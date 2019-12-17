You are here:
Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: MoS Railways Suresh Aghadi directs authorities to 'shoot at sight' if CAA protesters harm public property

India FP Staff Dec 17, 2019 23:45:14 IST
Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: MoS Railways Suresh Aghadi directs authorities to 'shoot at sight' if CAA protesters harm public property

  • 22:50 (IST)

    West Bengal Police personnel injured in protests

    Howrah deputy commissioner of police Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday, after a bomb was hurled at police while they were trying to disperse the protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area, ANI reported. He has been admitted to a hospital.

  • 22:06 (IST)

    UP Police detained 113 over social media posts following violent protests against CAA

     
     
    \Uttar Pradesh Police has detained 113 people for allegedly trying to vitiate atmosphere through their social media posts, following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the state, reports PTI. 
     
    "State police has lodged 18 FIRs and detained 113 people, including 28 in Mau, (since Monday) for trying to vitiate atmosphere by their posts through different mediums of social media", an official statement issued here said, addingthat legal action was being taken against those detained. 

  • 21:44 (IST)

    Various organisations in Gorakhpur protest against amended citizenship law

    Protests were held across Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Tuesday against the amended Citizenship Act and the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

     
    While Imambara Mutavallian committee submitted a memorandum at the district magistrate office demanding the rollback of the CAA, the Congress staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statute in the Town-Hall area. Samajwadi Chatra Sabha members also protested at DDU Gorakhpur University gate.
     
    PTI

  • 21:13 (IST)

    Police on stand-by in Madras University

    Police personnel, who are present in the Madras University in Chennai during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday evening, have been kept on "stand-by" in case the protest turns violent, India Today reported. The protests have been happening since noon, the report said.

  • 21:08 (IST)

    No police station burnt in Seelampur: Delhi Police

    MS Randhawa, ​the Delhi Police PRO, refuted reports that a police station was burnt by protesters in Seelampur in northeast Delhi on Tuesday.

    He said, "No police station was set on fire today; only one police booth was damaged during protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined. Investigation is underway."

  • 20:58 (IST)

    'Will take back Bangladesh living in India illegally after proof'

    An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country will take back any citizen of the neighbouring nation staying in India illegally, if evidence is provided. The issue of the amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said.

    "We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that. This is a standard procedure. I think there is no need to build up an issue on this," Rizvi told reporters.

    Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen had on Sunday said his country has requested India to provide a list of any Bangladesh nationals living illegally in the country and it will allow them to return.

    Rizvi said Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists co-exist peacefully in Bangladesh.

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Protests against CAA in Ladakh

    The Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) on Tuesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Kargil district of Ladakh, India Today reported. "The protesters were carrying a black banner which read "shahri tarmeemi bill wapas lo (take back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," the report said.

  • 20:31 (IST)

    Empty cartridge found in Jamia Milia Islamia area: MHA

    While the Delhi Police insists that no bullets were fired on protesters at and around the Jamia Milia Islamia university on Sunday, an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was quoted by PTI as saying that an empty cartridge was found in the area on Tuesday.

    A total of three persons were admitted to Safdarjung and Holy Family hospitals after the violence, the official said. While the one admitted at Holy Family Hospital did not have any bullet injury and was discharged, separate police and medical probes were on into the nature of injury of the two admitted at Safdarjung, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said.

    "We want to make it clear that the Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation is on about an empty cartridge that was found from the spot," the official said.

    So far, 10 people were arrested by the police and none of them was student of Jamia.

  • 20:24 (IST)

    21 people injured in Seelampur incident: Delhi Police 

    Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, said that 21 people were injured in the violence that erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur.

    He said, "Total 21 people injured, of which 12 are Delhi police personnel and three are from Rapid Action Force. Five people have been detained. Two police booths have been damaged. No lathicharge was done by police."

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Police enter Madras University amid CAA protest

    Police have entered the Madras University campus as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were underway on Tuesday evening, reports said. The Indian Express also reported that two of the students were taken into police custody. The report also said that students claimed that the police had demanded that the protest be stopped for the students to be released.

