." At least 26 protesters have received injuries of various kinds, including bullet injuries, and are undergoing treatment.
Assam Police rounds up 190 for violent protests; registers over 130 cases
Assam DGP, BJ Mahanta said, "136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested.These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence,some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organisations."
The police also detained over 3.000 people for creating ruckus and damaging public property. The Assam DGP further added that the police have let many youngsters go who have committed small crimes like throwing couple of stones. However, the police will take strict action against those who joined protests with malafide intention.
SC to hear matter concerning violence at Jamia Milia, Aligarh Muslim University
The Supreme Court will hear the matter pertaining to violence at Jamia Milia University and Aligarh Muslim University, which saw violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Monday urged Chief Justice SA Bobde to take suo motu cognizance of police action against the students.
The bench said it will take up the suo motu cognizance matter on Tuesday, but warned that protests, violence and destruction of public properties cannot continue further.
Four killed in police action during CAA protests, Assam DGP
Four people were killed in Assam in police action, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, adding that the situation is under control now.
He said that the police had to fire to save people and property given the tense situation that prevailed during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Mahanta added that 136 cases have been registered and 190 protesters have been arrested so far. "These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence. Some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organisations," he told ANI.
BSP dubs CAA unconstitutional, demands rollback of discriminatory law
Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday clarified its stance on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Party chief Mayawati, in a presser said, "I demand central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create emergency like circumstances, like Congress did earlier. BSP's parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President. Our party will also raise our voices in the UP assembly, against Citizenship Amendment Act, and crimes against women."
Over 6,000 Assamese pilgrims stuck in Puri as state rages with protests
Around 6,000 pilgrims from Assam, who went to visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri, are stuck there due to anti-CAA protests in their home state. They are at present lodged at Sankardev Namghar, Assam Yatri Niwas etc. There are many senior citizens among the pilgrims and they are facing health issues. Due to the CAA protests, rail connectivity between Assam and many parts of India have been hit, News18 Assam North East reported.
2 Jamia protesters turn up with bullet wounds; police denies firing
Two people who were apparently caught in the Jamia violence are being treated for "gunshot injuries" at Safdarjung Hospital, PTI reported on Monday. However, the Delhi Police said it did not open fire during the Sunday incident and its personnel were not carrying firearms.
DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal reacted to reports regarding bullet injuries to Jamia Milia Islamia students on Monday and said, "No bullet was fired by police. Only tear gas shells were used to disperse the violent mob who were pelting stones at police." "The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.
Pakistan parliament passes resolution against CAA
Pakistan's Parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution terming India's Citizenship Amendment Act against the bilateral agreements and asked New Delhi to revoke the discriminatory clauses in it, PTI reported.
The resolution — moved in the National Assembly by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood - said the Citizenship Act was "against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and International Human Rights Law".
"This amendment is also against bilateral agreements and understandings between Indian and Pakistan particularly those on security and rights of minorities in the respective countries," it further said.
Internet services suspended in West Bengal's Howrah
Internet services in West Bengal's Howrah will remain suspended till 5 pm today, ANI reported.
Assam CAA protest latest update:
Broadband services reinstated in Assam after days of bloody protest; curfew relaxations announced across state
The Assam government has lifted curfew in the state on Tuesday after days of bloody protests, NDTV reported. Broadband services shall also resume from today, the news channel reported.
Assam CAA protest latest update:
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh district of Assam
Assam government authorities said that curfew has been relaxed in the district from 6 am to 8 pm for today.
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu decries loss of public property during CAA protests
Stating that universities shouldn't become battlegrounds, Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu said, "There shouldn't be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction. And our attitudes must change after all we are in free India, our own India. If you are destroying, means you are destroying the nation's wealth."
He also added, "The other day some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It's the people, the country. So, while agitating for our cause. One must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution."
