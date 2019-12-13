Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Beldanga railway station in West Bengal's Murshidabad set on fire, RPF personnel thrashed by demonstrators

Beldanga: The Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, officials said.

Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to the district police sources. "The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings, and railway offices on fire. When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up," said a senior RPF official.

Follow LIVE updates on protests against Citizenship Amendment Act

"Train services have come to a halt here," he added. Muslim-dominated Murshidabad is a district bordering Bangladesh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.