    India Today reported that students inside the campus were protesting against the contentious legislation.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    MoS Railways directs authorities to 'shoot at sight' if public property is vandalised

    Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, spoke regarding the damage to property that has occured during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

    He said, "I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a minister, shoot them at sight..."

  • 19:43 (IST)

    Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University holds protest

    Students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha university staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday. Several colleges and universities across the country have staged agitations in opposition to the contentious legislation and in solidarity with Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, both of which saw police action against student protestors last week.

  • 19:32 (IST)

    Petition asks Delhi HC to intervene against Delhi Police action

    ANI reported that a petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court which is seeking "directions to the Centre for the release of students and residents detained by police, ceasing the violence being inflicted by staff police paramilitary forces, providing medical care and adequate monetary compensation to those injured."

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Indian Youth Congress march towards India Gate begins

    The march taken out by the Indian Youth Congress has begun and is moving towards the India Gate, Amrish Ranjan Pandey, the national media in-charge of the party said.

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Bhupesh Baghel says won't implement NRC in Chhattisgarh

    Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the new Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday accused the saffron party of polarising the society and dividing people in a bid to remain in power.

    The Congress CM, who completed one year in office on Tuesday, said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, as announced by the Narendra Modi government, he will be the first person to not sign the document, and called for opposing the "black angrez", an apparent reference to the BJP.

    The proposed NRC is supposed to document bonafide Indian citizens and identify illegal immigrants.

    (PTI)

  • 19:03 (IST)

    19 people arrested in connection to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

    Nineteen people have been arrested here in connection with Monday night's violence, which erupted over police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, PTI reported. Protesters on Monday had vandalised a police station and torched vehicles as a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and police action at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent here, prompting police to lob teargas shells and fire in the air.

    "In connection with Monday's violence in Dakshintola area of Mau, as many as 24 persons have been identified so far. Of this 19 have been arrested. The mischief mongers are being identified through video footage and photos published in various newspapers," Additional Director General (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey told reporters on Tuesday.

    (PTI)

  • 18:37 (IST)

    Amit Shah says CAA will not be withdrawan

    Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a meeting in Delhi spoke on the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that regardless of how many protests happen against the contentious legislation, it will not be withdrawan.

    "You can protest against any policy that you want, but the BJP's Narendra Modi government is firm. It will give citizenship to all refugees (as defined under CAA) and they will live as Indian citizens with pride," he said.

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Four Delhi Metro stations opened

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday evening tweeted that all the entry and exit gates of the Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations had been opened. They were closed after violence erupted in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Seelampur in northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Seelampur MLA slams former Congress legislator for violence after rally

    AAP MLA from Seelampur, Mohammad Ishraq Khan, said that the atmosphere in his constituency had been "disrupted" after former MLA from the Congress, Chowdhry Mateen Ahmed's rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn on Tuesday.

    Khan said, "Since the former MLA  took out a rally, the entire atmosphere has been disrupted. All markets have been shut down and goons called in. This is not right for anyone, I appeal to the protesters to go back to their houses."

  • 18:06 (IST)

    Inform Delhi Police about violent elements: Delhi L-G

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, on Tuesday appealed for the people of Delhi to maintain peace as nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued.

    He said, "I appeal to all to maintain peace. Don't get involved in any kind of violence and immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means."

    Meanwhile, students of the Jamia Milia Islamia university, which saw police action against students on Sunday, held protests outside the campus earlier on Tuesday evening.

  • Residents narrate account of CAA protest at Seelampur

    According to the few locals Seelampur residents Firstpost spoke to, a meeting at street no 66 in Delhi's Seelampur turned violent on Tuesday. Residents said that the meeting was in relation to the Citizenship Amendment Act and to condemn the Delhi Police action in the Jamia Milia Islamia campus on Sunday.

    Thousands of youth from Seelampur and Jafrabad gathered at the venue and took out a rally. "Police were also there as they knew about the rally and meeting. The number of participants in the rally was much more than police force. All of a sudden the mob got frenzied and started sloganeering," an eyewitness said.