Congress to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over violence
Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of Congress working president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Senior Congress leader AK Antony said that the party will lodge its protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Amended citizenship law will crate chaos in country, says ex-IPS officer
Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Abdur Rahman, who had announced his resignation against "divisive" citizenship law last week, on Sunday said its implementation will create "chaos" in the country. Rahman, posted as special IGP in Mumbai, had issued a statement saying he decided to resign and won't be attending office in protest against the "blatantly communal and unconstitutional" law.
"The move of the Union government to implement the new law will create chaos in the country as it is violative of the provisions of the Constitution," he told reporters in Pune. Rahman was felicitated by Mulnivasi Muslim Manch and Bhim Army for his move.
CAA protests likely to continue as govt remains unrelenting
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which many believe is discriminatory against Muslims, are likely to continue today in the absence of any reassurance or engagement by the government. Students of the Jamia Milia Islamia university will continue there protests over the issue, while protest marches are also anticipated in West Bengal.
In Assam, protests led by All Assam Students Union is expected to continue, albiet they oppose the law for a different reason — unlike the rest of India, Assamese groups oppose gap not because they feel it is exclusionary of Muslims, but because they oppose the move to grant citizenship to any immigrant, irrespective of their religion.
22:50 (IST)
West Bengal Police personnel injured in protests
Howrah deputy commissioner of police Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday, after a bomb was hurled at police while they were trying to disperse the protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area, ANI reported. He has been admitted to a hospital.
22:06 (IST)
UP Police detained 113 over social media posts following violent protests against CAA
21:44 (IST)
Various organisations in Gorakhpur protest against amended citizenship law
Protests were held across Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Tuesday against the amended Citizenship Act and the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students.
21:13 (IST)
Police on stand-by in Madras University
Police personnel, who are present in the Madras University in Chennai during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday evening, have been kept on "stand-by" in case the protest turns violent, India Today reported. The protests have been happening since noon, the report said.
21:08 (IST)
No police station burnt in Seelampur: Delhi Police
MS Randhawa, the Delhi Police PRO, refuted reports that a police station was burnt by protesters in Seelampur in northeast Delhi on Tuesday.
He said, "No police station was set on fire today; only one police booth was damaged during protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined. Investigation is underway."
20:58 (IST)
'Will take back Bangladesh living in India illegally after proof'
An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country will take back any citizen of the neighbouring nation staying in India illegally, if evidence is provided. The issue of the amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said.
"We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that. This is a standard procedure. I think there is no need to build up an issue on this," Rizvi told reporters.
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen had on Sunday said his country has requested India to provide a list of any Bangladesh nationals living illegally in the country and it will allow them to return.
Rizvi said Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists co-exist peacefully in Bangladesh.
20:40 (IST)
Protests against CAA in Ladakh
The Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) on Tuesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Kargil district of Ladakh, India Today reported. "The protesters were carrying a black banner which read "shahri tarmeemi bill wapas lo (take back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," the report said.
20:31 (IST)
Empty cartridge found in Jamia Milia Islamia area: MHA
While the Delhi Police insists that no bullets were fired on protesters at and around the Jamia Milia Islamia university on Sunday, an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was quoted by PTI as saying that an empty cartridge was found in the area on Tuesday.
A total of three persons were admitted to Safdarjung and Holy Family hospitals after the violence, the official said. While the one admitted at Holy Family Hospital did not have any bullet injury and was discharged, separate police and medical probes were on into the nature of injury of the two admitted at Safdarjung, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said.
"We want to make it clear that the Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation is on about an empty cartridge that was found from the spot," the official said.
So far, 10 people were arrested by the police and none of them was student of Jamia.
20:24 (IST)
21 people injured in Seelampur incident: Delhi Police
Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, said that 21 people were injured in the violence that erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur.
He said, "Total 21 people injured, of which 12 are Delhi police personnel and three are from Rapid Action Force. Five people have been detained. Two police booths have been damaged. No lathicharge was done by police."
20:16 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
19:43 (IST)
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University holds protest
Students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha university staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday. Several colleges and universities across the country have staged agitations in opposition to the contentious legislation and in solidarity with Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, both of which saw police action against student protestors last week.
