CISCE releases revised date sheets for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Semester 1; check details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the revised date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 1 Examination. Candidates preparing for the exams can check the revised timetable by visiting the official website at https://www.cisce.org/.

As per the latest notice, the ICSE Class 10 exams will be conducted between 29 November and 16 December. While the ISC Class 12 examinations will be held from 22 November to 20 December.

In the official statement, the board has informed that they have decided to postpone the exams due to ‘reasons beyond its control’.

Below is the revised date sheet for Class 10:

English Language - Paper I on 29 November

Literature in English - Paper II on 30 November

History and Civics - HCG Paper I on 2 December

Hindi on 3 December

Mathematics on 6 December

Geography - HCG Paper II on 7 December

Physics - Science Paper I on 9 December

Chemistry - Science Paper II on 13 December

Biology - Science Paper III on 15 December

The revised date sheet for Class 12:

Literature in English - Paper II on 22 November

English Language - Paper I on 23 November

Physics - Paper I (Theory) on 25 November

Mathematics is scheduled for 29 November

Business Studies will be conducted on 30 November

Sociology to be held on 1 December

Biology - Paper I (Theory) on 3 December

Economics on 6 December

Political Science will be conducted on 9 December

Commerce on 10 December

Chemistry - Paper I (Theory) on 13 December

History on 16 December 16

Accounts on 20 December

Further in the schedule, the board has mentioned that the Class 10 examinations will be conducted for a duration of one hour to one-and-a-half-hours. It will also depend on the particular subject. Whereas for Class 12 exams, the duration will be of one-and-a-half-hours for all papers.

Additionally, both Class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in offline mode in the respective schools of students. Also, the Class 10 exams will be held from 11:00 am while Class 12 papers will be conducted from 2:00 pm onwards.