    The mob raised slogans against Delhi Police, against CAA and NRC. Through placards they condemned police action on the students.

    "As the mob outnumbered police force, the gathering took a nasty turn and some of them started pelting stones and damaging local public properties. To disperse them police and RAF took to lathi charge and tear gas shells were fired," the resident said.

    While locals couldn't confirm whether bullets were fired, they said tear gas shells were definitely fired.

  • 17:55 (IST)

    Delhi Police says those responsible for Seelampur violence 'won't be spared'

    Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said that the situation of violence that broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday afternoon had been brought under control.

    He said, "The situation is under control in Seelampur. We are monitoring the situation. We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared."

  • 17:52 (IST)

    Delhi court sends all accused in JMI incident to judicial custody

    Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday remanded all the six accused in the violence that broke out in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, to 14-day judicial custody, ANI reported.

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Delhi Police mercilessly beat students: Sonia Gandhi

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government and said that the Delhi Police action in Jamia Milia Islamia was an example of the deteriorating situation of peace in the country as nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue.

    "We have an example in Delhi where the police entered the Jamia women hostel and dragged them out, the force mercilessly beat students.I think you all have seen that Modi government seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation," she said.

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi says BJP 'shutting down' public opinion after meeting with Ram Nath Kovind

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a delegation of the party's senior leaders on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi said, "The situation is very serious and we are very anguished at the manner in which the police has dealt with peaceful protesters."

    She also accused the Centre of shutting down people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to the electorate, PTI reported.

  • 17:06 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace

     

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. "No form of violence is acceptable in a civilised society. Nothing can be gained by resorting to violence. We should put forth our opinion peacefully," he posted on Twitter. 

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Two DTC buses, 1 RAF bus damaged in Seelampur, situation now under control, says senior police official

    Speaking about the violence in the Seelampur area of Delhi, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police told ANI that some police personnel suffered injuries in the incident. Two public transport buses, a Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest, he said.

    He added that the situation in the area is under control and said that the police did not fire bullets and only used tear gas shells.   

  • 16:46 (IST)

    Seelampur metro station opened

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Amit Shah stands by CAA as nationwide protests rage

    Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stood by the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and "reiterated" that the law was not against any minority of the country. He also slammed the Opposition for "misleading" the public.

    "The entire Opposition is misleading the people of country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away the citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill."

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Delhi Police say violence in Seelampur erupted 'suddenly'

    Regarding the fresh violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Seelampur, ANI quoted police sources as saying, "A protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad, North East Delhi at 2 pm today. People gathered around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. Initially, the protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing. More details awaited"

  • 16:20 (IST)

    CAA protesters torch vehicles in Seelampur, police resort to tear gas

    Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, in fresh violence in the National Capital.

    Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities.

    Police said the protesters were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead.

  • 16:03 (IST)

    Six Delhi Metro stations shut

    The Delhi Metro on Tuesday tweeted that the entry and exit gates of six stations had been shut in light of new violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the National Capital.

    Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur-Babarpur have been are closed. "Trains will not be halting at these stations," the tweet said.

  • 15:58 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Police beat up journalists on duty

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police officials beat up journalists outside the Islamia College in the capital, Srinagar while they were discharging professional duties, reporters said.

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Breaking: Reports say protesters set fire to a police station in northeast Delhi

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Minorities need not fear CAA; some parties indulging in vote bank politics: Nitin Gadkari

    Asserting that minorities in India have nothing to fear from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said some parties who want to play vote bank politics are creating fear and insecurity.
     
     
    Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadkari speaking at 'Agenda Aaj Tak 2019' said "deliberate" attempts are being made by such forces to create "misunderstanding" of the law.
     
     
    "This Act is against foreigners and not against Indian citizens... People are being provoked by deliberately creating misunderstanding about the law ...Whoever are Indian citizens, whichever religion they belong to, caste creed or sex - we have neither supported any such discrimination nor will do that. CAA is not against minorities," Gadkari said.

