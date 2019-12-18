CAA protests: 21 injured as fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Seelampur; students hold demonstrations in Jamia, Madras University

Violent clashes broke out in the Delhi on Tuesday as students, Opposition leaders and activists across the country stepped up their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, even as the government asserted it is "firm" on the implementation of the contentious law, and the Supreme Court refused a plea to set up an inquiry panel to probe the violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the "Congress and its friends" of spreading lies over the new law and asked students to try and analyse whether they were being made accomplices in a "conspiracy" where "urban Naxals" and others were “using their shoulders” to serve their own interests.

As fresh protests erupted across campuses and on streets in various regions and several Opposition parties demanded the withdrawal of what they called an "unconstitutional and divisive" law, Home Minister Amit Shah said there was no question of going back on its implementation and expressed confidence about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) standing legal scrutiny.

"We are as firm as a rock on its implementation," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Aapko jo rajnitik virodh karna hai wo karo, Bharatiya Janata Party ki Modi sarkar firm hai. Ye sabhi sharanarthiyo ko nagrikata milegi, vo Bharat ke nagrik banenge aur samman ke sath duniya me rahenge. pic.twitter.com/JKyTbDMx4K — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Shah also said action being taken only against those engaging in vandalism and arson during protests and not against students opposing the CAA. He also directed Delhi Police to ensure peace in the National Capital.

According to police, at least 29 people have been arrested for violent clashes over the last couple of days in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and in parts of Uttar Pradesh, while two FIRs were registered in connection with Tuesday's violence during a protest in Delhi’s Seelampur and Jafrabad areas that left 21 people, including 12 policemen, injured.

Reportedly, protesters in Seelampur torched motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth, while police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The situation was brought under control after a stand-off that continued for about one-and-a-half hour, police officials said, while blaming the clashes on a "hidden mob" that swelled to 4,000 to 5,000 people.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Seelampur's AAP MLA Haji Ishraq appealed to people to maintain peace and distance themselves from violence.

Delhi: Police take away protesters from the spot in Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/GU5mzV0dKm — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Braving the winter temperatures, thousands of people poured into the streets near Jamia Millia Islamia for a peaceful protest. Holding the Tricolour and placards, they raised slogans like "Azaadi (freedom) from atrocities" and formed human chains, while some women-led groups took out marches in the narrow lanes of nearby residential areas.

Schoolchildren held out placards saying "we want justice" as their buses drove through the area.

Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia gather outside the university in protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/48mAGfxiAo — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

A group of injured Jamia Millia Islamia students also held a press conference along with some activists and alleged "barbaric" beatings, abuse, and humiliation by the police during their crackdown on those protesting against the new law on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference along with some activists, one Jamia student said he had been beaten "mercilessly" when he was studying in the library along with 25 others, including 10-12 girls, while several others also alleged that many were injured in the police action in Jamia as well as in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Jamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday sent a report to the Human Resource Development Ministry detailing the sequence of events about the police action in campus, PTI reported, adding that no formal request has been received for ordering a high-level inquiry.

On Tuesday, despite nationwide protests, the Supreme Court declined to set up a committee of a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incidents of violence in different parts of the country since Sunday and asked the petitioners to approach respective high courts.

The police said it has arrested 10 people with criminal background for Sunday's violence near Jamia Millia Islamia, but none of them are students. The police had on Sunday detained around 50 students, who were released later.

The university had virtually turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, leading to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

A senior MHA official said the police did not fire any bullet on protesters near Jamia on Sunday, but an empty cartridge was found in the area.

Under the new citizenship law, all but Muslims who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December 2014, can be given Indian citizenship.

Protests are being held across the country ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was introduced in the Parliament earlier this month for this law.

A section of the students of the Madras University also continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, even as police entered the campus.

Chennai: Students hold protest in Madras University over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/xNpZ2s8Gy5 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Defiant students said they will continue their agitation "through the night".

While police personnel who entered the campus said they were for the "safety of the students", the protesters alleged two of the students were picked up by the police.

Police sources told PTI that two students have been called for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity's Marina campus.

The varsity, according to the about 50 protesting students, has declared holiday till 2 January.

"Today, they declared holiday till 23 December, the university is anyway scheduled to close for Christmas holidays from 24 December till 2 January... declaring a holiday now till 23 December is only to stifle our protest," one of the coordinators and a PG political science student, K Ragu Prasath told PTI.

The coordinator claimed that the two students are "under the custody of police".

Fresh protests took place on Tuesday in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Maharashtra, West Bengal and several other parts of the country as well.

In Hyderabad, students from the Osmania University and the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) held protests against CAA and police action in Jamia Milia Islamia. They raised slogans against the BJP government and Delhi Police like, "We want Justice", "Want Democracy, Not Dictatorship", among others.

In Gujarat, protesters gathered outside the Sabarmati Ashram with anti-CAA placards.

In Kerala, stones were hurled at state transport buses, shops were forcibly closed and protest marches were held in support of a dawn-to-dusk hartal, while over 200 people were taken into preventive custody.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK president MK Stalin called the new law "hasty and autocratic" and alleged the BJP-led Centre's objective was not India's progress but trampling the rights of Muslims.

The curfew was lifted in Assam’s Guwahati following an improvement in the law and order situation. Curfew was relaxed in Shillong too.

In West Bengal, protesters blocked roads and railway tracks. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a rally on Tuesday, said that the BJP cannot bully the states into enforcing the law.

In Uttar Pradesh, officials said 26 people, including eight students, were arrested in connection with the AMU violence, have been released on personal bonds.

However, 19 people were arrested in the Mau area of the state for violence on Monday night after the police action in Jamia. On Tuesday, scattered protests were held in the state with no report of any violence. The police have detained 113 people for allegedly trying to vitiate atmosphere with their posts on social media.

Opposition leaders also knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to intervene on the issue of violence in central universities and advised the Modi government to withdraw the "unconstitutional and divisive" citizenship amendment law.

Sonia Gandhi: The situation in the Northeast which is now spreading throughout country including the capital because of the act, is a very serious situation, we fear that it may spread even further.We're anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful demonstration. https://t.co/nzx0InFcFZ pic.twitter.com/Vuu9CCHNP5 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who led the delegation, alleged the Modi government was "shutting down" people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to them.

Separately addressing a meet of vice-chancellors and directors of central universities, Kovind asked them to ensure that higher educational institutes emerge as spaces that nurture free expression and ideas. The government officials maintained that the situation in 42 central universities, except the two, was peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP and ABVP workers also staged demonstrations at some places to support the new law.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.