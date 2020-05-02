CISCE says ICSE and ISC dates for remaining papers to be announced eight days ahead of examinations

The Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that it will hold ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining subjects/papers and that no exam has been cancelled.

In a notice, the council has said that examinations will be conducted within a period of 6 to 8 days, including the weekend.

The council has also said that the revised schedule of the examinations will be announced eight days prior to the commencement of the assessments.

Eight papers remain for ISC while exams for six subjects for ICSE had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The exams for ISC which are yet to be conducted include Biology Paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science Paper 1, Elective English and Art paper 5.

The subjects for ICSE include Geography, Biology, Economics, Hindi and Art.

The council has also said that post examinations; CISCE shall declare the results within a period of 6 to 8 weeks. According to them, schools may give provisional admission to students into Class XI while awaiting the Board results.

Last month, the council had clarified that it had neither cancelled the remaining ICSE and ISC papers nor had released any revised schedule. The board had issued a statement after four fake documents related to the ICSE and ISC exams were being circulated on social media.

More recently, the council has also started an online training programme for physical education teachers and coaches in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

