CISCE result 2018: ICSE Class 10th results declared on cisce.org; overall pass percentage at 98.51%

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10th results 2018 on Monday on its official website cisce.org or results.nic.in, media reports said.

According to a report in NDTV, the overall pass percentage of ISCE students this year is 98.51 percent. The southern region has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.69 pass percentage, followed by the Western region with 98.38 percent.

While the Northern region has recorded a pass percentage of 95.97 and the Eastern Eatern region has 95.85 percent.

The all-India topper for ICSE Class 10 is Swayam Das from St Mary's ICSE School, Navi Mumbai with 99.4 percent marks.

The ICSE exams began on 7 February and ended on 4 April. Both the ICSE, ISC examinations were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination.

According to News18, the CISCE conducted the ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February to 28 March, 2018. Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ICSE class 10th results 2018 on 29 May.

According to The Times of India, this year, around 1.84 lakh students took the Class 10 boards and the criteria for passing ICSE would be 33 percent instead of 35 percent.

The council also ensured that the ICSE and ISC results can be accessed through SMSes, NDTV reported. The ICSE students will have to key in ICSE by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the SMS to 09248082883.

Steps to check the result

-Go to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org.

-Look for the link ICSE Result 2018 and click on it.

-Enter the registration number and hit submit.

-Save and take printout for future reference.