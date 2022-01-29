CISF Constable Recruitment: Apply for over 1,100 posts at cisfrectt.in; check details here

The last date to apply for Constable/ Fire posts is 4 March, 2022.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Constable/ Fire (Male) on its official site. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the website- https://cisfrectt.in. The last date to apply for Constable/ Fire posts is 4 March, 2022.

CISF Constable Recruitment: here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of CISF -https://cisfrectt.in

Click on login button available on the homepage of the website

A new page will appear with registration link

Follow the registration process and submit the declaration

Login to fill in the CISF application

Make the application fee payment and submit the CISF recruitment form

Submit the CISF Constable application and keep a copy for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts applicants should have passed Class 12 with Science subject from a recognized Board/University. Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 23 years to be eligible for the posts. For more details, applicants are requested to check the official notice.

Check the official notice here.

Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of three stages - Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by written examination and document verification. The written exam will be held in OMR/Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. The date for the exam will be informed to applicants later by the CISF.

The CISF will make the state and category-wise merit lists after completion of PET/PST and Written Examination.

Application Fees

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the CISF Constable application fee. However, the fee is exempted for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Ex-servicemen (ESM) and other Reserved categories. Applicants can pay the application fee through net banking, UPI, debit, and credit card.

With this recruitment drive, the Central Industrial Security Force is aiming to fill a total of 1,149 posts in the organization. The selected applicants will be posted in different parts of the country.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in.

