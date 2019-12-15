Citizenship Amendment Act Protests Updates: After Jamia, police use batons and tear gas on Aligarh Muslim University students

Citizenship Act protests Updates: "Thirty-five students brought to Delhi's Holy Family Hospital with injuries, 11 admitted," sources told PTI. Earlier, students had claimed that the police entered the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge.
Even as the Delhi Police claimed that seven of its personnel had been injured and that the police had entered the campus only to control the situation, Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar condemned the use of force and said that the students had nothing to do with the violence during the protest.
A political science student at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, who did not wish to be named told Firstpost, "We had all gathered in the library. Later, about 200-250 police personnel entered the library. They hurled smoke bombs and beat us with batons. We tried to protect the female students. On this, some police personnel hurled abuses at us, referring to us as 'mullahs' and telling us to go to Pakistan."
Following reports that the police had entered the Jamia campus, the chief proctor of the university told ANI that police had entered forcefully and were beating up staff and students.
Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.
Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon.
Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.
There was a heavy deployment of police in and around the campus. "The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted," claimed a student who did not wish to be named.
Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focusing on bringing the situation under control.
Three public buses and a fire tender were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends' Colony. The students claimed that "certain" local elements had "disrupted" their protest and indulged in violence.
The sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the "outsiders" ran towards the campus and tried to hide there. The police personnel entered the campus and blocked the gates to nab these miscreants, they said.
Delhi Police personnel were also seen escorting their injured colleagues to safety as burnt tyres, buses and shards of glasses littered the street around them.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 23:43:26 IST
Highlights
Police enter AMU, clashes inide campus, says university registrar
A video accessed by Firstpost shows police entering the Aligarh Muslim University campus. A fire tender followed soon after. Clashes are being reported from inside the campus, AMU registrar Abdul Hamid told PTI.
The hostel is being evacuated, he said.
Twenty-six students suffered minor injuries, most discharged, says Holy Family Hospital spokesperson
Father George PA,spokesperson of Holy Family Hospital told ANI that about 26 university(Jamia Millia Islamia) students who suffered minor injuries had reached the hospital.
"Most of them have been discharged now," he added. "Two police personnel have also been admitted with head injuries, maybe due to stone pelting," he said.
AMU says university to remain closed till 5 January due to disturbances created by some "anti-social elements".
AMU students protest CAA, cops use batons, tear gas
Hundreds of students of Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with police at a campus gate after which police used batons and tear gas to disperse them.Soon after the protest near the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on demonstrators in the national capital.
AMU Proctor professor Afifullah Khan said some security personnel have been injured in brick-batting near the gate. Police said the student broke down the police cordon. Police have sealed all gates to the campus. Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and tear gas to control the situation.
Congress slams BJP over Delhi violence
Blaming the Centre's BJP government for the police action in Jamia varsity campus, the Congress on Sunday accused it of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi burning after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya. "From the North East to Assam, West Bengal and now in Delhi. The BJP government has failed in its duty to maintain peace in the nation. They must take responsibility and restore peace in our country," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if it was justified that the police entered the Jamia University campus library and beat up students and lob tear gas shells at them. "Delhi is burning, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya are burning. Violence is spreading in Bengal, the Home Minister does not have the courage to go the northeast, Japan PM's visit had to be cancelled, but Modiji is happy doing poll campaign in Jharkhand. Those who oppose it are dubbed as traitors and Jamia is the recent example of this," he said.
'Don't believe rumours'
MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police, on rumours of a death during protests at Jamia Millia Islami, tells the public not to pay attention to such rumours. "Delhi Police is monitoring the situation," he adds.
JNU students protest over Jamia violence
Protesters, including Jawaharlal Nehru University students, hold demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, over Jamia Millia Islamia university incident, reports ANI.
Breaking: Video shows police opening fire
A video accessed by Firstpost shows police had fired in the air more than an hour earlier as students tried to come out through gates 1 and 5 of the Jamia University.
Jamia V-C condemns police action
Condemning the police action, university vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe.
The vice chancellor said Jamia students were not involved in the violent protest which saw buses being torched. "In the evening, when the agitation started, my students had not given a call for it. They were not inclined towards the group," she told PTI.
Seven more metro stations closed: DMRC
Entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar and Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka and RK Puram are closed, tweeted the DMRC. Trains will not halt at these stations, it added.
Earlier, BJP accused AAP of inciting violence during protest
Earlier, the BJP had accussed AAP of inciting the violence, referring to an MLA present at the protest site.
"An AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslims of the country are with India and are not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.
However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA alluded to by Tiwari, denied the accusations.
BJP used police to set buses afire during Delhi protest, alleges AAP's Manish Sisodia
Meanwhile politics over the violence at the anti-citizenship Act protests continued, with AAP's manish Sisodia accusing the BJP of getting police to set buses on fire.
The deputy chief minister also called for an impartial inquiry into the incident.