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Urban Naxals instigating youth against CAA: Narendra Modi

     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "urban naxals" were trying to instigate youth in the country to foment trouble. "The Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the Citizenship Act. I give my assurances no citizen in the country will be affected by the law," he stated.

  • 15:17 (IST)

    Fresh protests break out in northeast Delhi 

    Scores of people on Tuesday gathered in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police said. According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 noon and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point. The protesters raised slogans against the Act, National Register of Citizens and the government, News18 reported. 

  • 15:14 (IST)

    Dare Congress to give citizenship to every Pakistani: Modi

    "I dare Congress, its friends to publicly declare they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Opposition spreading fear among Muslims, no Indian will be affected by CAA, says Narendra Modi

    "Congress is spreading lies on amended Citizenship Act and it is creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims in India. No citizen would be affected by amended Citizenship Act, Congress is instigating people to create trouble," Modi said.

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Students From 19 US Universities extend solidarity to Jamia, AMU protesters

     

    Over 400 students and alumni of 19 universities across the United States, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts on Tuesday extended support to students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and at Aligarh Muslim University condemning the "brutal police violence" against them.

    In a statement, the students, majority of them Indians, said, "We demand the cessation of violence by the police and their complete withdrawal from university premises followed by a thorough and independent investigation into the blatant abuse of power by the police at the university premises." They also demanded student protestors be allowed to continue their peaceful demonstrations, "as guaranteed under the Constitution of India", Outlook reported.

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Tension prevails in Jamia area, normal life affected

    It's noon and 31-year-old Haris Rao is still waiting for the first customer at his stationery shop in the Batla House market adjoining Jamia Millia University. Business has taken a hit due to the tension that gripped the areas adjoining Jamia Millia University following violence during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday. 

     
    The markets in the Batla House, New Gole, Abu Fazl, Zakir Nagar and Gaffar Manzil areas wore a deserted look on Tuesday morning as well.  "I sell pens, notepads and books. I remain connected to students and I feel their pain. They all are our brothers and sisters," he said, talking about the "police brutality" that sent shockwaves in the area on Sunday.

  • 13:57 (IST)

    'Barbaric' beatings in Jamia by police, allege activists, students

    "Barbaric" beatings, abuse and humiliation were perpetrated on students by the police during their crackdown on those protesting against the citizenship law on Sunday in Jamia Millia Islamia, alleged injured students and activists on Tuesday. 

    For Mohammad Mustafa, an MBA student in Jamia, who recalled the "beatings" he received at the hands of the police said that he was studying in the library along with 25 others, including around 10-12 girls. "I was beaten mercilessly and I fell unconscious. I was taken to New Friends Colony police station, they made us sit on the cold floor. I was not given any treatment although I felt like I was going to die," Mustafa alleged as he spoke to the media. 
     
     
    Many in the group alleged that the most "barbaric" attack was in the library of the varsity in which most students were injured. They alleged that the police used brutal force on them.  

  • 13:50 (IST)

    Centre stopped railway services in Bengal over one or two minor incidents: Mamata

    Terming the ongoing violence and arson in the state over the citizenship law as a "few minor incidents", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said just because the BJP has requisite numbers in Parliament, it cannot bully the states into enforcing the law. 

    Banerjee was leading a protest march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu's Bazar, against Citizenship Amendment Act. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were also present in the protest march. 

  • 13:38 (IST)

    SC turns down petitions in Jamia, AMU protests, directs parties to approach high courts


    The Bench opines that it is not feasible to appoint one committee to look into the protests, given the nature of the matter and dispute and the vast area over which the matter is spread.

    Supreme Court directs the petitioners to approach the High Courts within whose jurisdiction the incidents have occurred. The Supreme Court says that the High Court may appoint former judges of the Supreme Court to conduct inquiry after hearing the Union of India and the concerned state government.

  • 13:34 (IST)

    67 persons sustained injuries, no student arrested, submits S-G Tushar Mehta


    Court asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the two concerns - first, students being arrested without notice to authorities and second, no medical attention being given to students.
     

    In response, Mehta submits that 67 persons, including students and other miscreants, sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. Several police personnel also sustained injuries. He added that no students were arrested or lodged in jail.
     

