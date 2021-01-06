CISF ASI recruitment 2021: Apply for 690 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector at cisf.gov.in by 5 February

The final selection will be based in the merit list subject to the provision that the candidate belonging to the general category should have obtained a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks out of total 200 marks.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the recruitment notification to fill up 690 posts of Assistant Sub Inspectors. Willing and eligible candidates can apply by 5 February 2021 on CISF's official website -- cisf.gov.in.

Of the total vacancies, 536 posts are for general or unreserved category candidates, 103 for SC and 51 for ST candidates.

As per the official notification, only Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD and Constable/Tradesmen who have completed 5 years regular service including the period of basic training in the grade can apply for the post. Those with five years combined regular service as Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD and Constable/Tradesman as on 1 August 2020 are also eligible to participate in the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam.

According to a report by The Times Of India, candidates applying for CISF ASI recruitment 2021 must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

The upper age limit of the applicants has been fixed at 35 years as on 1 August 2020. There is age relaxation by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the candidates will be selected on the basis of service records, written examination, physical standard test, physical efficiency test (PET), detailed medical exam.

The final selection will be based in the merit list subject to the provision that the candidate belonging to the general category should have obtained a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks out of total 200 marks. Those belonging to SC/ST category will have to secure at least 45 percent.

The written exam will have OMR based question paper and consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get a cumulative time of three-and-a-half-hour to finish the paper.

The question paper will have four sections - General Intelligence and reasoning, General awareness & Professional Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Comprehension and communication skill. Each section will be of 50 marks.

For further details on CISF ASI recruitment 2021, click here