Only acted to control situation, claims Delhi Police
"We only acted to control situation after violence," says Delhi Police on issue of entering Jamia university campus.
PTI
Only acted to control situation, claims Delhi Police
"We only acted to control situation after violence," says Delhi Police on issue of entering Jamia university campus.
PTI
Police hurled smoke bombs, beat us with batons, claims Jamia student
A political science student at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, who did not wish to be named told Firstpost, "We had all gathered in the library. Later, about 200-250 police personnel entered the library. They hurled smoke bombs and beat us with batons. We tried to protect the female students. On this, some police personnel hurled abuses at us, referring to us as 'mullahs' and telling us to go to Pakistan."
Situation under control, claims Delhi Police
Soon after students and Jamia officials alleged that the police had resorted to violence, Delhi Police confirmed that they had detained unknown persons from the university campus.
"The situation is under control in Jamia university; it was a violent mob,"police told PTI.
'They attacked us with lathis'
A student in the Jamia's Department of Arabic Studies, speaking to Firstpost on the condition of anonymity said, "We were hiding when the police came. The police fired tear gas. We ran into a house. The police came there and we ran out of the house. They attacked us with lathis."
Police personnel seen outside Jamia campus
Commuters face harrowing time
Commuters had a harrowing time in south Delhi on Sunday as traffic virtually came to a standstill in several areas due to violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. There was long queues of vehicles on Mathura Road, Ashram, Okhla, Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and road the leading to Jamia Millia Islamia. The Delhi Metro also closed four stations, leading to further inconvenience to commuters.
"As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) tweeted.
Protesters clash with police
Protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with police on Sunday and set afire DTC buses and a fire tender in New Friends' Colony in southeast Delhi leaving a cop and two fire personnel injured, police said. A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Police action condemnable, says Jamia V-C
Jamia's V-C Najma Akhtar told PTI, "Students who were inside library have been taken out and are safe. The police action condemnable."
Arvind Kejriwal calls for peace
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy following violent protest against the amended citizenship law in a posh south Delhi neighbourhood on Sunday.
Kejriwal said the Delhi government is doing everything possible at its end to restore peace. "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence shud be identified and punished (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.
Police enter Jamia campus
Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources told PTI.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:43 (IST)
'Treated like criminals' by cops: Jamia students
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, alleged that they were "treated like criminals" by police. They also claimed that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present.
23:25 (IST)
Violence erupts in anti-CAA protests at Patna
Several police personnel were injured and an outpost and some vehicles were torched by a mob that turned violent while taking out a procession in protest against the amended Citizenship Act in the Bihar capital on Sunday, police said.
23:14 (IST)
Police enter AMU, clashes inide campus, says university registrar
A video accessed by Firstpost shows police entering the Aligarh Muslim University campus. A fire tender followed soon after. Clashes are being reported from inside the campus, AMU registrar Abdul Hamid told PTI.
The hostel is being evacuated, he said.
22:59 (IST)
Govt must reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act, says MK Stalin
DMK leader MK Stalin took to Twitter to express his shock over the " brutal attack" on students in Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University.
22:47 (IST)
DMRC shuts Model Town metro station
Following violence during the anti-citizenship amendment protests near Jamia University, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut the Model Town metro station.
22:39 (IST)
Twenty-six students suffered minor injuries, most discharged, says Holy Family Hospital spokesperson
Father George PA,spokesperson of Holy Family Hospital told ANI that about 26 university(Jamia Millia Islamia) students who suffered minor injuries had reached the hospital.
"Most of them have been discharged now," he added. "Two police personnel have also been admitted with head injuries, maybe due to stone pelting," he said.
22:24 (IST)
AMU says university to remain closed till 5 January due to disturbances created by some "anti-social elements".
22:23 (IST)
AMU students protest CAA, cops use batons, tear gas
Hundreds of students of Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with police at a campus gate after which police used batons and tear gas to disperse them.Soon after the protest near the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on demonstrators in the national capital.
AMU Proctor professor Afifullah Khan said some security personnel have been injured in brick-batting near the gate. Police said the student broke down the police cordon. Police have sealed all gates to the campus. Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and tear gas to control the situation.
22:12 (IST)
Congress slams BJP over Delhi violence
Blaming the Centre's BJP government for the police action in Jamia varsity campus, the Congress on Sunday accused it of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi burning after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya. "From the North East to Assam, West Bengal and now in Delhi. The BJP government has failed in its duty to maintain peace in the nation. They must take responsibility and restore peace in our country," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if it was justified that the police entered the Jamia University campus library and beat up students and lob tear gas shells at them. "Delhi is burning, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya are burning. Violence is spreading in Bengal, the Home Minister does not have the courage to go the northeast, Japan PM's visit had to be cancelled, but Modiji is happy doing poll campaign in Jharkhand. Those who oppose it are dubbed as traitors and Jamia is the recent example of this," he said.
22:08 (IST)
Delhi Gate, Pragati Maidan metro stations closed: DMRC
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closes entry and exit gates of Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan Metro stations. Trains will not be halting at these stations, reports ANI.