    CJI Bobde questions him about the claim that there are hospitalised students who are not getting attention. Mehta says that the Delhi Police had to make use of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and one of the protesters picked up the shell and tried to throw it back when it exploded and that is why they sustained injuries.

  • 13:30 (IST)

    AMU is in a disturbing state, students have suffered injuries, says Colin Gonsalves


    Beginning his submission, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves says that an impression has been tried to be created that the protesting students are rioters. The Bench refuses to let Gonsalves read out the Jamia Vice Chancellor's statement on the protest published in a newspaper.

    Gonsalves continues with his submissions, saying that Jamia is now in a better state, but AMU is in a disturbing state, with several students sustaining severe injuries. He urges the bench to send a fact-finding committee to Aligarh, which may ensure that the torture of students ends.

    Bobde assures him that some action will be taken, but cannot assure that a retired Judge will be sent.

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Indira Jaising seeks appointment of retired SC judges investigate matter


    Bench tells Indira Jaising the case should be taken to a high court, where facts can be established. "Each of our Chief Justices (of High Courts) will take appropriate action and pass requisite action and then if you have any concern, you can come to us. Let us have the benefit of HC orders," the Bench says.

    Jaising seeks the establishing of a fact-finding agency, adding that such an agency should inspire the confidence of the student community. She suggests that retired SC judges conduct the fact-finding. Bobde, however, says that high courts can deal with the matter at hand.

    In response to Jaising quoting the example of the Telangana encounter case, Bobde says that once commission could look into that matter. However, in this matter, there are various incidents and one commission cannot "have a jurisdiction of that sort".

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Indira Jaising seeks free humanitarian medical aid for those injured in protests


    Jaising says that universities are private property and police can enter campuses only after the Vice-Chancellor's authorisation. She further said that she seeks free medical aid for those injured in protests. "(Colin) Gonsalves will tell you how one of his own interns lost eyesight and there are people who have broken bones. It is the duty of the medical services to provide free medical aid in emergency situations," she submitted.

    She also questioned where the students are supposed to go now that the university has suddenly been shut before the scheduled date.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    FIRs cannot be filed against students if you want peace, argues Indira Jaising


    Senior counsel Indira Jaising begins her submissions, bringing the Court's attention to the relief sought in the petition filed by Vaibhav Mishra and others. "FIRs are being filed against students across the country. My request is only this that let the law take its own course, but please pass an order," she urged the Bench.

    She argued that if peace is to be maintained, FIRs cannot be filed innocent students. She said that relief is granted through peace measures, to which CJI Bobde says, "If a police officer sees that some stones are being pelted, should an FIR not be filed?"

    Jaising reiterated her plea of no coercive action being taken against students.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Go to appropriate court for establishing facts, says CJI


    Delhi-based lawyer Mehmood Pracha says before the Bench that in the absence of the Supreme Court's intervention, the situation "will spiral further", even though incidents of violence have stopped.

    When Pracha fails to inform the Bench about the number of buses burnt in Delhi, CJI Bobde says, "You are not aware of facts and we are not a Court of establishing facts."

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Latest updates: Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, spoke regarding the damage to property that has occured during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. He said, "I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a minister, shoot them at sight..."

Police have entered the Madras University campus as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were underway on Tuesday evening, reports said. The Indian Express also reported that two of the students were taken into police custody. The report also said that students claimed that the police had demanded that the protest be stopped for the students to be released.

India Today reported that students inside the campus were protesting against the contentious legislation.

Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday remanded all the six accused in the violence that broke out in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, to 14-day judicial custody, ANI reported.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government and said that the Delhi Police action in Jamia Milia Islamia was an example of the deteriorating situation of peace in the country as nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue.

"We have an example in Delhi where the police entered the Jamia women hostel and dragged them out, the force mercilessly beat students.I think you all have seen that Modi government seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation," she said.

Sonia Gandhi and a delegation of the party's senior leaders on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi said, "The situation is very serious and we are very anguished at the manner in which the police has dealt with peaceful protesters."

