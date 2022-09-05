CISF takes over security of RSS headquarters; Delhi’s 'Keshav Kunj’, camp offices brought under cover

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a 'Z plus' category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over security cover of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters with effect from 1 September, 2022, reports ANI.

The main ‘Keshav Kunj’ office located at Jhandewalan in central Delhi and its camp office located nearby at ‘Udasin Ashram’ have been brought under the cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) beginning 1 September, officials said on Monday.

The force personnel will control the entry and exit of the two building complexes and guards will be posted at vantage points to secure the campus.

The cover was sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, official sources said.

The RSS is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a ‘Z plus’ category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation as part of this security detail, they said.

As the RSS chief also works from the Delhi offices and the re-development of the ‘Keshav Kunj’ facility is nearing completion, it was thought prudent by the security agencies to provide it with an armed cover of the CISF which has been doing this job in Nagpur for many years, the sources said.

The development comes on the same day the government abolished more than 3,000 CISF posts as part of a major security architecture overhaul at Indian airports under which non-sensitive duties will be rendered by private security personnel aided by smart technology tools for surveillance and protection, officials said.

A 2018-19 action plan, jointly initiated by the Union ministries of civil aviation and home along with their field offices of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), respectively, is now being implemented across 50 civil airports.

The blueprint prepared by BCAS, the aviation security regulator, abolishes a total of 3,049 CISF aviation security posts to be replaced by 1,924 private security personnel and a parallel introduction of smart surveillance technology like CCTV cameras and baggage scanners.

“The new security architecture not only leads to generation of more than 1,900 jobs in the aviation sector, it also gives manpower boost for CISF to meet their increasing aviation security duty requirements at existing and new airports that come under their security umbrella,” a senior security officer said.

With input from agencies