19:32 (IST)
Petition asks Delhi HC to intervene against Delhi Police action
ANI reported that a petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court which is seeking "directions to the Centre for the release of students and residents detained by police, ceasing the violence being inflicted by staff police paramilitary forces, providing medical care and adequate monetary compensation to those injured."
19:24 (IST)
Indian Youth Congress march towards India Gate begins
The march taken out by the Indian Youth Congress has begun and is moving towards the India Gate, Amrish Ranjan Pandey, the national media in-charge of the party said.
19:17 (IST)
Bhupesh Baghel says won't implement NRC in Chhattisgarh
Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the new Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday accused the saffron party of polarising the society and dividing people in a bid to remain in power.
The Congress CM, who completed one year in office on Tuesday, said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, as announced by the Narendra Modi government, he will be the first person to not sign the document, and called for opposing the "black angrez", an apparent reference to the BJP.
The proposed NRC is supposed to document bonafide Indian citizens and identify illegal immigrants.
(PTI)
19:03 (IST)
19 people arrested in connection to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Mau
Nineteen people have been arrested here in connection with Monday night's violence, which erupted over police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, PTI reported. Protesters on Monday had vandalised a police station and torched vehicles as a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and police action at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent here, prompting police to lob teargas shells and fire in the air.
"In connection with Monday's violence in Dakshintola area of Mau, as many as 24 persons have been identified so far. Of this 19 have been arrested. The mischief mongers are being identified through video footage and photos published in various newspapers," Additional Director General (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey told reporters on Tuesday.
(PTI)
18:37 (IST)
Amit Shah says CAA will not be withdrawan
Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a meeting in Delhi spoke on the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that regardless of how many protests happen against the contentious legislation, it will not be withdrawan.
"You can protest against any policy that you want, but the BJP's Narendra Modi government is firm. It will give citizenship to all refugees (as defined under CAA) and they will live as Indian citizens with pride," he said.
18:18 (IST)
Four Delhi Metro stations opened
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday evening tweeted that all the entry and exit gates of the Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations had been opened. They were closed after violence erupted in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Seelampur in northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.
18:14 (IST)
Seelampur MLA slams former Congress legislator for violence after rally
AAP MLA from Seelampur, Mohammad Ishraq Khan, said that the atmosphere in his constituency had been "disrupted" after former MLA from the Congress, Chowdhry Mateen Ahmed's rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn on Tuesday.
Khan said, "Since the former MLA took out a rally, the entire atmosphere has been disrupted. All markets have been shut down and goons called in. This is not right for anyone, I appeal to the protesters to go back to their houses."
18:06 (IST)
Inform Delhi Police about violent elements: Delhi L-G
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, on Tuesday appealed for the people of Delhi to maintain peace as nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued.
He said, "I appeal to all to maintain peace. Don't get involved in any kind of violence and immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means."
Meanwhile, students of the Jamia Milia Islamia university, which saw police action against students on Sunday, held protests outside the campus earlier on Tuesday evening.
17:56 (IST)
Residents narrate account of CAA protest at Seelampur
According to the few locals Seelampur residents Firstpost spoke to, a meeting at street no 66 in Delhi's Seelampur turned violent on Tuesday. Residents said that the meeting was in relation to the Citizenship Amendment Act and to condemn the Delhi Police action in the Jamia Milia Islamia campus on Sunday.
Thousands of youth from Seelampur and Jafrabad gathered at the venue and took out a rally. "Police were also there as they knew about the rally and meeting. The number of participants in the rally was much more than police force. All of a sudden the mob got frenzied and started sloganeering," an eyewitness said.
The mob raised slogans against Delhi Police, against CAA and NRC. Through placards they condemned police action on the students.
"As the mob outnumbered police force, the gathering took a nasty turn and some of them started pelting stones and damaging local public properties. To disperse them police and RAF took to lathi charge and tear gas shells were fired," the resident said.
While locals couldn't confirm whether bullets were fired, they said tear gas shells were definitely fired.