She also accused the Centre of shutting down people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to the electorate, PTI reported.

Union home minister Amit Shah, while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Tuesday, stood by the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and "reiterated" that the law was not against any minority of the country. He also slammed the Opposition for "misleading" the public.

"The entire Opposition is misleading the people of country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away the citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill."

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday tweeted that the entry and exit gates of six stations had been shut in light of new violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the National Capital.

Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur-Babarpur have been are closed. "Trains will not be halting at these stations," the tweet said.

In fresh violence, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

Painting the new citizenship law as a humanitarian gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Jharkhand assures the people that people of no religion will face any threat under this act. "I have said this before and I say it again, CAA will have no effect on the citizenship of any person of any religion." Accusing the Congress of spreading lies, PM adds, "They are spreading lies, they are spreading violence. Congress is instigating Muslims for political gains"

Condemning the violence at Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the CM said the "torture meted out to the students at the varsity was unprecedented".

The Bench opines that it is not feasible to appoint one committee to look into the protests, given the nature of the matter and dispute and the vast area over which the matter is spread. Supreme Court directs the petitioners to approach the High Courts within whose jurisdiction the incidents have occurred. The Supreme Court says that the High Court may appoint former judges of the Supreme Court to conduct inquiry after hearing the Union of India and the concerned state government.

As the Supreme Court Bench, comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Suryakant, began hearing the pleas against the protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia, seeking that FIRs not be filed in the case and action be taken against the Delhi Police.

Delhi-based lawyer Mehmood Pracha says before the Bench that in the absence of the Supreme Court's intervention, the situation "will spiral further", even though incidents of violence have stopped.

Senior counsel Indira Jaising begins her submissions, bringing the Court's attention to the relief sought in the petition filed by Vaibhav Mishra and others. She argued that if peace is to be maintained, FIRs cannot be filed innocent students.

The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a PIL seeking that minority communities be defined on the basis of state-wise population data instead of national data. It, however, admitted a plea seeking a CBI or a court-monitored probe in the violence unleashed during CAA protests and the resulting police action.

Ten people with criminal backgrounds have been arrested in connection with the 15 December violence in the Jamia Millia Islamia incident. No student has been arrested, reports said.
The curfew imposed in Guwahati on 11 December in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said.  In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Tuesday, they said.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony said on Monday that Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to lodge their protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protests both violent and peaceful erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and the Citizenship Amendment Act as students and political leaders took to the streets.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi called these protests "deeply distressing" and appealed for peace, Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Jharkhand's Poreyahat that the objective of the Act is to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees, and not to take away citizenship of any Indian.

"Some parties are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest. I request students to go through the CAA once and not fall in their trap," Shah said.

Notwithstanding Shah's claims, protests erupted in several parts of the country — from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala and Maharashtra to West Bengal — against the Act. The protesters also condemned the police action against students of the Jamia Milia Islamia.

Thousands gathered at the India Gate in Delhi to continue the protest against Delhi Police's action in the Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday. Showing their solidarity with the students, the protesters also read the Preamble of the Constitution, and vowed to adhere to the secularism enshrined in it.

Several Delhi University students boycotted exams and held a protest outside the Arts Faculty in North Campus to express their solidarity with the movement.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Updates: MoS Railways Suresh Aghadi directs authorities to shoot at sight if CAA protesters harm public property

Students stage a demonstration at the India Gate in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia. PTI

At ground zero of the student movement, a group of Jamia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold of a December Delhi morning to protest the action against their colleagues on Sunday. Hundreds more gathered on the streets in an orderly manner with some students forming a human chain to manage traffic.

Several students were seen leaving for home but the anger simmered.

"We were inside the university when the police barged in. Around 20 policemen came from gate no 7 and 50 others came from the rear gate. We told them we were not involved in the violence. They didn't listen. They didn't even spare women," Khanzala, who suffered injuries to his legs and abdomen, said.

Fifty detained Jamia students were released early Monday but tension continued on the campus.

Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar also supported the students, saying police entered the campus without permission. "We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality," she told reporters, adding that the university will file an FIR on damage to property and police action on students. She also demanded a high-level inquiry from the government.

