CISCE results 2018: ISC Class 12th results declared on cisce.org; overall pass percentage at 96.21%

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12th results 2018 on Monday on its official website cisce.org or results.nic.in, according to several media reports.

The pass percentage for Class 12th students is 96.21%.

Seven students scored 99.5 percent and are ranked at the first position. As per The Quint, the list of toppers includes Abhijanan Chakrobarty from Mumbai, Radhika Chandra from Lucknow, Saman Waheed from Lucknow, Sakshi Pradunan from Lucknow, Lipika Agarwal from Lucknow, Koushiki Dasgupta Chaudhary from Panihati and Tansa Kartik Shah from Mumbai.

But according to NDTV, the Class 12th overall pass percentage has dropped from last year when it was 96.47 percent.

According to The Times of India, this year, more than 81,000 candidates took the Class 12th boards and the criteria for passing the ISC would be 35 percent instead of 40 percent. Last year, the result was announced on 29 May.

Steps to check the result

-Go to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org.

-Look for the link ISC Result 2018 and click on it.

-Enter the roll number and registration number and hit submit.

-Take a printout for future reference.

The council also ensured that the ISC results can be accessed through SMSes, NDTV reported. The ISC students will have to key in ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the SMS to 09248082883.