22:08 (IST)
'Don't believe rumours'
MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police, on rumours of a death during protests at Jamia Millia Islami, tells the public not to pay attention to such rumours. "Delhi Police is monitoring the situation," he adds.
21:57 (IST)
JNU students protest over Jamia violence
Protesters, including Jawaharlal Nehru University students, hold demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, over Jamia Millia Islamia university incident, reports ANI.
21:52 (IST)
35 injured, 11 admitted to Delhi hospital
"35 students brought to Delhi's Holy Family Hospital with injuries, 11 admitted," sources told PTI.
Earlier, students had claimed that the police entered the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge.
21:49 (IST)
Breaking: Video shows police opening fire
A video accessed by Firstpost shows police had fired in the air more than an hour earlier as students tried to come out through gates 1 and 5 of the Jamia University.
21:31 (IST)
Jamia V-C condemns police action
Condemning the police action, university vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe.
The vice chancellor said Jamia students were not involved in the violent protest which saw buses being torched. "In the evening, when the agitation started, my students had not given a call for it. They were not inclined towards the group," she told PTI.
21:22 (IST)
Seven more metro stations closed: DMRC
Entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar and Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka and RK Puram are closed, tweeted the DMRC. Trains will not halt at these stations, it added.
21:12 (IST)
Schools in violence-hit areas to remain closed on Monday, says Manish Sisodia
" All schools to stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi," Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia told ANI.
21:08 (IST)
Earlier, BJP accused AAP of inciting violence during protest
Earlier, the BJP had accussed AAP of inciting the violence, referring to an MLA present at the protest site.
"An AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslims of the country are with India and are not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.
However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA alluded to by Tiwari, denied the accusations.
20:54 (IST)
BJP used police to set buses afire during Delhi protest, alleges AAP's Manish Sisodia
Meanwhile politics over the violence at the anti-citizenship Act protests continued, with AAP's manish Sisodia accusing the BJP of getting police to set buses on fire.
The deputy chief minister also called for an impartial inquiry into the incident.
20:50 (IST)
Mob pelted stones at us, claims Delhi Police
Claiming that the police acted only to restore law and order, Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East told ANI that a mob allegedly attacked the police.
20:43 (IST)
Only acted to control situation, claims Delhi Police
"We only acted to control situation after violence," says Delhi Police on issue of entering Jamia university campus.
PTI
20:43 (IST)
Only acted to control situation, claims Delhi Police
"We only acted to control situation after violence," says Delhi Police on issue of entering Jamia university campus.
PTI
20:40 (IST)
Police hurled smoke bombs, beat us with batons, claims Jamia student
A political science student at the Jamia Milia Islamia University, who did not wish to be named told Firstpost, "We had all gathered in the library. Later, about 200-250 police personnel entered the library. They hurled smoke bombs and beat us with batons. We tried to protect the female students. On this, some police personnel hurled abuses at us, referring to us as 'mullahs' and telling us to go to Pakistan."
20:35 (IST)
Situation under control, claims Delhi Police
Soon after students and Jamia officials alleged that the police had resorted to violence, Delhi Police confirmed that they had detained unknown persons from the university campus.
"The situation is under control in Jamia university; it was a violent mob,"police told PTI.
20:30 (IST)
'They attacked us with lathis'
A student in the Jamia's Department of Arabic Studies, speaking to Firstpost on the condition of anonymity said, "We were hiding when the police came. The police fired tear gas. We ran into a house. The police came there and we ran out of the house. They attacked us with lathis."
20:28 (IST)
Police entered campus forcefully, alleges Jamia official
Following reports that the police had entered the Jamia campus, the chief proctor of the university told ANI that police had entered forcefully and were beating up staff and students.
20:23 (IST)
Police personnel seen outside Jamia campus
20:21 (IST)
Commuters face harrowing time
Commuters had a harrowing time in south Delhi on Sunday as traffic virtually came to a standstill in several areas due to violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. There was long queues of vehicles on Mathura Road, Ashram, Okhla, Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and road the leading to Jamia Millia Islamia. The Delhi Metro also closed four stations, leading to further inconvenience to commuters.
"As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) tweeted.
20:17 (IST)
Protesters clash with police
Protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with police on Sunday and set afire DTC buses and a fire tender in New Friends' Colony in southeast Delhi leaving a cop and two fire personnel injured, police said. A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
20:17 (IST)
Police action condemnable, says Jamia V-C
Jamia's V-C Najma Akhtar told PTI, "Students who were inside library have been taken out and are safe. The police action condemnable."
20:15 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal calls for peace
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy following violent protest against the amended citizenship law in a posh south Delhi neighbourhood on Sunday.
Kejriwal said the Delhi government is doing everything possible at its end to restore peace. "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence shud be identified and punished (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.
20:14 (IST)
Police enter Jamia campus
Soon after the violence in South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources told PTI.