'Centre solely responsible for violence'

The police clampdown against the Jamia students became yet another rallying point for a Congress-led Opposition, which is already up in arms against the Modi government over the CAA since its passage last week by Parliament.

Apart from the Congress, leaders of four other political parties held a joint press conference to demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the Sunday evening incident in the campus.

"It is the Central government which is solely responsible for the violence in the country for bringing a law which is being opposed all over the country and by all Opposition political parties. Had the government not brought this law, there would not have been any violence", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Congress leaders, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also held a silent protest from 4pm to 6pm at India Gate. While Priyanka said "an attack on students is an attack on the soul of India", her mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi issued a statement later accusing the BJP of  creating instability in the country.

"The BJP is mother of violence and divisiveness," Sonia alleged in the statement.

Student protesters also demanded a probe into the use of tear gas inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities. And so intense was the exasperation among the student community that even the country's premier institutions — IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay — which do not regularly join any agitations, came out against the police action.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a massive rally in Kolkata and declared that the CAA and the NRC can be enforced in the state only on her "dead body" while daring the Centre to dismiss her government. Meanwhile, the anti-citizenship law protests snowballed into a major flashpoint in the state with highways and railway lines blocked and incidents of arson and loot reported from many places.

In Kerala rivals UDF and LDF, in a rare show of camaraderie, protested jointly against the police action.

'Time to maintain peace'

As violence and unrest spread across various states against the CAA, the prime minister said "this is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods."

Violent protests on the amended citizenship law are "unfortunate and deeply distressing", he said adding that debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy, "but never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos."

Modi said he unequivocally assures people that tweaked law does not affect any citizen of India of any religion.

The amended citizenship law illustrates India's centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood, he said, adding "We cannot allow groups with vested interest to divide us and create disturbance."

Stepping in to quell the unrest, the Union Home Ministry asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to take all possible steps to check violence and ensure safety of life and properties.

The Supreme Court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the act at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamia Millia Islamia, said it will not hear this issue in such an atmosphere of violence.

"The only thing we want is that the violence must stop," said a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

Life was thrown out of gear in several places in North East with trains between West Bengal and the North East came to a halt with the railways suspending all services to the northern region of the state, officials said.

Solidarity across campuses

In Lucknow's Nadwa College, students gathered in the hundreds shouting slogans like "Awaz do, hum ek hain" (call us we are all united) as police tried to control the situation. For a brief while, they hurled stones at the police who threw the missiles back over a campus steel gate. In Hyderabad's Maulana Azad Urdu University, students held a protest march post midnight in solidarity with the Jamia students and demanded that their exams be postponed.

There were angry demonstrations at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi and at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata with demands that the government take action against police "hooliganism". Students from the Mumbai University and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) protested on the streets shouting slogans such as "Shame on Delhi Police".

Students at Central University of Kerala, Kasargod and Pondicherry University boycotted classes. Others joining in included students from Patiala's Punjab University,  Patna University and Chennai's Loyola College. The first to join the movement against the violence in Jamia were students from AMU where there were clashes with the police late at night on Sunday in which at least 60 students were injured. After the protest, the university announced the closure till 5 January and students were asked to evacuate the hostels.

As videos from Sunday's violence inside Jamia circulated widely on social media, many spoke out, including from Hollywood and Bollywood. Hollywood star John Cusack was one of those who took to Twitter to air his views. "Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night - Fascism  is not a joke - we use the word with the understanding it's deadly." Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had quit Twitter in August, returned on the microblogging site, saying he cannot stay "silent any longer". "This government is clearly fascist... and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.." he tweeted.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students joined their compatriots in Jamia outside the police headquarters at Delhi's ITO on Sunday night to protest the alleged police assault on students at the Jamia campus earlier in the day. Opposition politicians and activists say the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed last week by Parliament, is an attempt to divide the country along religious lines as it grants citizenship to Hindu minorities from the three neighbouring countries. They say such a preference is unconstitutional.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 23:45:14 IST