17:55 (IST)
Delhi Police says those responsible for Seelampur violence 'won't be spared'
Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said that the situation of violence that broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday afternoon had been brought under control.
He said, "The situation is under control in Seelampur. We are monitoring the situation. We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared."
17:52 (IST)
17:39 (IST)
17:27 (IST)
17:06 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. "No form of violence is acceptable in a civilised society. Nothing can be gained by resorting to violence. We should put forth our opinion peacefully," he posted on Twitter.
17:01 (IST)
Two DTC buses, 1 RAF bus damaged in Seelampur, situation now under control, says senior police official
Speaking about the violence in the Seelampur area of Delhi, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police told ANI that some police personnel suffered injuries in the incident. Two public transport buses, a Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest, he said.
He added that the situation in the area is under control and said that the police did not fire bullets and only used tear gas shells.
16:46 (IST)
Seelampur metro station opened
16:37 (IST)
16:31 (IST)
Delhi Police say violence in Seelampur erupted 'suddenly'
Regarding the fresh violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur, ANI quoted police sources as saying, "A protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad, North East Delhi at 2 pm today. People gathered around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. Initially, the protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing. More details awaited"
16:20 (IST)
CAA protesters torch vehicles in Seelampur, police resort to tear gas
Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, in fresh violence in the National Capital.
Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities.
Police said the protesters were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead.
16:03 (IST)
15:58 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Police beat up journalists on duty
The Jammu and Kashmir Police officials beat up journalists outside the Islamia College in the capital, Srinagar while they were discharging professional duties, reporters said.
15:50 (IST)
Breaking: Reports say protesters set fire to a police station in northeast Delhi
15:36 (IST)
Minorities need not fear CAA; some parties indulging in vote bank politics: Nitin Gadkari
15:23 (IST)
Urban Naxals instigating youth against CAA: Narendra Modi
15:17 (IST)
Fresh protests break out in northeast Delhi
Scores of people on Tuesday gathered in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police said. According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 noon and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point. The protesters raised slogans against the Act, National Register of Citizens and the government, News18 reported.
15:14 (IST)
Dare Congress to give citizenship to every Pakistani: Modi
"I dare Congress, its friends to publicly declare they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
14:53 (IST)
Opposition spreading fear among Muslims, no Indian will be affected by CAA, says Narendra Modi
"Congress is spreading lies on amended Citizenship Act and it is creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims in India. No citizen would be affected by amended Citizenship Act, Congress is instigating people to create trouble," Modi said.
14:44 (IST)
Students From 19 US Universities extend solidarity to Jamia, AMU protesters
Over 400 students and alumni of 19 universities across the United States, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts on Tuesday extended support to students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and at Aligarh Muslim University condemning the "brutal police violence" against them.
In a statement, the students, majority of them Indians, said, "We demand the cessation of violence by the police and their complete withdrawal from university premises followed by a thorough and independent investigation into the blatant abuse of power by the police at the university premises." They also demanded student protestors be allowed to continue their peaceful demonstrations, "as guaranteed under the Constitution of India", Outlook reported.
14:02 (IST)
Tension prevails in Jamia area, normal life affected
It's noon and 31-year-old Haris Rao is still waiting for the first customer at his stationery shop in the Batla House market adjoining Jamia Millia University. Business has taken a hit due to the tension that gripped the areas adjoining Jamia Millia University following violence during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday.
13:57 (IST)
'Barbaric' beatings in Jamia by police, allege activists, students
"Barbaric" beatings, abuse and humiliation were perpetrated on students by the police during their crackdown on those protesting against the citizenship law on Sunday in Jamia Millia Islamia, alleged injured students and activists on Tuesday.
13:50 (IST)
Centre stopped railway services in Bengal over one or two minor incidents: Mamata
Terming the ongoing violence and arson in the state over the citizenship law as a "few minor incidents", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said just because the BJP has requisite numbers in Parliament, it cannot bully the states into enforcing the law.
