You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CISCE says ICSE and ISC dates for remaining papers to be announced eight days ahead of examinations

India FP Trending May 02, 2020 11:56:04 IST

The Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that it will hold ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining subjects/papers and that no exam has been cancelled.

CISCE says ICSE and ISC dates for remaining papers to be announced eight days ahead of examinations

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

In a notice, the council has said that examinations will be conducted within a period of 6 to 8 days, including the weekend.

The council has also said that the revised schedule of the examinations will be announced eight days prior to the commencement of the assessments.

Eight papers remain for ISC while exams for six subjects for ICSE had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The exams for ISC which are yet to be conducted include Biology Paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science Paper 1, Elective English and Art paper 5.

The subjects for ICSE include Geography, Biology, Economics, Hindi and Art.

The council has also said that post examinations; CISCE shall declare the results within a period of 6 to 8 weeks. According to them, schools may give provisional admission to students into Class XI while awaiting the Board results.

Last month, the council had clarified that it had neither cancelled the remaining ICSE and ISC papers nor had released any revised schedule. The board had issued a statement after four fake documents related to the ICSE and ISC exams were being circulated on social media.

More recently, the council has also started an online training programme for physical education teachers and coaches in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 11:56:04 IST


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Everything you need to know about Favipiravir, the potential drug for COVID-19 treatment

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 02 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres