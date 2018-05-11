CISCE result 2018: ICSE and ISC Class 12th, 10th releasing today at 3 pm; check score on cisce.org

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Results 2018 today at 3 pm, media reports said.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website cisce.org or results.nic.in.

Steps to check the result

-Go to the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org.

-Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018.

-Click on either of the links ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018.

-Enter the roll number and registration number and hit submit.

-Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018.

-Save and take printout for future reference.

According to News 18, the CISCE conducted the ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February to 28 March, 2018, and ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018.

The council also ensured that the ICSE and ISC results can be accessed through SMSes, NDTV reported. The ICSE and ISC students will have to key in ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the SMS to 09248082883.