Banerjee was leading a protest march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu's Bazar, against Citizenship Amendment Act. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were also present in the protest march.
13:38 (IST)
SC turns down petitions in Jamia, AMU protests, directs parties to approach high courts
The Bench opines that it is not feasible to appoint one committee to look into the protests, given the nature of the matter and dispute and the vast area over which the matter is spread.
Supreme Court directs the petitioners to approach the High Courts within whose jurisdiction the incidents have occurred. The Supreme Court says that the High Court may appoint former judges of the Supreme Court to conduct inquiry after hearing the Union of India and the concerned state government.
13:34 (IST)
67 persons sustained injuries, no student arrested, submits S-G Tushar Mehta
Court asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the two concerns - first, students being arrested without notice to authorities and second, no medical attention being given to students.
In response, Mehta submits that 67 persons, including students and other miscreants, sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. Several police personnel also sustained injuries. He added that no students were arrested or lodged in jail.
CJI Bobde questions him about the claim that there are hospitalised students who are not getting attention. Mehta says that the Delhi Police had to make use of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and one of the protesters picked up the shell and tried to throw it back when it exploded and that is why they sustained injuries.
13:30 (IST)
AMU is in a disturbing state, students have suffered injuries, says Colin Gonsalves
Beginning his submission, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves says that an impression has been tried to be created that the protesting students are rioters. The Bench refuses to let Gonsalves read out the Jamia Vice Chancellor's statement on the protest published in a newspaper.
Gonsalves continues with his submissions, saying that Jamia is now in a better state, but AMU is in a disturbing state, with several students sustaining severe injuries. He urges the bench to send a fact-finding committee to Aligarh, which may ensure that the torture of students ends.
Bobde assures him that some action will be taken, but cannot assure that a retired Judge will be sent.
13:24 (IST)
Indira Jaising seeks appointment of retired SC judges investigate matter
Bench tells Indira Jaising the case should be taken to a high court, where facts can be established. "Each of our Chief Justices (of High Courts) will take appropriate action and pass requisite action and then if you have any concern, you can come to us. Let us have the benefit of HC orders," the Bench says.
Jaising seeks the establishing of a fact-finding agency, adding that such an agency should inspire the confidence of the student community. She suggests that retired SC judges conduct the fact-finding. Bobde, however, says that high courts can deal with the matter at hand.
In response to Jaising quoting the example of the Telangana encounter case, Bobde says that once commission could look into that matter. However, in this matter, there are various incidents and one commission cannot "have a jurisdiction of that sort".
13:12 (IST)
Indira Jaising seeks free humanitarian medical aid for those injured in protests
Jaising says that universities are private property and police can enter campuses only after the Vice-Chancellor's authorisation. She further said that she seeks free medical aid for those injured in protests. "(Colin) Gonsalves will tell you how one of his own interns lost eyesight and there are people who have broken bones. It is the duty of the medical services to provide free medical aid in emergency situations," she submitted.
She also questioned where the students are supposed to go now that the university has suddenly been shut before the scheduled date.
13:04 (IST)
FIRs cannot be filed against students if you want peace, argues Indira Jaising
Senior counsel Indira Jaising begins her submissions, bringing the Court's attention to the relief sought in the petition filed by Vaibhav Mishra and others. "FIRs are being filed against students across the country. My request is only this that let the law take its own course, but please pass an order," she urged the Bench.
She argued that if peace is to be maintained, FIRs cannot be filed innocent students. She said that relief is granted through peace measures, to which CJI Bobde says, "If a police officer sees that some stones are being pelted, should an FIR not be filed?"
Jaising reiterated her plea of no coercive action being taken against students.
12:58 (IST)
Go to appropriate court for establishing facts, says CJI
Delhi-based lawyer Mehmood Pracha says before the Bench that in the absence of the Supreme Court's intervention, the situation "will spiral further", even though incidents of violence have stopped.
When Pracha fails to inform the Bench about the number of buses burnt in Delhi, CJI Bobde says, "You are not aware of facts and we are not a Court of establishing facts."