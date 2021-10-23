CISCE releases revised date sheets for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Semester 1; check details here
The ICSE Class 10 tests will be conducted between 29 November and 16 December and the ISC Class 12 exams will be held from 22 November to 20 December
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the revised date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 1 Examination. Candidates preparing for the exams can check the revised timetable by visiting the official website at https://www.cisce.org/.
As per the latest notice, the ICSE Class 10 exams will be conducted between 29 November and 16 December. While the ISC Class 12 examinations will be held from 22 November to 20 December.
In the official statement, the board has informed that they have decided to postpone the exams due to ‘reasons beyond its control’.
Below is the revised date sheet for Class 10:
English Language - Paper I on 29 November
Literature in English - Paper II on 30 November
History and Civics - HCG Paper I on 2 December
Hindi on 3 December
Mathematics on 6 December
Geography - HCG Paper II on 7 December
Physics - Science Paper I on 9 December
Chemistry - Science Paper II on 13 December
Biology - Science Paper III on 15 December
The revised date sheet for Class 12:
Literature in English - Paper II on 22 November
English Language - Paper I on 23 November
Physics - Paper I (Theory) on 25 November
Mathematics is scheduled for 29 November
Business Studies will be conducted on 30 November
Sociology to be held on 1 December
Biology - Paper I (Theory) on 3 December
Economics on 6 December
Political Science will be conducted on 9 December
Commerce on 10 December
Chemistry - Paper I (Theory) on 13 December
History on 16 December 16
Accounts on 20 December
Further in the schedule, the board has mentioned that the Class 10 examinations will be conducted for a duration of one hour to one-and-a-half-hours. It will also depend on the particular subject. Whereas for Class 12 exams, the duration will be of one-and-a-half-hours for all papers.
Additionally, both Class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in offline mode in the respective schools of students. Also, the Class 10 exams will be held from 11:00 am while Class 12 papers will be conducted from 2:00 pm onwards.